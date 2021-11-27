SAP NetWeaver 7.5 Maintenance Strategy

On February 4, 2020, SAP announced a new maintenance commitment for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite 7 (see press release). SAP has committed support for SAP S/4HANA until end of 2040 enabling customers to invest into their future and build the intelligent enterprise.

In addition, SAP helps the installed customer base for a safe transition from existing deployments of SAP Business Suite 7 towards SAP S/4HANA, both Cloud and on-premise. Customers need the full flexibility to plan their digital transformation. Therefore, SAP has added an additional maintenance timeframe for SAP Business Suite 7. Mainstream maintenance will be provided until end of 2027, followed by an optional period of extended maintenance lasting until end of 2030.

As laid out in the press release, the extended maintenance comes with a premium of two percentage points on the existing maintenance basis for the core applications of SAP Business Suite 7 for all support offerings. SAP’s Support portal includes further details on these announcements.

