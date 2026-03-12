Analytics and Data Science

Explore teaching and learning resources for analytics and data science using SAP technologies. This page provides an overview of materials that help educators teach data analysis, analytics, and data science concepts.

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Data Analysis, Modeling and Visualization with SAP Analytics Cloud

Explore our latest resources on data analysis, modeling, and visualization with SAP Analytics Cloud - built to help lecturers teach students how to extract insights from data, build data models, and communicate results through clear, compelling visuals. Lecturers can enhance students' analytical skills with Business Builders, a gamified experience using SAP Analytics Cloud to tackle real-world challenges.

Start with the following resources:
Learning pathway | Advanced Data Analysis and Visualization
with SAP Analytics Cloud

Check out the teaching asset one-pager:
Teaching asset one-pager | Data Storytelling and Visualization with Business Builders

See how other lecturers use the resources:
Testimonial | SAP Analytics Cloud
Testimonial | Business Builders

Ready to teach? Check out the academic lessons:
Academic lesson | Data Modeling in SAP Analytics Cloud
Academic lesson | Designing Stories with SAP Analytics Cloud
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Data management with SAP Datasphere and SAP Business Data Cloud

For lecturers intending to teach data management, resources on SAP Datasphere and SAP Business Data Cloud are recommended.

Start with the following resources:
Learning pathway | Data Management with SAP Datasphere
Learning pathway | Software-as-a-Service solution with SAP Business Data Cloud

See how other lecturers use the resources:
Testimonial | SAP Datasphere

Ready to teach? Check out the academic lessons:
Academic lesson | Introduction to Data Management
with SAP Business Data Cloud

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