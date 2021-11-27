Administration
Set up your system and roll out SAP Analytics Cloud to your team. Learn all about security, authentication and user management and find best practices for monitoring, auditing, and content management.
Page Contents
On this page, you will find helpful resources on SAP Analytics Cloud administration topics including:
- Getting Started
- Security and User Management
- Authentication
- Content Management
- Monitoring and Auditing
- Collaboration Services
- Technical & Support Articles
📢 Watch this webinar to learn more about the improved view and design time experience available in SAP Analytics Cloud also known as the Optimized Experience.
🔥 Become certified with SAP Analytics Cloud using our free SAP Learning Journeys!
Getting Started
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud Basics for Administrators
- Help: System Requirements and Technical Prerequisites
- Blog: Quarterly Release Product Updates
- 💡 Article: Quarterly Release Schedule 2022
- Webinar: Everything you need, to get started with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Technical and Administration overview
- Webinar: Technical and Administration Overview
- 💡 SAP Analytics Cloud – Administration Cockpit
Security & User Management
- Blog: Technical and Administration Overview
- Blog: Managing Licenses with Roles and Teams
- Blog: SCIM API Best Practices and Sample Scripts
- Blog: Security Concepts and Best Practice
- Wiki: Security Rights
- Blog: Data Access Control in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Roles & Access Management
- Blog: How to use REST API in SAP Analytics Cloud to update user profile in embedded scenarios
- Blog: Setup of User Provisioning from SAP Marketing Cloud to SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Note: 3080379 - Customer Vulnerability Assessment / Penetration Test request
- KBA: 2815108 - Where can I find SAP Analytics Cloud resources and best practices for security?
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning: a few – no longer kept – secrets about Security
- Help: Security Administration
Authentication
- Help: Single Sign-On (SSO)
- Help: Enabling a Custom SAML Identity Provider
- Collective KBA: 2411608 - SAP Analytics Cloud SAML authentication
- 💡 Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Security | Hands-on Video Tutorials
- Blog: Simplify User Administration in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Mapping SAML attributes when SAP Analytics Cloud uses custom IdP for SAML Sign-On authentication
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Identity Provider Administration Tool
- Blog: SAML SSO and User Management in SAC with SAP Cloud Platform Identity Authentication Service
- Help: Set up SAP Analytics Cloud as a source system in SAP Cloud Platform Identity Provisioning Service (IPS)
- Blog: SAML integration between Microsoft Azure Portal and SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Integrating SAP Analytics Cloud with Azure AD SAML
- Blog: SAML integration between SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP HANA on Premise using ADFS Identity Provider
- Blog: Setup Multiple Identity Providers (IDP) for SAP Analytics Cloud
Content Management
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud - Security Concepts and Best Practice
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud - Landscape Architecture & Life-cycle Management
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud Landscape Architecture and Life-Cycle Management
- Blog: Manage your Analytics Contents with SAP Analytics Cloud, Analytics Catalog
- Help: Content Administration
Monitoring & Auditing
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Backend Runtime Analysis and Statistics
- 💡 Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Backend Error Messages
- 💡 Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Measurement
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Statistics and Analysis
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Network Statistics
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Analysis Tool
- Blog: Data Action Performance Statistics and Analysis
- Blog: Monitoring and usage analysis in SAP Analytics Cloud
- 💡 Blog: SAC Data Management Jobs Statistics and Analysis
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Analysis for SAP BW Live Connection
- 💡 SAP Analytics Cloud – Administration Cockpit
- Looking for performance best practices? See here: SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices
Collaboration Services
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Multilingual content support
- Blog: Commenting privilege in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Commenting Privileges at tenant level
- Blog: Scheduling Publications – Number of publications
- Blog: Manage all your Schedules created by different users
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Publication based on SAP HANA live connection
- Video: Deep dive into SAP Analytics Cloud for Scheduling Publications
- Help: Schedule a Publication
Technical & Support Articles
- Document: Service Level Agreement
- Website: Maintenance Windows and Major Upgrade Windows for SAP Cloud Services
- Wiki: Stress Testing – Private Tenants Only
Authentication
- Guided Answer: Troubleshooting SAML Single Sign-on (SSO) Issues in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Guided Answer: Configuration issue when enabling custom IdP (SSO) for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Related Page: SAP Single Sign-On Community
- KBA: 2411608 - SAP Analytics Cloud SAML authentication
- KBA: 2487116 - How to configure SAML SSO using AD FS (Active Directory Federation Services)
- KBA: 2487567 - Troubleshooting SAML assertions when configuring SAML SSO in SAC
- Note: 2659735 - Troubleshooting CORS issues with SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)