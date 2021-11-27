SAP Customer Data Solutions
SAP Customer Data Solutions can connect information from across your enterprise to inform business decisions, build trust, and strengthen loyalty while respecting your customers’ data privacy and reducing your compliance risks. Scale and strengthen your business by orchestrating relevant customer insights to the right engagement systems in real time.
SAP Customer Data Solutions Help Now Available in Multiple Languages
To provide better user experiences worldwide, SAP CX solutions (including Commerce, Marketing, Sales, Service, and Customer Data) are early adopters of SAP's new machine translation functionality. As such, SAP Help Portal is now available in 39 languages! Use the language picker next to the title banners to get help in your language of choice.
SAP Customer Data Cloud | SAP Customer Data Platform
SAP Product Inspiration Video Series for Industries & Intelligent CX
We recently released more product inspiration video content highlighting the latest innovations and AI-powered business scenarios for Intelligent CX by SAP. For more, explore:
Expert advice when you need it!
Receive help from SAP CX experts with one-time, functional or technical expertise in a specified area, such as advisory, configuration, or feature activation. Get expertise quickly to assist with unforeseen hurdles. This service provides up to 16 hours of consulting support that focuses on either advisory or configuration for one of the CX solutions.
Discover how customers around the globe are using SAP Customer Data Solutions to transform their businesses.
