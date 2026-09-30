Agentic ABAP Development FAQ
The following questions mainly deal with the positioning of SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities, covering available tools, supported systems and configuration details.
As SAP recognizes the transformative and strategic power of AI, it is fundamentally rethinking its business and going all in on AI to pursue the #1 goal of becoming the leading Enterprise Application and Business AI company. With this consistent AI strategy, SAP builds on its existing strengths in the market: deep business process expertise, mission‑critical enterprise software, and trusted customer relationships.
Generative AI has already demonstrated significant value in improving developer productivity and accelerating knowledge transfer across development teams. By further investing in generative AI for ABAP, SAP responds to strong market demand while ensuring that ABAP remains a modern, efficient, and future‑ready programming language. Generative AI helps reduce entry barriers for new developers, supports the modernization of existing code bases, and increases development speed without compromising quality. At the same time, it enables ABAP developers to focus more on business logic and innovation, reinforcing ABAP’s role as a strategic pillar within SAP’s enterprise application and AI strategy.
A key pillar of SAP’s strategy is the evolution from assistive AI toward agentic AI. While traditional AI supports users by explaining, generating, or augmenting individual tasks, agentic AI takes the next step by acting autonomously on behalf of users. SAP envisions AI agents that can reason, plan, and orchestrate complex, multi‑step business processes across applications and systems, while remaining grounded in enterprise context, governance, and security.
This allows customers not only to increase productivity, but to fundamentally transform how enterprise processes are executed, moving from manual interactions toward outcome‑driven, autonomous operations. Going all in on AI therefore means not just adopting AI technologies, but redefining enterprise software for an agentic, AI‑first future.
The most significant change in 2026 was the shift toward agentic AI. Instead of merely explaining, completing, or generating ABAP code (for example, RAP and CDS) in isolation, existing ABAP AI capabilities will evolve into tools or agents used or called by an autonomous orchestrator. This includes a built-in ABAP MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server embedded in ABAP Development Tools, enabling seamless coordination across tools and contexts. As a result, customers will be able to adopt AI with confidence, operate it responsibly, and realize measurable, sustainable business value.
With the introduction of agentic AI in ABAP, the following benefits for ABAP developers were recognized:
- Accelerate development time: significantly shorten development cycles by automating repetitive and time‑consuming tasks across design, implementation, testing, and refactoring
- Enhance developer capacity: enable developers to focus on higher‑value activities by offloading routine work to AI, effectively scaling development capacity without increasing headcount
- Improve code and automation quality: leverage AI‑assisted code reviews, refactoring, and test generation to increase code consistency, robustness, and overall automation quality
- Accelerate transition to ABAP Cloud: support faster adoption of modern ABAP Cloud concepts through AI-assisted custom code adaptation and knowledge transfer
- Drive innovation use cases: embed AI into custom ABAP applications to enrich business processes with innovative functionality
Agentic AI helps to orchestrate and automate the generative AI capabilities in corresponding AI workflows with the human in the loop.
SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities combine all the features to support full-stack development in ABAP Cloud. The capabilities are invoked through the Joule chat and do not require a third-party MCP host.
- Joule Chat: Interact with the Joule chat using natural language for asking questions or writing prompts.
- Documentation Chat: Use this capability to chat with public documentation on SAP Help Portal.
- Explain Capability: Get detailed explanations of development objects or selected code by using the Explain feature.
- Custom Code Migration AI Assistant: The Custom Code Migration AI Assistant supports you with your custom code migration project.
- Predictive Code Completion: Leverage AI to predict code and to make suggestions for code completion.
- ABAP Unit Test Generation: The AI-based ABAP Unit features are specifically designed to assist you in creating and improving your unit tests more effectively.
- CDS Test Generation: Use SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities to boost your efficiency in generating unit test classes for ABAP CDS entities.
- OData UI Service from Scratch: Use the OData UI Service from Scratch to create all RAP-service related repository objects from scratch with the aid of the Joule chat.
- RAP Business Logic Prediction: Generate the implementation of a RAP determination or validation with the aid of Joule.
- Embedded Analytics Star Schema Generator Powered by AI: The CDS Analytical Model Generation powered by AI is a tool used to help create an analytical star schema using AI
See Capabilities in SAP Help Portal for more information.
Standard Coding Tools (no token usage required)Execute Custom Actions
- ABAP Server Destinations tools
- ABAP Object Creation tools
- ABAP Object Activation tools
- ABAP Object Search tools
- ABAP Object Check tools
- ABAP Transport tools
- Execute ABAP Unit Test tools
- ABAP Repository Objects Generation tools
- ABAP Business Service tools
- ABAP File tools
- ABAP Troubleshooting tools
Agentic Tools (tokens required):
- ABAP Object Explain tools
- ABAP Test Cockpit tools (partly required)
- ABAP Documentation tools
See Model Context Protocol Tools in SAP Help Portal for more information.
