SAP University Alliances
The SAP University Alliances program enables academia to educate the next generation for the Intelligent Enterprise and the experience economy, engage at SAP events, build industry partnerships, and prepare graduates for the SAP ecosystem.
Learn about the program, teaching resources, collaboration, curricula development, best-practices, (virtual) events, and stay connected with the community in the context of academic teaching related to SAP.
We enable faculty and teachers at educational institutions and partners around the world to educate next generation talents with SAP skills for the intelligent enterprise and the experience economy.
Let´s Celebrate 25 Years of SAP University Alliances! by Julia Stumpe
SAP University Alliances´s offer is in the SAP Partners Benefit Catalogue by Maria Calzada de Neumann
SAP University Alliances at AUSAPE Forum 2024 by Igor Belousov
Student Zone on SAP Learning
Discover who we are, find out what we do, and if it makes you curious to explore more, start learning and check out some of the career opportunities!
Business Builders
Free Trials for Students
Students can take their learning to the next level with SAP's free trials. By combining hands-on experience with free learning journeys, these trials allow you to directly apply new skills in real-world scenarios. Discover how to design apps with SAP Build, analyze data with SAP Analytics Cloud, or manage business processes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Coursera SAP Technology Consulting Professional Certificate
The professional certificate strengthens your CVs with evidence of vital SAP consultancy skills. You get the inside track on how to build a consulting career beyond just having SAP product knowledge. You can expect:
- project management methodologies, agile processes and core consulting skills
- an overview of SAP and the ecosystem, and insights to design solutions
- multiple opportunities to analyze real cases, including two full SAP implementation lifecycle case studies
Learning Pathways
Explore learning pathways by solution
Cloud Solution Offerings from SAP
University Alliances Academic Boards
The Academic Board acts as a trusted advisor for continuous improvement of the SAP University Alliances program for SAP-related teaching, research, and education.
- North America
- DACH
- Iberoamerica
- Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China
- Sub-Sahara
University Competence Center (UCC) and Academic Competence Center (ACC)
University Competence Centers
- Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany
- Technical University Munich, Germany
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, U.S.
- California State University, Chico, U.S.
Academic Competence Centers