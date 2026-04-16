Academic Lessons on SAP Learning Hub, student edition

Academic Lessons are your roadmap to teaching with SAP Learning Hub, student edition in the classroom. They complement the premium content available with SAP Learning Hub, student edition that includes: learning journeys, practical exercises featuring the latest SAP technologies, live sessions with experts, and annual certification attempts available to lecturers and students around the world at no cost.

Featured Content
Welcome to the NEW HOME of the Academic Lessons

Welcome to the new home of the Academic Lessons - formerly found in the SAP Community Exchange Area. Here you'll find everything you need to bring SAP solutions into the classroom: ready-to-use flexible lessons with lecturer notes, student activities, practice exercises, and AI-enhanced content.

 

AI-Enhanced Academic Lessons

Academic Lessons are continuously updated to reflect the latest AI capabilities in SAP solutions, ensuring lecturers can bring real-world innovation into the classroom. Where the underlying learning journey, course, or practice system has been updated, the Academic Lesson follows.

AI capabilities covered include for example:

  • Joule – SAP's generative AI copilot
  • Just Ask – natural language querying across SAP data
  • Generative AI Hub – centralized platform for managing and deploying generative AI models

Lessons on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition now include hands-on Joule exercises.

New to Academic Lessons?

Academic Lessons require access to the SAP Learning Hub, student edition (free for accredited institutions)

Ready to get started with Academic Lessons?

Benefits for Lecturers

Flexible & Easy to Adopt

  • Use in classroom, lab, or as homework
  • Streamlined notes for quick prep
  • Practical exercises on latest SAP technologies

Student Engagement Tools

  • Discussion questions & suggested deliverables
  • Badge and certification opportunities
  • Self-paced learning support

Open Access – No SAP University Alliances membership required

What's Included in Academic Lessons:

  • Learning outcomes & descriptions
  • Featured learning journeys or courses
  • Student activities & review questions
  • Lecture notes & teaching approaches
  • Resource links & deliverables

Content supports classes in: Business | Technology | Analytics

See our matrix to identify relevant lessons for your course.

Overview of Available Lessons

Feel free to reach out to us and suggest other topics by joining the conversations at this link.

1. Artificial Intelligence

Picture showing title "Artificial Intelligence and Gen AI Fundamentals"

Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Fundamentals

This lesson introduces the evolution of AI from rules‑based systems to Generative AI using real business examples. It explains key concepts such as basic intelligence, narrow AI, and the potential of general AI. Students then explore large language models and prompt engineering through SAP courses and hands‑on practice in an Gen‑AI system of SAP.

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visual stating the title Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and SAP Business AI

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and SAP Business AI

This lesson helps lecturers introduce the ethical use of AI in business and everyday technology contexts. It explains the evolution of AI and highlights how SAP Business AI combines technology, trusted data, and processes to deliver value. A second activity deepens understanding of how machines learn, with practical examples, hands‑on exercises, and flexible course pacing, making it a strong foundation for later LLM-focused lessons.

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2. Analytics and Data Science

Title stating Data Modeling in SAP Analytics Cloud

Data Modeling in SAP Analytics Cloud

This lesson helps lecturers introduce analytics as a foundation for effective decision making. It shows how analytical thinking applies across business and non‑business domains using real operational examples. Students first explore SAP Analytics Cloud capabilities and then build and populate data models for analysis.

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Title stating Designing Stories with SAP Analytics Cloud

Designing Stories with SAP Analytics Cloud

This lesson helps lecturers introduce analytics as a foundation for data‑driven decision making. It shows how SAP Analytics Cloud supports analysis using data from SAP Business Data Cloud, with concepts applicable beyond traditional business scenarios. Students first explore analytics capabilities and then learn to create and present insights through data stories.