One of the key properties of SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities is its context sensitivity and awareness. Joule does not simply forward your prompts to an underlying AI model or infrastructure, but actively takes the current development context into account, including the open development objects you are working with. It evaluates the editing context and position to enrich the prompts that are submitted to SAP AI Core. Therefore, a lot of pre-processing is done before an AI request is triggered. Once the LLM responds, Joule in turn translates the answer into a valid proposal incorporating specialized tools that ensure syntactic and semantic accuracy. This applies not only for basic Joule skills but also for agentic workflows powered by ABAP MCP tools.
SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities are seamlessly embedded in your IDE of choice, eliminating any need to switch between tools. Developers can reduce the time and effort spent writing ABAP code by up to 20%, while also improving overall code and automation quality.
Additionally, it is clean core compliant by design and significantly accelerates custom code adaptation for SAP S/4HANA migrations
New agents planned:
- ABAP Custom Code Migration Agent
- ABAP Clean Core Adaptation Agent
- ABAP Application Modernization Agent
See ABAP Platform Roadmap Information in SAP Help Portal for more information.
Since June 2026, a commercial pricing model is available, following a consumption-based model. Based on AI units, SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities are priced purely based on consumption.
The free promotion for SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities ended in September 2026 and was not automatically extended or converted to the consumption-based licensing model. Customers and partners need to migrate from the legacy to the new SKU (Customer 8019164, Partner 8019670). This blog post provides setup and configuration details.
SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities are embedded in the Joule Premium package and offered with separate licenses for customers and partners. Pricing follows a consumption-based model. This approach provides transparency into actual usage-based costs and is well-suited for dynamic and individual agentic AI use cases.
Customers and partners purchase AI Units and activate the required packages via SAP for Me. Authorization for developer access is managed through Cloud Identity Service, while AI requests are executed and metered in the ABAP AI Hub 2.0 on SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment. The setup process is identical for SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public and Private Edition. For more information, refer to SAP Note 3740750 or this blog post.
Currently, only the agentic tools consume AI Units. The use of standard development tools does not require a license. As SAP continues to expand its agentic capabilities, additional tools that consume AI Units will be introduced over time.
SAP AI units are a form of virtual currency that customers purchase to activate and use premium AI capabilities within SAP Cloud Services. One AI unit currently equals approximately 142 AI requests, since SAP charges 0.007 AI units per AI request. The actual consumption is highly dependent on factors such as the organization size, number of developers, amount of custom code, and intensity of AI feature usage.
Customers can estimate the rough amount of AI units and the related costs they need with the AI Estimator.
After adoption, enterprise-level consumption of AI units is made visible in the SAP for Me Portal. A detailed breakdown of AI unit consumption per developer as well as an AI token limit per developer is currently not available.
SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities are available on:
- SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2021-2025
- SAP S/4HANA On-Premise 2021-2025 (availability on-premise is subject to the special RISE with SAP contract conditions)
The Generative AI Hub serves as the centralized platform within SAP for accessing LLMs, enabling convenient access to the underlying models. These models are hosted either within SAP or by external third-party providers. In the latter scenario, the Generative AI Hub serves as a proxy .
The data center used by the ABAP AI Hub is determined by the user’s region and the service’s regional availability.
Compliance is ensured through transparent data handling, strict user guidance, anonymization, controlled storage, and customer governance responsibilities. Joule processes user‑submitted data responsibly and transparently, and users are explicitly advised not to enter personal or sensitive (GDPR Article 9) data. Any collected data is stored within Joule and used only for service improvement after anonymization. Data is automatically deleted after the retention period, and customers, as data controllers, must fulfill all legal obligations, including informing users, providing a legal basis for processing, and handling data‑subject rights. Customers can manage, retrieve, or delete their data at any time.
See Data Protection and Privacy in SAP Help Portal for more information.
Yes. SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities currently require either VS Code or Eclipse as the development environment. Both are supported as client-side development tools, and AI capabilities can be integrated into both environments.
The ABAP MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server is a component that exposes ABAP Development Tools to AI agents, which leverage AI models to securely call external tools for ABAP development tasks.
It exposes ABAP development capabilities such as code generation, test generation, code analysis, and custom code migration as standardized MCP tools that can be consumed by any MCP-compatible AI orchestrator (for example, SAP's own agentic runtime, or third-party tools). SAP follows an open strategy, meaning the ABAP MCP Server also supports complementary third-party CLIs.
SAP plans to significantly expand ABAP MCP Server capabilities. See AI Roadmap in SAP Help Portal for more information.
