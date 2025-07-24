Academic Teaching and Learning Resources on Business Process Management

Global Bike is a fictional bicycle company that illustrates the processes of a medium-sized manufacturing firm. Students engage in real-world business scenarios to learn about SAP S/4 HANA through this fictional company, created in collaboration with SAP and the University Competence Center in Magdeburg. Lecturers receive ready-made presentations and practical exercises on SAP systems.

*Available via the University Competence Center in Magdeburg