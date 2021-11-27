Data Connectivity

Connecting your on-premise or cloud data sources is the first step to making data-driven decisions with SAP Analytics Cloud. Establishing the connection settings requires people with expertise from different areas of your organization to ensure a smooth and under control deployment. Learn more on this page.

na

Page Contents

On this page, you will find the following resources on Data Connectivity:

na

Getting Started


Do you have a question❔ Ask it here❕

na

Live Connectivity

Overview


BW and BW/4HANA


S/4HANA Cloud and S/4HANA On-Premise


HANA On-Premise


HANA Cloud


HANA as a Service


SAP Datasphere*

*SAP Data Warehouse Cloud has evolved into SAP Datasphere, a unified service for data integration, cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, and virtualizing workloads across SAP and non-SAP data. While content may references SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the content applies to SAP Datasphere. See this news article for more information:


SAP Data Intelligence


Live Data Connect (BusinessObjects Universe & Web Intelligence)


Do you have a question❔ Ask it here❕

na

Import Connectivity

Overview

SAP Sources

Other Sources

Troubleshooting

Do you have a question❔ Ask it here❕

na

Technical & Support Articles


Do you have a question❔ Ask it here❕

Browse this Topic
SAP Analytics Cloud
Getting StartedLive ConnectivityImport ConnectivityTechnical & Support Articles