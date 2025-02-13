SAPUI5
SAPUI5 is a JavaScript framework and UI library that helps developers create cross-platform enterprise-ready web applications in an efficient way. It features more than 500 UI controls aligned with the latest SAP Fiori design guidelines and comes with built-in support for data binding, routing, message handling, and more.
A recent change in SAPUI5 1.130 has corrected the formatting of currency decimals to align with CLDR standards, adjusting the behavior of maxFractionDigits/minFractionDigits from defining to limiting decimals. This change impacts how apps format currency, potentially requiring updates in how decimal places are defined or relying on standardized formatting.
The UI5 team is thrilled to announce the official release of UI5 linter v1.0! This powerful static code analysis tool helps you identify and address potential issues in your SAPUI5 projects, including deprecated API usage, CSP violations, and more. Learn how UI5 linter can enhance your development workflow and ensure your projects are primed for the future of SAPUI5!
The UI5 team proudly presents their initial venture into Generative AI, contributing to Joule in SAP Business Application Studio to enhance freestyle SAPUI5 development. Discover how this new SAP Build Code feature operates and learn how to maximize its benefits. Also, catch a sneak peek of upcoming AI features and prototypes.
Now, you can extend your SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition system by leveraging SAPUI5 adaptation project. These projects allow you to suit diverse business roles, units, or countries. For instance, you can design a variant to streamline processes by hiding non-essential fields, or presenting data graphically.
Discover the newly released TypeScript version of the popular UI5 walkthrough. This revamped tutorial is designed to help beginners understand the full potential of the UI5 framework. Master the basics, data binding, navigation, control extension, testing, and more. Perfect for newcomers eager to leverage the power of UI5.
SAPUI5 in a Nutshell
SAPUI5 is an HTML5 framework for creating cross-platform, enterprise-grade web applications in an efficient way. What started as a small project is now one of the most successful technologies ever invented by SAP. Click on the video to learn more about the value of SAPUI5.
Explore the SAPUI5 road map and find out about the current and future features in the SAPUI5 framework, SAP Fiori elements and the SAP Business Application Studio.
Rise Your Skills
Improve or refresh your skills by the different types of learning material.
Tutorials:
- UI5 Walkthrough (JavaScript | TypeScript)
- Developing Apps with SAPUI5
- Create a Web Frontend with SAPUI5
- Learn App Development in UI5 with TypeScript
- List with selected video tutorials from the community
SAP Press:
- SAPUI5 - The Comprehensive Guide
- Clean SAPUI5 - A Style Guide for Developers
- SAP Fiori and SAPUI5 - Debugging the User Interface
- Testing SAPUI5 Applications
Learning Journeys:
Desire on more?
The SAPUI5 Demo Kit is the central place to understand and learn SAPUI5. It contains the official documentation, the API Reference, as well as code samples for many UI controls plus demo apps to demonstrate their use.
Try It Out
Interested in SAPUI5 but no access to an SAP system? That is why we open sourced major parts of our UI framework as OpenUI5.
You can download latest versions from the OpenUI5 homepage or the individual libraries from npm.
Don't feel like downloading? Then you can bootstrap OpenUI5 from our CDN with high performance and no setup needed.