SAP Integration Strategy
Welcome to the community home about the SAP Integration Strategy in the context of the intelligent enterprise. Discover SAP’s holistic integration approach, which covers both technology and business processes delivering a significant value to your business. Learn all about suite qualities which facilitate a seamless out-of-the-box integration of SAP’s intelligent suite along defined end-to-end business processes.
The BTP product management is happy to announce the 2nd edition of our SAP Integration Strategy eBook, this time focusing on how our customers benefit from an integrated SAP software portfolio by enabling them to design, model, implement, and ultimately run their business processes end-to-end.
With the new eBook you get an excellent compilation of all of our SAP Community calls and the related presentations that show you how SAP is able to support your business requirements with a holistically integrated software portfolio.
Still not sure what you can expect? Then just take a look into this blog post, which is a great kick start to get into the agenda of our eBook.
UPDATE - New Version of SAP’s Integration Strategy white paper released
H2/2024
Integrate to Innovate
SAP’s Integration Plan across our portfolio and beyond - your success is our mission. You are wondering when, what, and how to transform to be well equipped for your changing business needs? SAP is here to guide you through your transformation and to support you along the way.
Following the significant revisions to structure, layout, and messaging in the May/2024 edition, this October/2024 update primarily focuses on refreshing E2E and Suite Qualities content. Key highlights in this version include:
- Key E2E integration deliveries for H2 2024 and 2025 outlook
- Refreshed Suite Qualities messaging
Finally, we have created detailed information for you on each individual suite quality, which you can find further down on this page.
As a good starting point please refer to this link:
Suite quality: One workflow inbox
Complete business tasks proactively through a unified view of pending tasks across SAP solutions in both mobile and desktop environments. Speed up approvals to help ensure business continuity. The “one workflow inbox” capability is generally available as part of the SAP Task Center service, with integration into major cloud solutions from SAP, such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA; SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass solutions; and more.
Enabled by: SAP Task Center, SAP Start, and SAP Mobile Start as part of SAP Build Work Zone features on SAP BTP
UPDATED - Suite quality: One workflow inbox (SAP Task Center) - presentation
SAP Task Center service Community Topic Page
Explore our SAP Task Center missions in our SAP Discovery Center
Customer Success Story - FRoSTA now using SAP Task Center service productively
Suite quality: Seamless user experience
Enabled by: SAP Fiori user experience, SAP Start, and SAP Build Work Zone on SAP BTP
UPDATED - Suite quality: Seamless user experience - presentation
SAP Fiori Design Guidelines (page)
Suite quality: Consistent security & identity management
Enabled by: SAP Cloud Identity Services on SAP BTP
UPDATED - Suite quality: Consistent security and identity management - presentation
CIO guide: Identity lifecycle in hybrid landscapes
Suite quality: Aligned domain models and integration content
Enabled by: SAP Business Accelerator Hub, SAP One Domain Model,
SAP Master Data Integration, SAP Event Broker service for SAP cloud applications, SAP Integration Suite on SAP BTP
UPDATED - Suite quality: Aligned domain models and integration content - presentation
Suite quality: Embedded & cross product analytics
Enabled by: SAP Datasphere, SAP Analytics Cloud
UPDATED - Suite quality: Embedded & cross product analytics - presentation
Suite quality: Coordinated lifecycle management
Benefit from a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) experience for provisioning, integration, and configuration by minimizing manual integration efforts through automation and setups managed by SAP. Industry cloud solutions, software for next-generation supplier management, and the SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity solution are already following this approach. Accelerate implementation projects by providing holistic landscape management, guided integration based on built-in defaults, as well as compelling operations and monitoring solutions. Guided implementation through a well-defined toolchain is available for most scenarios for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and select business processes across the SAP solution portfolio.
Enabled by: SAP for Me, SAP Cloud ALM,
Cloud Integration Automation service,
SAP Central Business Configuration on SAP BTP
UPDATED - Suite quality: Coordinated lifecycle management - presentation
Suite quality: End-to-end process blueprints
Reduce planning efforts for implementation projects and support architecture decisions by leveraging process blueprints following SAP Enterprise Architecture Methodology. End-to-end process documentation is linked to detailed, predefined integration in SAP Business Accelerator Hub. Architecture documentation is available for many solution scenarios (cloud and hybrid).
Enabled by: SAP Business Accelerator Hub
UPDATED - Suite quality: E2E process blueprints - presentation