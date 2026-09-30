As SAP recognizes the transformative and strategic power of AI, it is fundamentally rethinking its business and going all in on AI to pursue the #1 goal of becoming the leading Enterprise Application and Business AI company. With this consistent AI strategy, SAP builds on its existing strengths in the market: deep business process expertise, mission‑critical enterprise software, and trusted customer relationships.

Generative AI has already demonstrated significant value in improving developer productivity and accelerating knowledge transfer across development teams. By further investing in generative AI for ABAP, SAP responds to strong market demand while ensuring that ABAP remains a modern, efficient, and future‑ready programming language. Generative AI helps reduce entry barriers for new developers, supports the modernization of existing code bases, and increases development speed without compromising quality. At the same time, it enables ABAP developers to focus more on business logic and innovation, reinforcing ABAP’s role as a strategic pillar within SAP’s enterprise application and AI strategy.