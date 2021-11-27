SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices
SAP Analytics Cloud enables you to design professional enterprise dashboards and perform sophisticated data analysis. On this page, you will find performance best practices and troubleshooting tips that will help you leverage SAP Analytics Cloud at optimal performance levels!
Best Practices by Topic:
Performance Best Practices
General Best Practices
- 🆕 Online help: Use the Performance Decision Tree!
- Blog: Best Practices for Performance
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Optimized View Mode
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Analysis Tool
- Online help: Use the Administration Cockpit
- Whitepaper: Achieving Stellar Analytics Performance in Enterprise-Wide Environments
- Online help: Optimize Your Story's Performance
SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning (Data Locking, Validation Rules, Data Actions)
- Webinar: Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud for planning
- PDF: SAP Analytics Cloud Planning implementations
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning: Optimizing Calculations
- KBA 2855559 -Performance issues related to SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning Features and functions
- Blog: Enablement Material for SAP Analytics Cloud Calendar
- Online help: Best Practices for Optimizing Performance During Planning
- Online help: Performance Considerations for Entering Planning Data in Tables
- Online help: Data and Performance for models and versions
- Online help: Optimize Advanced Formulas for Better Performance
Analytics Designer
- Webinar: Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud Backend and Analytics Designer Performance
- PDF: Performance best practices from Chapter 14 of Developer Handbook
- Blog: Performance Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud, Analytics Designer
- Blog: Practical-step-by-step-guide-to-tuning-analytic-applications-performance
- KBA 2946271 - Performance hints for SAP Analytics Cloud Analytics Designer applications
- Online help: Log Script Performance in Applications in Performance View Popup
- Online help: Best Practices for Performance Optimization in Your Analytic Application Design
Backend & Connectivity
- Help: How to enable http/2 to support multiprocessing in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Wiki: SAP Analytics Cloud - HANA Live Connection Best Practices
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – SAP BW live connection best practices
- Blog: BW Live – Connectivity Performance
- Online help: Performance Optimization (Specifics for SAP BW)
Mobile
- KBA 2699872 - How to improve performance in the SAP Analytics Cloud mobile app for iOS
- Blog: 10 Tips for Effective Responsive (mobile) Dashboard Design using SAP Analytics Cloud
Microsoft Excel
- Help: Troubleshooting in Analysis
- Blog: Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud CSV and Excel export performance
Troubleshooting
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices and Troubleshooting Series
- Blog: Performance best practices and troubleshooting tips for SAP Analytics Cloud
- KBA: 2280022 - How to collect a HTTP archive (HAR) file
- KBA: 2413393 - How to record timelines in Developer Tools in case of SAP Analytics Cloud performance issues
- KBA 2569847 - Where can you find user assistance (help) for SAP Analytics Cloud to use, configure and operate it more effectively
- KBA: 2651014 - Common errors with charts / tables in SAP Analytics Cloud *** Troubleshooting KBA ***
Performance
- Help: Performance Analysis Decision Tree
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices and Troubleshooting Series
- KBA 2511489 - Troubleshooting performance issues in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Analysis Tool
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud - Performance Statistics and Analysis
SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
- Webinar: Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud for planning – General Troubleshooting
- Blog: Data Action Performance Statistics and Analysis
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Planning and Security Management
- Help: Best Practices tips for Performance
Data Connectivity
- Blog: Backend Runtime Analysis and Statistics
- KBA: 2487567 - Troubleshooting SAML assertions when configuring SAML SSO
Import (Acquired) Data
- Blog: Troubleshooting Guide: SAP Analytics Cloud Agent
- KBA: 2630653 - How to Troubleshoot and Trace connections to on-premise / acquired / imported data
- KBA: 2540886 - How to export data from models in SAP Analytics Cloud
Live Data
- Wiki: Live Connection and Security - Best Practices
- Guided Answer: Troubleshooting connectivity issues in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Help: SAP HANA Troubleshooting and Performance Analysis Guide
- Help: HANA - Open Information Views in Performance Analysis Mode
HANA MDS
- KBA 2525191 - How to use SAP HANA MDS tracing with SAP Analytics Cloud
- KBA 2670064 - FAQ: SAP HANA Multi-Dimensional Services (MDS)
- KBA 2550833 - HANA build-in procedure: EXECUTE_MDS
- Note 2691501 - SAP HANA MDS: Information needed by Development Support
SAP Analytics Cloud Analytics Designer / Analytics Applications
- KBA: 3112158 - SAP Analytics Cloud, Analytics Designer Survival Guide
SAP Analytics Cloud Administration
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Administration Cockpit
- KBA 2815108 - SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices on Security
SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), add-in for Microsoft Office (Excel)
Chrome Developer Tools
Support Best Practices
Support
- Use our Support Assistant to solve your issues faster!
- Webinar: Maximise Your Awareness of Available Resources and Support Offerings to Accelerate Your SAP Analytics Cloud Journey
- Video: Introducing the support assistant and support log assistant!
- Support Launchpad Tips & Tricks
- Support Launchpad & Knowledge Base
- Incident Support Best Practices
- Guided answer: Working with SAP Product Support