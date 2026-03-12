Application Development and Coding

Discover teaching and learning resources for application development and coding with SAP technologies. This page provides an overview of materials that help educators teach programming, software development concepts, and SAP-based development skills.

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Technology Platform for Enterprise Business Processes with SAP Business Technology Platform

Lecturers who want to explore the full potential of AI, data, and applications through a technology platform designed for enterprise-level, mission-critical business processes can begin their journey with the SAP Business Technology Platform. This platform includes solutions for integration using the SAP Integration Suite, as well as application development and automation with SAP Build. Please refer to the resources provided later on this page for more information.

The following resources provide an overview of SAP Business Technology Platform:

Start with the following resource:
Learning pathway | Enterprise Business Processes
with SAP Business Technology Platform

Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Pro-Code Application Development with SAP BTP ABAP Environment and Business Application Studio*

More resources:
Blog post | Intelligent Document Processing with SAP Document AI on SAP BTP

*Available via the University Competence Center in Munich

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Apps and Automating Processes with SAP Build

Teaching and learning resources for creating apps and automating processes using low-code, pro-code, and generative AI are available with SAP Build Apps and SAP Build Process Automation.

Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Business Workflow Automation with SAP Build Process Automation**

Teaching asset one-pager | Low-Code Development with SAP Build Apps**

Teaching asset one-pager | Pro-Code Development with SAP Build Code**

See how other lectures use the resources:
Testimonial | Pro-Code Development using SAP Build Code

Ready to teach? Check out the academic lesson:
Academic lesson | Low-code/No-code Composition and Automation with SAP Build

**Available via the University Competence Center in Magdeburg

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Enterprise Application Integration with SAP Integration Suite

Lecturers interested in enterprise application integration can utilize SAP Integration Suite in their classrooms to teach concepts and build efficient processes and data integration.

Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Enterprise Application Integration with SAP Integration Suite

 

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