SAP supports agentic AI scenarios through the ABAP MCP Server and third-party AI assistants or orchestrators. Agent behavior can be customized using mechanisms such as agents.md, custom agent instructions, and MCP host-specific configuration. Configured agents can use ABAP MCP tools to perform supported ABAP development tasks.
See Agent Configuration in SAP Help Portal for more information.
Not automatically. Joule can be instructed to generate ABAP Cloud-compliant code, but every proposal must be reviewed and validated. As Joule is trained on SAP S/4HANA codebases, generated proposals may still contain classical ABAP constructs in certain cases . Developers should use the ABAP compiler, released-API checks, and the ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) to verify ABAP Cloud compliance and clean-core readiness.
SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities are fully integrated into the supported versions of ABAP Development Tools (ADT) in Eclipse and VS Code; no separate plug-in is required. Joule is provided as an integrated chat window within ADT, allowing developers to submit a wide range of AI requests directly during development. Because Joule understands the surrounding development context (such as source code, objects, and project structure), it can provide highly accurate, context‑aware responses for tasks like code explanation, generation, refactoring, and code analysis. For the best experience of SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities the latest version of ADT should be used.
ADT for Visual Studio Code is SAP's official extension that brings full ABAP development capabilities into Visual Studio Code. It is powered by the same codebase that drives ADT for Eclipse which means you get the same backend connectivity and the same reliability, just in a different IDE. Therefore, ADT for VS Code is an additional option, not a replacement for ADT for Eclipse.
Currently the primary focus of the extension lies on the ABAP Cloud development model. ABAP development tools for VS Code will gradually catch up with ABAP development tools for Eclipse one client release at a time.
No. Customers cannot directly train or fine-tune the foundation models used by Joule. The model selected depends on the specific use case. Customers can, however, build customer-specific AI scenarios with models made available through SAP’s generative AI hub. Joule may use the current development context to produce a response, but this should not be described as training the underlying model.
Yes. SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities can support typical ABAP development tasks, including adapting existing interface programs and implementing enhancements through BAdIs. There are no dedicated AI capabilities specifically designed for BAdI implementations, but the general code generation, explanation, and test generation features are applicable to custom-specific development scenarios.
Joule can take the surrounding source code and current development context into account when generating a proposal. It may therefore follow patterns visible in the current object or related context. This is contextual behavior and should not be described as persistent training on an individual developer’s coding style.
Refactoring and clean‑code practices are planned for the ABAP Clean Core Adaptation Agent and the ABAP Application Modernization Agent. See ABAP Platform Roadmap on SAP Help Portal for more information.
Joule can assist in creating an OData request, including use-case-specific client code and the corresponding request payload, subject to the metadata and context available.
Based on a natural‑language specification of entities and relationships, Joule can generate a full‑stack ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model application, including dictionary objects, CDS views, transactional behavior, and service exposure. The result can be consumed by an SAP Fiori template application and previewed in ADT. An ABAP Application Modernization Agent is planned for Q2/2027.
The Custom Code Migration app is available for the SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment 2608 release for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition (RISE) customers only. It can be enabled via the SAP Joule for Developers side-by-side service, and the same usage eligibility as for all SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities customers apply.
Joule combines various sources such as SAP Help Portal, GitHub repositories and SAP Notes when returning an AI response. It also integrates with the SAP Business Accelerator Hub by acting as a natural‑language discovery layer to find and understand APIs, integration packages, workflows, and content artifacts.
Both approaches share the same goal. SAP Joule for Developers enhances the process by providing context-aware explanations and code adaptation proposals based on the underlying trained ABAP models. Joule does not replace ATC; instead, ATC remains part of the execution and validation loop. The ABAP Custom Code Migration Agent also uses ATC.
ABAP code generated by Joule should be treated as a code proposal. Developers must accept the proposal before it is inserted into the application. AI-generated results may vary, developers must review and thoroughly test generated code, for example using ABAP Unit tests.
The new side-by-side architecture enables customers to consume ABAP AI services side‑by‑side, independent of the underlying SAP S/4HANA release, ensuring access even for lower‑release Private Edition systems.
For SAP S/4HANA On-Premise 2025, 2023, 2022, and 2021, availability is subject to the special RISE with SAP contract conditions. Please verify your entitlement and contract status with your account executive before planning adoption. The provided SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities are the same for on-premise as for the other systems.
On-Premise systems can be enabled via the ABAP AI SDK. The SDK is available for:
- SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2025
- SAP S/4HANA On-Premise
Earlier releases (2021+) are supported via Transport‑based Correction Instructions (TCI). For more information, refer to SAP Note 3513374.
For more information on our products, refer to the public slide deck Agentic ABAP Development Overview and this blog post with the latest announcements.