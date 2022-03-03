SAP University Alliances

The SAP University Alliances program enables academia to educate the next generation for the Intelligent Enterprise and the experience economy, engage at SAP events, build industry partnerships, and prepare graduates for the SAP ecosystem.

Learn about the program, teaching resources, collaboration, curricula development, best-practices, (virtual) events, and stay connected with the community in the context of academic teaching related to SAP.

University Alliances Members

We enable faculty and teachers at educational institutions and partners around the world to educate next generation talents with SAP skills for the intelligent enterprise and the experience economy.

University Alliances Voices

Hear from our community members about their experiences with the University Alliances Program.

Let´s Celebrate 25 Years of SAP University Alliances! by Julia Stumpe

SAP University Alliances´s offer is in the SAP Partners Benefit Catalogue by Maria Calzada de Neumann

SAP University Alliances at AUSAPE Forum 2024 by Igor Belousov

Participate in the journey of SAP University Alliances topics

Student Zone on SAP Learning

Discover who we are, find out what we do, and if it makes you curious to explore more, start learning and check out some of the career opportunities!

Business Builders

Join our game-based learning platform with SAP to bring real-world analytics experience to classrooms worldwide. Faculty and students can access SAP Analytics Cloud for free and develop competencies in data visualization and storytelling. Explore more!
Free Trials for Students

Students can take their learning to the next level with SAP's free trials. By combining hands-on experience with free learning journeys, these trials allow you to directly apply new skills in real-world scenarios. Discover how to design apps with SAP Build, analyze data with SAP Analytics Cloud, or manage business processes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. 

Coursera SAP Technology Consulting Professional Certificate

The professional certificate strengthens your CVs with evidence of vital SAP consultancy skills. You get the inside track on how to build a consulting career beyond just having SAP product knowledge. You can expect:

  • project management methodologies, agile processes and core consulting skills
  • an overview of SAP and the ecosystem, and insights to design solutions
  • multiple opportunities to analyze real cases, including two full SAP implementation lifecycle case studies

Learning Pathways

Our learning pathways by solution provide SAP knowledge and hands-on solution experience through various courses and projects. Get to know the SAP solutions offered by SAP University Alliances and the content available to support classroom use of SAP. Click below to see how we inspire to innovate with SAP transforming business and create a meaningful impact on the world with circular economy, sustainability, and social responsibility solutions.  

Explore learning pathways by solution
Cloud Solution Offerings from SAP

Learning about SAP solutions on your own shouldn't be overwhelming. That's why we created a blogpost, providing engaging, quick introductions to cloud solutions from SAP – for free.

University Alliances Academic Boards

The Academic Board acts as a trusted advisor for continuous improvement of the SAP University Alliances program for SAP-related teaching, research, and education.

  • North America
  • DACH
  • Iberoamerica
  • Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China
  • Sub-Sahara
University Competence Center (UCC) and Academic Competence Center (ACC)

Our UCCs and ACCs are capable of providing hosting services and solutions, including the operation and maintenance of SAP applications for SAP University Alliances member institutions.

University Competence Centers

Academic Competence Centers

