*Getting Started with SAP Analytics Cloud
Welcome to the SAP Analytics Cloud Community. This Getting Started page will be a key resource in quickly finding the resources you need to get started. Our community is filled with product experts, knowledgeable partners, and all types of users. The space is designed to facilitate open discussion, open to your questions, inquiries, and suggestions on SAP Analytics Cloud.
Page Contents
On this page, you will find the following SAP Analytics Cloud resources:
- Introduction to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Getting Started for Everyone
- Getting Started for Creators and Analysts
- Getting Started for Planners
- Getting Started for Administrators
🔥 Become certified with SAP Analytics Cloud using our free SAP Learning Journeys!
🔥Interactive Tutorials for SAP Analytics Cloud – A New Guided Learning Offering
Introduction to SAP Analytics Cloud
SAP Analytics Cloud is a single solution for business intelligence and enterprise planning, augmented with the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning technology, and predictive analytics. It helps everyone in your organization make better decisions and act with confidence.
SAP Analytics Cloud removes silos, empowers business analysts, and unifies a company’s decision-making processes by combining business intelligence, augmented analytics, and enterprise planning into one product.
Users can plan across all lines of business and augment their planning workflows with predictive technologies, allowing finance executives and FP&A practitioners to plan and collaborate for better business outcomes.
SAP Analytics Cloud helps companies make smarter, more confident decisions by embedding smart capabilities, based on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), that automatically reveals relationships, hidden patterns, and outliers in data.
Getting Started for Everyone
- 💡 Mission: Get Started with SAP Analytics Cloud
- 💡 Video: SAP Analytics Cloud – BI Critical Capabilities and Features
- Video Playlist: SAP Analytics Cloud: Getting Started
- Blog: Guide to SAP Analytics Cloud Terminology
- Webinar: Discover the New Product Navigation for SAP Analytics Cloud
- View and follow SAP Analytics Cloud Blogs
- View All SAP Analytics Cloud Questions
Receive Onboarding Support for Customers
- Register for Live Onboarding Webinars
- View On Demand Recorded Onboarding Webinars
- Request a 1:1 SAC Follow up with an Onboarding Advisor
- Common SAC Onboarding Topics - Quick Reference Videos
Learn more with Available Resources
- SAP Learning -Exploring SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Analytics Cloud Learning Journey
- SAP Analytics Cloud – Expert-Guided Implementation
- SAP Enterprise Support Academy
Get Support
- Site: Support Portal for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Site: SAP Analytics Cloud Knowledge Base
- KBA: 2487011 - What information do I need to provide when opening an incident for SAP Analytics Cloud?
- KBA: 2569847 - Where can you find user assistance to use, configure, and operate SAP Analytics Cloud?
- SAP Analytics Cloud Support Value Maps
- SAP Analytics Cloud Trial Frequently Asked Questions
Getting Started for Creators and Analysts
- Webinar: Performance and Usability with the Optimized Design Experience (ODE)
- 💡 openSAP: Become an Augmented BI Expert
- Training: SACPR1 – SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Functions
- Article: Getting Started with Augmented Analytics
- PDF: SAP Analytics Cloud Data Visualization Guidebook
- Blog: Jumpstart your Analytics with Pre-built Business Content
Learn more by visiting these content pages:
- Best Practices
- Stories, Reporting, and Data Exploration
- Data Modeling & Wrangling
- Augmented Analytics
- Analytic Applications & APIs
Getting Started for Planners
- Playbook: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning - Exploring Common Use Cases
- Webinar: End-to-End Planning Capabilities using SAP Analytics Cloud
- Training Course: SACP20 - SAP Analytics Cloud Planning
- Training Course: SACP30 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Integrated Planning
- Free Course: Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud openSAP course
- Free Course: Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud – Advanced Topics openSAP course
Learn more by visiting these content pages:
Getting Started for Administrators
- Blog: Quarterly Release Schedule
- Help: System Requirements and Technical Prerequisites
- Webinar: Everything you need, to get started with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Free Course: SAP Analytics Cloud Authentication and Data Connectivity openSAP course
- 💡 Implement your use cases (Missions on SAP Discover Center)
- Video Playlist: SAP Analytics Cloud: Getting Started (Power Users)
Learn more by visiting these content pages: