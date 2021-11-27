Events on SAPUI5
Check out events about SAPUI5 and its related open source projects.
UI5ers live
UI5ers live is an online series to promote an intensive interaction within our UI5 community. Once a month, the UI5 team opens up the line for 45 minutes to discuss the latest UI5 features, inform about topics they are currently working on, and exchange views and ideas around UI5. Everybody is invited to get involved and can submit topics for upcoming episodes. Send us your ideas via e-mail and we will get back to you. Or give us a shout in the UI5ers_live channel on OpenUI5 Slack and we can discuss it together.
The episodes are broadcast every second Thursday of a month at 15:15 German time and everybody can join without further action. All episodes will be recorded and published on the OpenUI5 YouTube channel afterwards.
Find the individual dates of upcoming sessions and the recordings of past episodes in the table below or visit the OpenUI5 Event page to get a blocker for your calendar.
|Date
|Topics
|Join / Replay Session
Feb 13, 2025, 15:15 CET
This episode will cover two key aspects of OpenUI5 development: the manifest.json file and accessibility. First, we will explore the crucial role of the manifest.json file as the central configuration point for OpenUI5 applications. We'll explore version dependencies, common pitfalls encountered when schema versions and runtime versions are mismatched, and best practices for maintaining a healthy manifest file. Real-world examples will illustrate these challenges and demonstrate solutions to ensure compatibility and avoid unexpected issues.
The second part will focus on recent accessibility advancements in OpenUI5 and UI5 Web Components. We will examine how WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) principles influence development and showcase practical demos highlighting accessibility features in various controls. We'll also discuss our ongoing efforts to align with ARIA 1.2 standards, leveraging its new features and ensuring our code remains up-to-date with best practices. Finally, we'll provide insights into our screen reader testing environment, including the switch to JAWS 2024, and clarify the supported accessibility standards within the framework.
Jan 9, 2025
SAP Fiori elements provide a robust toolkit that enables developers to efficiently create SAPUI5 applications. However, many hidden features within the SAP Fiori elements toolkit may not always be apparent, making it challenging to align them with specific use cases. In this episode will explore strategies to analyze web application requirements and identifying the resources and functionalities of SAP Fiori elements that can optimize the implementation process. We will delve into resources such as the Flexible Programming Model and the SAP Fiori elements Feature Showcase app, guided by insights from the SAP BTP Developer Guide.
Furthermore, we will shift focus to the practical aspects of previewing an application during its development phase using SAP Fiori tools. Learn about the latest advancements in local app preview via the VSCode with the SAP Fiori Tools extension, and how the transition from local files to virtual routes can reduce maintenance efforts for developers. Additionally, we will introduce the first version of a converter designed to help transition existing applications to this new approach.
Recording is in the making
Dec 12, 2024
Following the phasing out of Karma last year, the debate around OpenUI5 testing and the karma-ui5 plugin's future heated up. While we initially believed that this wouldn't affect OpenUI5 development in the short term, changing circumstances have led to the 'karma-ui5' plugin's deprecation.
In this episode, we discuss why we've made this decision, look at alternative solutions, and guide you to the option that best suits your needs. We particularly focus on two UI5 Community test runners: the 'ui5-test-runner,' a dedicated runner for UI5 apps, and the 'wdio-qunit-service' for using WebDriverIO with QUnit, expanding your testing capabilities.
Join us as we weigh the pros and cons of each, aiding you in deciding which option will best fit your OpenUI5 test suite transition.
Recording is in the making
Nov 14, 2024
In this episode, we will explore two innovative approaches to streamline and enhance the development and testing of SAPUI5/OpenUI5 applications.
First, Martin Häuser will introduce Joule, SAP's AI assistant, and demonstrate its capabilities in supporting SAPUI5 code writing. He will showcase Joule's available commands, discuss the concepts and ideas behind it, and how it can be leveraged to implement app features efficiently. Additionally, Martin will demonstrate Joule's latest SAPUI5 capability: AI-driven migration of existing SAPUI5 applications to TypeScript, simplifying the transition process for developers.
Following this, Matthias Oßwald and Florian Vogt will present the Test Starter, a concept designed to streamline the test setup for OpenUI5 applications and libraries. The Test Starter orchestrates QUnit and OPA5 tests, reducing the boilerplate code required for writing QUnit tests and ensuring the loading of commonly used testing frameworks. By loading these frameworks and test modules asynchronously and complying with the Content Security Policy, the Test Starter enables a more efficient and secure testing process. Matthias and Florian will demonstrate the ease of enabling a project using the Test Starter and highlight the significant benefits this new approach brings to test setup and configuration.
