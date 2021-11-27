Events on SAPUI5

Feb 13, 2025, 15:15 CET This episode will cover two key aspects of OpenUI5 development: the manifest.json file and accessibility. First, we will explore the crucial role of the manifest.json file as the central configuration point for OpenUI5 applications. We'll explore version dependencies, common pitfalls encountered when schema versions and runtime versions are mismatched, and best practices for maintaining a healthy manifest file. Real-world examples will illustrate these challenges and demonstrate solutions to ensure compatibility and avoid unexpected issues.



The second part will focus on recent accessibility advancements in OpenUI5 and UI5 Web Components. We will examine how WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) principles influence development and showcase practical demos highlighting accessibility features in various controls. We'll also discuss our ongoing efforts to align with ARIA 1.2 standards, leveraging its new features and ensuring our code remains up-to-date with best practices. Finally, we'll provide insights into our screen reader testing environment, including the switch to JAWS 2024, and clarify the supported accessibility standards within the framework. Join

Jan 9, 2025 SAP Fiori elements provide a robust toolkit that enables developers to efficiently create SAPUI5 applications. However, many hidden features within the SAP Fiori elements toolkit may not always be apparent, making it challenging to align them with specific use cases. In this episode will explore strategies to analyze web application requirements and identifying the resources and functionalities of SAP Fiori elements that can optimize the implementation process. We will delve into resources such as the Flexible Programming Model and the SAP Fiori elements Feature Showcase app, guided by insights from the SAP BTP Developer Guide.



Furthermore, we will shift focus to the practical aspects of previewing an application during its development phase using SAP Fiori tools. Learn about the latest advancements in local app preview via the VSCode with the SAP Fiori Tools extension, and how the transition from local files to virtual routes can reduce maintenance efforts for developers. Additionally, we will introduce the first version of a converter designed to help transition existing applications to this new approach. Recording is in the making

Dec 12, 2024 Following the phasing out of Karma last year, the debate around OpenUI5 testing and the karma-ui5 plugin's future heated up. While we initially believed that this wouldn't affect OpenUI5 development in the short term, changing circumstances have led to the 'karma-ui5' plugin's deprecation.



In this episode, we discuss why we've made this decision, look at alternative solutions, and guide you to the option that best suits your needs. We particularly focus on two UI5 Community test runners: the 'ui5-test-runner,' a dedicated runner for UI5 apps, and the 'wdio-qunit-service' for using WebDriverIO with QUnit, expanding your testing capabilities.



Join us as we weigh the pros and cons of each, aiding you in deciding which option will best fit your OpenUI5 test suite transition. Recording is in the making

Nov 14, 2024

In this episode, we will explore two innovative approaches to streamline and enhance the development and testing of SAPUI5/OpenUI5 applications.

First, Martin Häuser will introduce Joule, SAP's AI assistant, and demonstrate its capabilities in supporting SAPUI5 code writing. He will showcase Joule's available commands, discuss the concepts and ideas behind it, and how it can be leveraged to implement app features efficiently. Additionally, Martin will demonstrate Joule's latest SAPUI5 capability: AI-driven migration of existing SAPUI5 applications to TypeScript, simplifying the transition process for developers.



Following this, Matthias Oßwald and Florian Vogt will present the Test Starter, a concept designed to streamline the test setup for OpenUI5 applications and libraries. The Test Starter orchestrates QUnit and OPA5 tests, reducing the boilerplate code required for writing QUnit tests and ensuring the loading of commonly used testing frameworks. By loading these frameworks and test modules asynchronously and complying with the Content Security Policy, the Test Starter enables a more efficient and secure testing process. Matthias and Florian will demonstrate the ease of enabling a project using the Test Starter and highlight the significant benefits this new approach brings to test setup and configuration. Recording is in the making

Oct 10, 2024 In this episode we will provide you with the knowledge and skills to develop custom UI5 Web Components and seamlessly integrate them into your OpenUI5 applications. Our experts, Ilhan Myumyun and Thorsten Hochreuter, will guide you through the process with insightful discussions and hands-on demonstrations.

Ilhan will kick things off by walking you step by step through the process of creating your own UI5 Web Component from scratch. He will cover all the essential aspects you need to know to start crafting bespoke UI elements tailored to your specific requirements.Following that, Thorsten will take the stage to demonstrate how to seamlessly integrate these newly crafted components into an existing OpenUI5 project. He'll demonstrate how to ensure that your custom components not only fit in but also fully leverage the robust features of the OpenUI5 programming model. Replay

Sep 12, 2024

Jan Mummenthaler and Johannes Gluch will start the episode with an update on modularizing the OpenUI5 core and its impact on the new bootstrap, following up on episode 29's proof of concept. They will discuss the modular core's benefits for flexible bootstrap configuration via a JSON-based approach, and demonstrate features like minimal bootstrapping, core bootstrap extension, and splash screen integration. Using Google Lighthouse metrics, they will compare the bootstrap performance of OpenUI5 1.x and 2.x, showing significant improvements. A preview of future optimizations through library chunking will conclude their segment.

Next, Peter Mussig will cover dynamic theming with CSS Custom Properties, supported since OpenUI5 version 1.127. He will guide the development and theming of custom UI5 controls, showcasing integration with existing themes and effortless theme switching. Peter will also introduce the updated Theming Parameter Toolbox, which now includes all CSS Custom Properties, aiding efficient and effective custom control theming. Replay