Application Development and Coding

Technology Platform for Enterprise Business Processes with SAP Business Technology Platform
The following resources provide an overview of SAP Business Technology Platform:
Start with the following resource:
Learning pathway | Enterprise Business Processes
with SAP Business Technology Platform
Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Pro-Code Application Development with SAP BTP ABAP Environment and Business Application Studio*
More resources:
Blog post | Intelligent Document Processing with SAP Document AI on SAP BTP
*Available via the University Competence Center in Munich