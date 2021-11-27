Introduction to Business Object Processing Framework

Please note that this page is related to the classic Business Object Processing Framework.

A different BOPF flavor, called CDS-based BOPF, is used within the ABAP Programming Model for SAP Fiori. More information can be found in the blog Evolution of the ABAP Programming Model.

New applications shall be implemented using the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) or other technologies of the ABAP Cloud development model.