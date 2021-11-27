SAP Integration Strategy

Welcome to the community home about the SAP Integration Strategy in the context of the intelligent enterprise. Discover SAP’s holistic integration approach, which covers both technology and business processes delivering a significant value to your business. Learn all about suite qualities which facilitate a seamless out-of-the-box integration of SAP’s intelligent suite along defined end-to-end business processes.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
SAP Integration Strategy - End-to-end business processes deep dives - NEW eBook available

The BTP product management is happy to announce the 2nd edition of our SAP Integration Strategy eBook, this time focusing on how our customers benefit from an integrated SAP software portfolio by enabling them to design, model, implement, and ultimately run their business processes end-to-end.

With the new eBook you get an excellent compilation of all of our SAP Community calls and the related presentations that show you how SAP is able to support your business requirements with a holistically integrated software portfolio.

Still not sure what you can expect? Then just take a look into this blog post, which is a great kick start to get into the agenda of our eBook.

 

Happy reading!!!

SAP's integration strategy - check out our updated integration strategy white paper

UPDATE - New Version of SAP’s Integration Strategy white paper released
H2/2024

Integrate to Innovate

SAP’s Integration Plan across our portfolio and beyond - your success is our mission. You are wondering when, what, and how to transform to be well equipped for your changing business needs? SAP is here to guide you through your transformation and to support you along the way.

Following the significant revisions to structure, layout, and messaging in the May/2024 edition, this October/2024 update primarily focuses on refreshing E2E and Suite Qualities content. Key highlights in this version include:

  • Key E2E integration deliveries for H2 2024 and 2025 outlook
  • Refreshed Suite Qualities messaging

Download the Document

Finally, we have created detailed information for you on each individual suite quality, which you can find further down on this page.

As a good starting point please refer to this link:

UPDATED: Suite quality overview deck

SAP Integration Experience Feedback – We are highly interested in your feedback!
SAP Integration Experience Feedback provides you the opportunity to experience end-to-end business processes and architectural aspects on an integrated internal SAP landscape.

Entire project list

Featured Projects - as of February 26th:

NEW: Hands-on system experience on the SAP Intelligent Enterprise sub-scenario “Travel to Reimburse”

NEW: Hands-on System Approach of SAP Task Center Integration with SuccessFactors, Fieldglass & others

NEW:  Hands-On System Experience of Consistent UX (SAP Horizon) based on SAP IE scenario T2R

Stay up to date with upcoming events and hot topics
a pictogram

Suite quality: One workflow inbox

Complete business tasks proactively through a unified view of pending tasks across SAP solutions in both mobile and desktop environments. Speed up approvals to help ensure business continuity. The “one workflow inbox” capability is generally available as part of the SAP Task Center service, with integration into major cloud solutions from SAP, such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA; SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass solutions; and more.

Enabled by: SAP Task Center, SAP Start, and SAP Mobile Start as part of SAP Build Work Zone features on SAP BTP

UPDATED - Suite quality: One workflow inbox (SAP Task Center) - presentation

SAP Task Center service Community Topic Page

Explore our SAP Task Center missions in our SAP Discovery Center

Customer Success Story - FRoSTA now using SAP Task Center service productively

a pictogram

Suite quality: Seamless user experience

Improve the daily work experience of end users with a common look and feel for SAP solutions across end-to end business processes. The SAP Start site serves as a central entry point for cloud solutions from SAP and utilizes SAP Build Work Zone, delivering integrated search functionality and the SAP Task Center service integration for workflow approvals, tasks, and recommended business insights content. The scope includes content from SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and SAP Fieldglass solutions. Additional cloud solutions are on SAP’s road map. You can either use SAP Start “as is” and directly benefit from its features, choose to implement your own customized entry point scenario using SAP Build Work Zone.

Enabled by: SAP Fiori user experience, SAP Start, and SAP Build Work Zone on SAP BTP

UPDATED - Suite quality: Seamless user experience - presentation

SAP Fiori Design Guidelines (page)
a pictogram

Suite quality: Consistent security & identity management

Manage the identities and access rights of your end users centrally and consistently across SAP applications by leveraging SAP Cloud Identity Services. At the same time, your end users benefit from the availability of the single-sign-on capability. In addition, the effort of IT security administrators is significantly simplified, since the identity distribution for the SAP solution portfolio can be controlled through a central endpoint.

Enabled by: SAP Cloud Identity Services on SAP BTP

UPDATED - Suite quality: Consistent security and identity management - presentation

CIO guide: Identity lifecycle in hybrid landscapes
a pictogram

Suite quality: Aligned domain models and integration content

Create connected experiences for your end-to-end business processes by sharing semantically aligned domain models across SAP applications with the help of SAP Master Data Integration, by leveraging harmonized APIs for process integration between SAP solutions and third-party solutions, and by adopting an event-based integration strategy. Pre-built integrations, APIs, data graphs, and business events help to jump-start your integration projects.

Enabled by: SAP Business Accelerator Hub, SAP One Domain Model,
SAP Master Data Integration, SAP Event Broker service for SAP cloud applications, SAP Integration Suite on SAP BTP

UPDATED - Suite quality: Aligned domain models and integration content - presentation
a pictogram

Suite quality: Embedded & cross product analytics

Make quick and confident decisions by relying on comprehensive analytical insights across various SAP solutions. Embedded analytics with SAP Analytics Cloud is now generally available for SAP S/4HANA; SAP SuccessFactors solutions; SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud, and SAP Predictive Asset Insights solutions; SAP Business Network; SAP Business Network for Logistics; SAP Digital Manufacturing bundle for insights; and SAP IBP. Analytical insights across multiple applications can best be realized using the SAP Datasphere solution as a comprehensive data solution that enables data professionals to deliver smooth and scalable access to mission-critical business data.

Enabled by: SAP Datasphere, SAP Analytics Cloud

UPDATED - Suite quality: Embedded & cross product analytics - presentation
a pictogram

Suite quality: Coordinated lifecycle management

Benefit from a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) experience for provisioning, integration, and configuration by minimizing manual integration efforts through automation and setups managed by SAP. Industry cloud solutions, software for next-generation supplier management, and the SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity solution are already following this approach. Accelerate implementation projects by providing holistic landscape management, guided integration based on built-in defaults, as well as compelling operations and monitoring solutions. Guided implementation through a well-defined toolchain is available for most scenarios for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and select business processes across the SAP solution portfolio.

Enabled by: SAP for Me, SAP Cloud ALM,
Cloud Integration Automation service,
SAP Central Business Configuration on SAP BTP

UPDATED - Suite quality: Coordinated lifecycle management - presentation

a pictogram

Suite quality: End-to-end process blueprints

Reduce planning efforts for implementation projects and support architecture decisions by leveraging process blueprints following SAP Enterprise Architecture Methodology. End-to-end process documentation is linked to detailed, predefined integration in SAP Business Accelerator Hub. Architecture documentation is available for many solution scenarios (cloud and hybrid).

Enabled by: SAP Business Accelerator Hub

UPDATED - Suite quality: E2E process blueprints - presentation

From Integration to Innovation - SAP's Integration Strategy whitepaperSAP Discovery Center - Implement your use cases on SAP Business Technology Platform
Lead To CashDesign To OperateSource To PayRecruit To Retire
SAP Business AIRISE with SAPSAP Business Technology PlatformSAP Integration Suite
Integration for the Intelligent Sustainable Enterprise (self-paced)Generative AI at SAPDiscovering SAP Business Technology PlatformSAP Certified Associate - Positioning SAP Business SuiteTransform Your Business Processes with SAP Signavio and SAP Build