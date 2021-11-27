SAP Customer Experience
Intelligent customer experience (CX) solutions from SAP help you connect customer data, improve loyalty, and grow your business with industry-tailored technologies that support end-to-end processes to help you get the most from your SAP software.
SAP Product Inspiration Video Series for Industries & Intelligent CX
We recently released more product inspiration video content highlighting the latest innovations and AI-powered business scenarios for Intelligent CX by SAP. For more, explore:
Introductory Blog | Wave 1 | Wave 2 | Wave 3 | Wave 4 | Wave 5 | Wave 6
++++++++
Expert advice when you need it!
Receive help from SAP CX experts with one-time, functional or technical expertise in a specified area, such as advisory, configuration, or feature activation. Get expertise quickly to assist with unforeseen hurdles. This service provides up to 16 hours of consulting support that focuses on either advisory or configuration for one of the CX solutions.
++++++++
New Live Session: Starting with AI in SAP Customer Experience Solutions
Join us LIVE for exciting new training as we unveil Starting with AI in SAP Customer Experience Solutions. This is your chance to stay ahead of the curve and revolutionize your SAP CX customer journey with AI. First offering kicks off December 2024!
Choose which SAP Community solution topic page you would like to explore:
SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud (Cloud for Customer)
Enablement Webcasts:
Browse all upcoming enablement webcasts and replays and replays for SAP Customer Experience Solutions.
Subscribe to monthly CX Newsletters:
Trainings & Certifications:
Become an expert with SAP Customer Experience solutions. Flexible training options available across the solution portfolio help you achieve the desired skill level based on your role. Get the recommended training path and connect to the latest training opportunities in your region.
SAP Learning Videos:
Access free expert and business video content to help you along your way of self-learning about SAP Customer Experience solutions.
Attend regional virtual Customer Communities to stay connected with other SAP Customer Experience solution customers and hear expert presentations from SAP representatives.
Discover how customers around the globe are using SAP Customer Experience solutions to transform their businesses.
SAP Business AI + CX
Explore Customer Experience (CX) solutions from SAP that are industry-tailored, connected, insightful, and adaptive. Learn how SAP Business AI can help connect customer data, improve loyalty, and grow your business.
- See it in Action! (video)
- Sapphire replay
- Product highlights
- SAP Business AI in Marketing, E-Commerce, and Customer Data
- SAP Business AI in Sales and Service
- SAP CX AI Toolkit
- Explore SAP Business AI Use Cases Across CX
Downloadable Assets:
- Presentation
- Whitepaper
- Benefits of SAP Business AI in SAP CX Solutions Natively Connected to ERP (Infographic)
- SAP CX AI Toolkit (presentation)
- SAP CX AI Toolkit Videos (Commerce) | (Sales) | (Service)
Webcast Replays:
SAP AI + CX Webcast (April 2024)
- Master Your Product Catalog with Business AI Webcast (September 2024)
- Preview: AI Agents (December 2024)
Learning: Starting with AI in SAP CX Solutions
SAP Product Inspiration Videos Series for Industries and Intelligent CX
Be an SAP CX AI Toolkit Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.
Be an Joule in SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.
Welcome To the World of SAP Customer Experience - Video Series
SAP CX empowers the transformation to customer-centric growth built on trust and loyalty.
In this 3-part video series, Sven Feurer (Sr. Director, SAP CX) talks about market trends and the strategic direction of SAP CX Solutions.