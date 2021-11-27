SAP Commerce Cloud
Our enterprise-grade SAP Commerce Cloud solutions enable B2B and B2C organizations to deliver engaging, and unified commerce experiences. Explore a more profitable, sustainable, and resilient future with one integrated office, intelligent personalization, agile innovation, and composable commerce.
SAP CX Innovations Take Center Stage
It's a wrap! Hot off the presses from NRF, discover how SAP is transforming customer engagement with exciting innovations for 2025, including a personalized AI Shopping Assistant, effortless payment solutions, and data-driven loyalty management. See the News Item.
++++++++
Elevate your Storefront with AI Shopping Assistant
Say goodbye to search abandonment. Our new AI Shopping Assistant plugs directly into your Commerce Cloud catalog to handle complex product queries, make intelligent recommendations, and compare specifications – all through natural conversation. With multi-language support, built-in security, and seamless API integration, it's ready to serve as your always-on digital sales expert. Available now through the SAP CX AI Toolkit. See the Assistant in action.++++++++
Accelerate Business Growth with Open Payment Framework
SAP Commerce Cloud customers can enjoy flexible, secure transactions that integrate effortlessly with their systems. Enhance satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive unparalleled business growth with our cutting-edge payment solution. Unlock the potential for a smoother, more efficient Commerce experience. Register with the Early Adopter Care Program to get started.
++++++++
AI-Driven Search Service Now Available for Discovery and Merchandising
Get ready to enable intelligent product discovery with our Intelligent Search Service for SAP Commerce Cloud. Designed to accelerate growth with AI-powered, personalized search and recommendations, this offering also empowers merchandisers with data insights while leveraging seamless SaaS upgrades for effortless business operations. Take advantage today with the Early Adopter Care Program.
Act Now: Plan Ahead for Java/Spring Framework Update Coming September 2025
With Java 17 and Spring 5 nearing end-of-life, SAP Commerce Cloud will update the underlying technology to the latest long term support versions. The September 2025 Update Release will contain the Framework Update from Java 17, Spring 5 to Java 21 and Spring 6, together with their technical dependencies. An adoption window of up to 12 months is planned to be offered, to accommodate the transition to the newer framework, starting with September 2025.For more information:
- January 25 Tech-Focused Update - Replay
- SAP Help - Notification of Key Technical Updates
- Frequently Asked Questions
++++++++
Update Your Solr to 9.7 (Our Current Latest Available Version)
In a continuous effort to keep SAP Commerce Cloud secure, we now support Solr 9.7. We recommend upgrading as it improves performance, especially for customers with a large number of collections. With the release of Solr 9.7 in Update Release 2211.31, the planned end of validity of Solr 9.5 is scheduled for May 14, 2025. For more details:
- Guidance on how to upgrade - Upgrading to Solr 9.x
- Latest information regarding availability timelines - Supported Minor Solr Version
Q4 2024 Release Highlights Blog
2024 Year in Review Release Blog
Expert Guidance on how to best manage SAP Commerce Cloud 2211 Monthly Update Releases:
- Stay Current with Commerce Cloud, Composable Storefront - References/Reminders
- You Have Upgraded to SAP Commerce Cloud 2211 - Now What? - Step-by-Step Guide
- Staying Current with SAP Commerce Cloud Monthly Update Releases - FAQ Answered
- SAP Commerce Cloud's Continuous Innovation Journey with Monthly Updates - Blog
From blog articles to videos to toolings, we've collected expert insights to help you unlock the full potential of your digital commerce platform.
Bookmark the SAP Commerce Cloud Performance Optimization Best Practices topic page today and check back often for continuous content updates!
Explore these role-specific SAP Commerce Cloud Learning Journeys:
for Consultants
for Business Users
for Developers
...See also SAP Learning link list (right toolbar) for more Learning Journey-based, product e-learning opportunities
Discover how customers around the globe are using SAP Commerce Cloud to transform their businesses.
This flipbook contains one-page excerpts of SAP Commerce Cloud customer success stories including links to read the full stories and view videos online. These stories highlight the experience, financial, and operational benefits realized by customers going live with SAP Commerce Cloud and, in most cases, integrations with other SAP Solutions.
SAP Commerce Cloud Intro
Have a look at this short Introduction video to SAP Commerce Cloud which provides a short and concise overview of the product.
SAP Business AI + SAP CX Commerce Cloud
Explore Customer Experience (CX) solutions from from SAP that are industry-tailored, connected, insightful, and adaptive. Learn how SAP Business AI can help connect customer data, improve loyalty, and grow your business.
- See it in Action! (video)
- Sapphire replay
- Product highlights
- SAP Business AI in Marketing, E-Commerce, and Customer Data
- SAP CX AI Toolkit
- Explore SAP Business AI Use Cases Across CX
Downloadable Assets:
- Presentation
- Whitepaper)
- Benefits of SSAP Business AI in SAP CX Solutions Natively Connected to ERP (Infographic)
- SAP CX AI Toolkit (presentation)
- SAP CX AI Toolkit Videos (Commerce)
- AI Shopping Assistant (Video)
Webcast Replays:
SAP AI + CX Webcast (April 2024)
- Master Your Product Catalog with Business AI Webcast (September 2024)
Learning:
Be a SAP CX AI Toolkit Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.
SAP Product Inspiration Videos Series for Industries and Intelligent CX