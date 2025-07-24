Academic Teaching and Learning Resources on Business Process Management

SAP University Alliances program introduces a wide range of academic teaching and learning resources for lecturers and students to get started with SAP solutions on business process management e.g. enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and procurement. This page provides an overview of available resources on these topics for educators.

Two women in the office

Human Capital Management

Students and lecturers can explore human capital management by using SAP SuccessFactors, enabling them to understand how human management processes are managed in organizations.

Check out all available resources

Start with the academic lesson

Workers discussing

Supply Chain Processes

Get to know our supply chain planning platform combining sales and operations, forecasting and demand, response and supply, demand-driven and inventory planning. 

Find out more

Learn how to start teaching

Woman starring at tablet

Procurement and Supply Chain Processes

Learn how procurement and supply chain processes are automated, enhanced and integrated with SAP Ariba.


Discover now

Wineyards and sun

Sustainability with SAP solutions

If you are curious to learn how to integrate sustainability across business processes, how to measure data, manage resources and align business decisions to meet the sustainable development goals, check out the following link to learn more:

Explore the resources

Check out the academic lesson

Woman showing something on laptop

Process Transformation

Get started with business model creation, modeling, and simulation with the academic edition of SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite

Sign up now

Access the academic lesson

Woman sitting in front of laptop

Enterprise Architecture Management

Lecturers and students can explore enterprise architecture management with SAP LeanIX, learning how to manage IT assets, and visualize, analyze and optimize the IT landscape by mapping applications, technologies and business capabilities at scale.

Discover the academic lesson

Woman speaking in factory

Business Processes with Global Bike*

Global Bike is a fictional bicycle company that illustrates the processes of a medium-sized manufacturing firm. Students engage in real-world business scenarios to learn about SAP S/4 HANA through this fictional company, created in collaboration with SAP and the University Competence Center in Magdeburg. Lecturers receive ready-made presentations and practical exercises on SAP systems.

Learn more

*Available via the University Competence Center in Magdeburg

Students laughing

ERPsim in the classroom

ERPsim is a business simulation game for SAP S/4HANA, in which student teams manage a virtual company in a competitive market and use SAP Analytics Cloud to analyze results of business decisions. 

 

Start teaching

Browse this Topic
SAP University Alliances