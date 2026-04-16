Academic Lessons on SAP Learning Hub, student edition
Academic Lessons are your roadmap to teaching with SAP Learning Hub, student edition in the classroom. They complement the premium content available with SAP Learning Hub, student edition that includes: learning journeys, practical exercises featuring the latest SAP technologies, live sessions with experts, and annual certification attempts available to lecturers and students around the world at no cost.
Welcome to the new home of the Academic Lessons - formerly found in the SAP Community Exchange Area. Here you'll find everything you need to bring SAP solutions into the classroom: ready-to-use flexible lessons with lecturer notes, student activities, practice exercises, and AI-enhanced content.
Academic Lessons are continuously updated to reflect the latest AI capabilities in SAP solutions, ensuring lecturers can bring real-world innovation into the classroom. Where the underlying learning journey, course, or practice system has been updated, the Academic Lesson follows.
AI capabilities covered include for example:
- Joule – SAP's generative AI copilot
- Just Ask – natural language querying across SAP data
- Generative AI Hub – centralized platform for managing and deploying generative AI models
Lessons on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition now include hands-on Joule exercises.
New to Academic Lessons?
Academic Lessons require access to the SAP Learning Hub, student edition (free for accredited institutions)
- Students - register here: https://learning.sap.com/free-student-edition
- Lecturers - register here: https://learning.sap.com/lecturers
- FAQs & demos - see this SAP Community blog post
Ready to get started with Academic Lessons?
- General Instructions - Getting Started with SAP Learning Hub, student edition Academic Lessons
- Questions? - Head to our Forum and reply to this discussion
Benefits for Lecturers
Flexible & Easy to Adopt
- Use in classroom, lab, or as homework
- Streamlined notes for quick prep
- Practical exercises on latest SAP technologies
Student Engagement Tools
- Discussion questions & suggested deliverables
- Badge and certification opportunities
- Self-paced learning support
Open Access – No SAP University Alliances membership required
What's Included in Academic Lessons:
- Learning outcomes & descriptions
- Featured learning journeys or courses
- Student activities & review questions
- Lecture notes & teaching approaches
- Resource links & deliverables
Content supports classes in: Business | Technology | Analytics
See our matrix to identify relevant lessons for your course.
Overview of Available Lessons
Feel free to reach out to us and suggest other topics by joining the conversations at this link.
1. Artificial Intelligence
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and SAP Business AI
This lesson helps lecturers introduce the ethical use of AI in business and everyday technology contexts. It explains the evolution of AI and highlights how SAP Business AI combines technology, trusted data, and processes to deliver value. A second activity deepens understanding of how machines learn, with practical examples, hands‑on exercises, and flexible course pacing, making it a strong foundation for later LLM-focused lessons.
2. Analytics and Data Science
Data Modeling in SAP Analytics Cloud
Designing Stories with SAP Analytics Cloud
Introduction to Data Management with SAP Business Data Cloud
3. Application Development and Coding
Low-code/No-code Composition and Automation with SAP Build
4. Business Process Management
Carbon Footprint Management in SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises
This Academic Lesson helps lecturers introduce sustainability challenges, regulations, and ESG goals in a business context. It explains greenhouse gas metrics and the basics of carbon accounting. Lecturers can then teach how SAP solutions support tracking, analysis, and reporting of sustainability data.
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Enterprise Systems with SAP Business Suite
Financial Accounting in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Human Capital Management Using SAP SuccessFactors
This Academic Lesson helps lecturers introduce the scope and complexity of modern human resource management. It shows how SAP SuccessFactors supports recruiting, compensation, development, and regulatory compliance. Students connect HR theory with real day‑to‑day human capital management processes using SAP technology.
Product Compliance Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
This Academic Lesson helps lecturers teach the scope and importance of product compliance across the value chain. It explains regulations, risks of non‑compliance, and how compliance affects business processes and partners. Students then apply this knowledge by completing hands‑on product compliance tasks in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
Access Word | PDF file
Production Operations and Production Engineering in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
This Academic Lesson gives lecturers a clear foundation for teaching production planning and production order processing. It covers key methods for planning, resource allocation, and resource consumption in the first activity. The second activity takes a deeper technical approach, using SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to demonstrate how production engineering and operations are supported in real manufacturing scenarios.
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Sales Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Supply Chain Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
5. Business Transformation Management
Business Process Management with SAP Signavio
This lesson helps you teach the value of business process documentation and analysis. It introduces SAP Signavio and guides students in creating BPMN‑based process diagrams using industry standards. A second, theory‑focused activity deepens knowledge of SAP Signavio features and prepares students for the SAP Signavio certification exam.
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Enterprise Architecture Management with SAP LeanIX
This lesson helps lecturers explain the importance of IT architecture management for organizational stability and growth. It uses SAP LeanIX to show how IT assets, dependencies, and criticality can be systematically documented and analyzed. Students learn through demonstrations, simulations, and hands‑on practice in a LeanIX demo system.
Access Word | PDF file