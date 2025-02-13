SAPUI5

SAPUI5 is a JavaScript framework and UI library that helps developers create cross-platform enterprise-ready web applications in an efficient way. It features more than 500 UI controls aligned with the latest SAP Fiori design guidelines and comes with built-in support for data binding, routing, message handling, and more.

SAPUI5 Currency Formatting Aligns with CLDR Standards

A recent change in SAPUI5 1.130 has corrected the formatting of currency decimals to align with CLDR standards, adjusting the behavior of maxFractionDigits/minFractionDigits from defining to limiting decimals. This change impacts how apps format currency, potentially requiring updates in how decimal places are defined or relying on standardized formatting.

UI5 Linter Reaches v1.0

The UI5 team is thrilled to announce the official release of UI5 linter v1.0! This powerful static code analysis tool helps you identify and address potential issues in your SAPUI5 projects, including deprecated API usage, CSP violations, and more. Learn how UI5 linter can enhance your development workflow and ensure your projects are primed for the future of SAPUI5!

Developing SAPUI5 Applications With Gen AI

The UI5 team proudly presents their initial venture into Generative AI, contributing to Joule in SAP Business Application Studio to enhance freestyle SAPUI5 development. Discover how this new SAP Build Code feature operates and learn how to maximize its benefits. Also, catch a sneak peek of upcoming AI features and prototypes.

SAPUI5 Adaptation Project for SAP Fiori apps in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Now, you can extend your SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition system by leveraging SAPUI5 adaptation project. These projects allow you to suit diverse business roles, units, or countries. For instance, you can design a variant to streamline processes by hiding non-essential fields, or presenting data graphically.

Introducing the TypeScript Version of UI5 Walkthrough

Discover the newly released TypeScript version of the popular UI5 walkthrough. This revamped tutorial is designed to help beginners understand the full potential of the UI5 framework. Master the basics, data binding, navigation, control extension, testing, and more. Perfect for newcomers eager to leverage the power of UI5.

SAPUI5 in a Nutshell

SAPUI5 is an HTML5 framework for creating cross-platform, enterprise-grade web applications in an efficient way. What started as a small project is now one of the most successful technologies ever invented by SAP. Click on the video to learn more about the value of SAPUI5.

Explore the SAPUI5 road map and find out about the current and future features in the SAPUI5 framework, SAP Fiori elements and the SAP Business Application Studio.

Rise Your Skills


Improve or refresh your skills by the different types of learning material.

Tutorials:

SAP Press:

Learning Journeys:


Desire on more? 
The SAPUI5 Demo Kit is the central place to understand and learn SAPUI5. It contains the official documentation, the API Reference, as well as code samples for many UI controls plus demo apps to demonstrate their use.

Try It Out

Interested in SAPUI5 but no access to an SAP system? That is why we open sourced major parts of our UI framework as OpenUI5. 

You can download latest versions from the OpenUI5 homepage or the individual libraries from npm.

Don't feel like downloading? Then you can bootstrap OpenUI5 from our CDN with high performance and no setup needed.

UI5ers live (Feb '25)
Be active and participate in UI5ers live, discuss topics around UI5 with the UI5 development team.
2025-02-13T14:15:00.000Z
UI5con 2025
Join us on 8th July 2025 where UI5 enthusiasts from across the world unite to share and enhance their knowledge. This premier event offers interactive lectures, workshops, and expert corners.
2025-07-08T08:00:00.000Z
