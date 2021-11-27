SAP Customer Data Solutions

SAP Customer Data Solutions can connect information from across your enterprise to inform business decisions, build trust, and strengthen loyalty while respecting your customers’ data privacy and reducing your compliance risks. Scale and strengthen your business by orchestrating relevant customer insights to the right engagement systems in real time.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Latest News

SAP Customer Data Solutions Help Now Available in Multiple Languages

To provide better user experiences worldwide, SAP CX solutions (including Commerce, Marketing, Sales, Service, and Customer Data) are early adopters of SAP's new machine translation functionality. As such, SAP Help Portal is now available in 39 languages! Use the language picker next to the title banners to get help in your language of choice.

SAP Customer Data Cloud | SAP Customer Data Platform

++++++++

SAP Product Inspiration Video Series for Industries & Intelligent CX

We recently released more product inspiration video content highlighting the latest innovations and AI-powered business scenarios for Intelligent CX by SAP. For more, explore:

Introductory Blog | Wave 1 | Wave 2 | Wave 3 | Wave 4 | Wave 5 | Wave 6

++++++++

Expert advice when you need it!

Receive help from SAP CX experts with one-time, functional or technical expertise in a specified area, such as advisory, configuration, or feature activation. Get expertise quickly to assist with unforeseen hurdles. This service provides up to 16 hours of consulting support that focuses on either advisory or configuration for one of the CX solutions.

Roadmap and Release

Roadmap

Release Navigator

Recent What's New Webcasts

Release Notes (CDC) (CDP)

Enablement Resources

Engagement Program

Expert Webcasts

SAP Learning

Learning Videos (CDC) (CDP)

Subscribe to Newsletter

Customer Community events

Learning Journeys

Explore these role-specific Learning Journeys:

for SAP Customer Data Cloud Administrator, Business User, Consultant

for SAP Customer Data Platform Administrator, Business User, Consultant

...See also SAP Learning link list (right toolbar) for more Learning Journey-based, product e-learning opportunities

Customer Stories

Discover how customers around the globe are using SAP Customer Data Solutions to transform their businesses.

Click for Customer Stories

Solution Breakdown

SAP Customer Data Cloud Intro

Have a look at this short Introduction video to SAP Customer Data Cloud which provides a short and concise overview of the product.

SAP Customer Data Platform Intro

Be introduced to the newest product in the SAP Customer Data Solution family, Customer Data Platform.

SAP Customer Data Solutions

SAP Customer Data Solutions

ABOUT CUSTOMER DATA CLOUD

SAP Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)

SAP Enterprise and Consent Management (ECPM)

SAP Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) for B2B

ABOUT CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM

Enterprise Support AcademySAP Help Portal (CDC)SAP Help Portal (CDP)Onboarding Resource CenterSupport PortalSAP CDS Services
SAP Customer Data Solutions Learning PortfolioCloud Onboarding for SAP Customer Data Cloud and SAP Customer Data PlatformExploring SAP Customer Data Platform EssentialsExploring SAP Customer Data Cloud EssentialsMastering SAP Customer Data Cloud for B2BStarting with AI in SAP Customer Experience SolutionsSAP Customer Experience Solutions - Integration and Extensibility
Customer Data CloudCustomer Data Platform
SAP Business AISAP Integration StrategySAP Integration SuiteSAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)SAP Analytics CloudSAP Cloud Identity ServicesSAP S/4HANA Public Cloud