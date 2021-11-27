Latest News

SAP CX Innovations Take Center Stage

It's a wrap! Hot off the presses from NRF, discover how SAP is transforming customer engagement with exciting innovations for 2025, including a personalized AI Shopping Assistant, effortless payment solutions, and data-driven loyalty management. See the News Item.

Elevate your Storefront with AI Shopping Assistant

Say goodbye to search abandonment. Our new AI Shopping Assistant plugs directly into your Commerce Cloud catalog to handle complex product queries, make intelligent recommendations, and compare specifications – all through natural conversation. With multi-language support, built-in security, and seamless API integration, it's ready to serve as your always-on digital sales expert. Available now through the SAP CX AI Toolkit. See the Assistant in action.

Accelerate Business Growth with Open Payment Framework

SAP Commerce Cloud customers can enjoy flexible, secure transactions that integrate effortlessly with their systems. Enhance satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive unparalleled business growth with our cutting-edge payment solution. Unlock the potential for a smoother, more efficient Commerce experience. Register with the Early Adopter Care Program to get started.

AI-Driven Search Service Now Available for Discovery and Merchandising

Get ready to enable intelligent product discovery with our Intelligent Search Service for SAP Commerce Cloud. Designed to accelerate growth with AI-powered, personalized search and recommendations, this offering also empowers merchandisers with data insights while leveraging seamless SaaS upgrades for effortless business operations. Take advantage today with the Early Adopter Care Program.