Application Development and Coding

Lecturers who want to explore the full potential of AI, data, and applications through a technology platform designed for enterprise-level, mission-critical business processes can begin their journey with theThis platform includes solutions for integration using the, as well as application development and automation withPlease refer to the resources provided later on this page for more information.

The following resources provide an overview of SAP Business Technology Platform:

Start with the following resource:

Learning pathway | Enterprise Business Processes

with SAP Business Technology Platform



Check out the teaching asset one-pager:

Teaching asset one-pager | Pro-Code Application Development with SAP BTP ABAP Environment and Business Application Studio*



More resources:

Blog post | Intelligent Document Processing with SAP Document AI on SAP BTP



*Available via the University Competence Center in Munich