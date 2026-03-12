Analytics and Data Science

Data Analysis, Modeling and Visualization with SAP Analytics Cloud
Explore our latest resources on data analysis, modeling, and visualization with SAP Analytics Cloud - built to help lecturers teach students how to extract insights from data, build data models, and communicate results through clear, compelling visuals. Lecturers can enhance students' analytical skills with Business Builders, a gamified experience using SAP Analytics Cloud to tackle real-world challenges.
Start with the following resources:
Learning pathway | Advanced Data Analysis and Visualization
with SAP Analytics Cloud
Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Data Storytelling and Visualization with Business Builders
See how other lecturers use the resources:
Testimonial | SAP Analytics Cloud
Testimonial | Business Builders
Ready to teach? Check out the academic lessons:
Academic lesson | Data Modeling in SAP Analytics Cloud
Academic lesson | Designing Stories with SAP Analytics Cloud
Start with the following resources:
Learning pathway | Advanced Data Analysis and Visualization
with SAP Analytics Cloud
Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Data Storytelling and Visualization with Business Builders
See how other lecturers use the resources:
Testimonial | SAP Analytics Cloud
Testimonial | Business Builders
Ready to teach? Check out the academic lessons:
Academic lesson | Data Modeling in SAP Analytics Cloud
Academic lesson | Designing Stories with SAP Analytics Cloud