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visual stating Introduction to Data Management with SAP Business Data Cloud

Introduction to Data Management with SAP Business Data Cloud

This lesson helps lecturers introduce enterprise data management and analytics using SAP Business Data Cloud, SAP Datasphere, and SAP Analytics Cloud. It shows how data from multiple sources can be governed, prepared, shared, and analyzed without manual effort. Students explore insight apps, machine learning options, and core analytics capabilities across three focused activities.

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3. Application Development and Coding

visual presenting title Low-code/No-code Composition and Automation with SAP Build

Low-code/No-code Composition and Automation with SAP Build

This lesson helps lecturers introduce how citizen developers use low‑code and no‑code tools to improve efficiency with SAP Build. It covers app development, process automation, web development, and the importance of governance guardrails. Students learn through guided simulations and then build their own app using a live SAP Build practice system.

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4. Business Process Management

Title stating Carbon Footprint Management in SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises

Carbon Footprint Management in SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises

This Academic Lesson helps lecturers introduce sustainability challenges, regulations, and ESG goals in a business context. It explains greenhouse gas metrics and the basics of carbon accounting. Lecturers can then teach how SAP solutions support tracking, analysis, and reporting of sustainability data.

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Enterprise Systems with SAP Business Suite

This lesson helps lecturers teach how businesses design systems for competitive advantage using SAP Business Suite. It explains how Business AI, centralized data, and analytics improve efficiency and decision‑making. Students learn to compare cloud and on‑premise solutions and apply concepts through interactive SAP demo simulations.

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Financial Accounting in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This lesson helps lecturers teach how financial transactions are processed and reported in an ERP system using SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Students manage accounts payable, accounts receivable, and assets while following the full financial accounting cycle through period close. They also apply embedded AI features to build queries and personalize a Fiori homepage.

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Human Capital Management Using SAP SuccessFactors

This Academic Lesson helps lecturers introduce the scope and complexity of modern human resource management. It shows how SAP SuccessFactors supports recruiting, compensation, development, and regulatory compliance. Students connect HR theory with real day‑to‑day human capital management processes using SAP technology.

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Visual presenting Product Compliance Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Product Compliance Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This Academic Lesson helps lecturers teach the scope and importance of product compliance across the value chain. It explains regulations, risks of non‑compliance, and how compliance affects business processes and partners. Students then apply this knowledge by completing hands‑on product compliance tasks in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

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Visual stating the title Production Operations and Production Engineering in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Production Operations and Production Engineering in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This Academic Lesson gives lecturers a clear foundation for teaching production planning and production order processing. It covers key methods for planning, resource allocation, and resource consumption in the first activity. The second activity takes a deeper technical approach, using SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to demonstrate how production engineering and operations are supported in real manufacturing scenarios.

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visual stating the title Sales Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Sales Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This lesson helps you introduce B2B order‑to‑cash processes and shows how ERP systems support them. It explains core cloud computing concepts and demonstrates how transactions flow in an ERP environment. You can then show how SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and AI support daily sales processing and sales analysis.

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visual stating the title Supply Chain Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Supply Chain Processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This lesson helps lecturers introduce cloud computing concepts in a business context. It provides an overview of key supply chain processes such as inventory management, order processing, logistics, and delivery. You can also explain how organizational elements and enterprise structures enable ERP systems to process and report supply chain transactions correctly.

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5. Business Transformation Management

Title stating Business Process Management with SAP Signavio

Business Process Management with SAP Signavio

This lesson helps you teach the value of business process documentation and analysis. It introduces SAP Signavio and guides students in creating BPMN‑based process diagrams using industry standards. A second, theory‑focused activity deepens knowledge of SAP Signavio features and prepares students for the SAP Signavio certification exam.

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Enterprise Architecture Management with SAP LeanIX

This lesson helps lecturers explain the importance of IT architecture management for organizational stability and growth. It uses SAP LeanIX to show how IT assets, dependencies, and criticality can be systematically documented and analyzed. Students learn through demonstrations, simulations, and hands‑on practice in a LeanIX demo system.

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