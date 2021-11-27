Latest News

SAP Product Inspiration Video Series for Industries & Intelligent CX

We recently released more product inspiration video content highlighting the latest innovations and AI-powered business scenarios for Intelligent CX by SAP. For more, explore:

Introductory Blog | Wave 1 | Wave 2 | Wave 3 | Wave 4 | Wave 5 | Wave 6

++++++++

Expert advice when you need it!

Receive help from SAP CX experts with one-time, functional or technical expertise in a specified area, such as advisory, configuration, or feature activation. Get expertise quickly to assist with unforeseen hurdles. This service provides up to 16 hours of consulting support that focuses on either advisory or configuration for one of the CX solutions.

++++++++

New Live Session: Starting with AI in SAP Customer Experience Solutions

Join us LIVE for exciting new training as we unveil Starting with AI in SAP Customer Experience Solutions. This is your chance to stay ahead of the curve and revolutionize your SAP CX customer journey with AI. First offering kicks off December 2024!