Recording is in the making
Oct 10, 2024
In this episode we will provide you with the knowledge and skills to develop custom UI5 Web Components and seamlessly integrate them into your OpenUI5 applications. Our experts, Ilhan Myumyun and Thorsten Hochreuter, will guide you through the process with insightful discussions and hands-on demonstrations.
Ilhan will kick things off by walking you step by step through the process of creating your own UI5 Web Component from scratch. He will cover all the essential aspects you need to know to start crafting bespoke UI elements tailored to your specific requirements.Following that, Thorsten will take the stage to demonstrate how to seamlessly integrate these newly crafted components into an existing OpenUI5 project. He'll demonstrate how to ensure that your custom components not only fit in but also fully leverage the robust features of the OpenUI5 programming model.
Sep 12, 2024
Jan Mummenthaler and Johannes Gluch will start the episode with an update on modularizing the OpenUI5 core and its impact on the new bootstrap, following up on episode 29's proof of concept. They will discuss the modular core's benefits for flexible bootstrap configuration via a JSON-based approach, and demonstrate features like minimal bootstrapping, core bootstrap extension, and splash screen integration. Using Google Lighthouse metrics, they will compare the bootstrap performance of OpenUI5 1.x and 2.x, showing significant improvements. A preview of future optimizations through library chunking will conclude their segment.
Next, Peter Mussig will cover dynamic theming with CSS Custom Properties, supported since OpenUI5 version 1.127. He will guide the development and theming of custom UI5 controls, showcasing integration with existing themes and effortless theme switching. Peter will also introduce the updated Theming Parameter Toolbox, which now includes all CSS Custom Properties, aiding efficient and effective custom control theming.
Aug 8, 2024
In this episode we will explore the new ui5-table component, an experimental replacement for the previous Table web component found in version 1.x. The new Table offers a range of advanced features for efficiently displaying and managing large datasets in a responsive manner. Duc Vo Ngoc will showcase the updated API and structure, demonstrate the enhanced capabilities of the new Web Component Table, and provide guidance on how to effectively utilize this component in your projects.
Additionally, we'll highlight improvements in TypeScript support for writing controller extensions. Controller extensions enable developers to add functionality to existing applications, facilitating extensibility and reusability. Previously, overriding an extension directly in a controller using TypeScript was not possible. However, with the latest advancements, we have closed this gap, providing full support for Controller Extensions in TypeScript. Andreas Kunz will provide a detailed walkthrough of the options and techniques for leveraging controller extensions in your TypeScript projects.
UI5con
UI5con is a community-driven event to connect all the UI5 users and fans out there - a common platform to get to know each other, discuss innovations and find solutions. The event is organized by the community, usually free of charge and very informal: Everyone interested in UI5 and its related projects is welcome!
Once a year, the UI5 team itself acts also as host and takes over the organization of a one day event in St. Leon-Rot/Germany packed with lectures, talks, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities for around 400 attendees.
Find the individual events in the table below.
|Name
|Date
|Location
|Further information
8. July 2025
St. Leon-Rot/Germany + Livestream
5. July 2024
St. Leon-Rot/Germany + Livestream
6. July 2023
St. Leon-Rot/Germany + Livestream
7-8 July 2022
St. Leon-Rot/Germany + Broadcast
16./17. June 2021
Broadcast | Gather.Town
9./10. July 2020
Broadcast
Feb 14, 2020
Brussels (BE)
|Date
|Organizer | Type
|Title | Descriiption
|Location / Replay
Nov 2, '23
TechEd | Jump-Start (25min)
Develop SAPUI5 Applications with Pro-Code Tools and Best Practices from SAP
Learn how to build an SAPUI5 freestyle application using pro-code tools on SAP Business Technology Platform. Uncover how to use TypeScript, together with the latest tools and the best practices from SAP. Get hands-on experience, ask questions, and complete exercises at your own pace.
Recording (registration needed)
Nov 2, '23
TechEd | Lecture (25min)
Discover New Capabilities of SAPUI5 with SAP Build Code
Uncover how the new capabilities of SAPUI5 in pro-code tools on SAP Business Technology Platform help you deliver consistent, enterprise-grade user experiences. Take advantage of these innovations within a streamlined development environment that makes it easier to create and extend SAP Fiori apps to help future-proof your business.
Recording (registration needed)