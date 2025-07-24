Academic Teaching and Learning Resources on Business Process Management

Human Capital Management
Get to know our supply chain planning platform combining sales and operations, forecasting and demand, response and supply, demand-driven and inventory planning.
Learn how procurement and supply chain processes are automated, enhanced and integrated with SAP Ariba.
If you are curious to learn how to integrate sustainability across business processes, how to measure data, manage resources and align business decisions to meet the sustainable development goals, check out the following link to learn more:
Get started with business model creation, modeling, and simulation with the academic edition of SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite.
Lecturers and students can explore enterprise architecture management with SAP LeanIX, learning how to manage IT assets, and visualize, analyze and optimize the IT landscape by mapping applications, technologies and business capabilities at scale.
Global Bike is a fictional bicycle company that illustrates the processes of a medium-sized manufacturing firm. Students engage in real-world business scenarios to learn about SAP S/4 HANA through this fictional company, created in collaboration with SAP and the University Competence Center in Magdeburg. Lecturers receive ready-made presentations and practical exercises on SAP systems.
*Available via the University Competence Center in Magdeburg
ERPsim is a business simulation game for SAP S/4HANA, in which student teams manage a virtual company in a competitive market and use SAP Analytics Cloud to analyze results of business decisions.