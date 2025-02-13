SAPUI5 is an HTML5 framework for creating cross-platform, enterprise-grade web applications in an efficient way. What started as a small project is now one of the most successful technologies ever invented by SAP. Click on the video to learn more about the value of SAPUI5.

Explore the SAPUI5 road map and find out about the current and future features in the SAPUI5 framework, SAP Fiori elements and the SAP Business Application Studio.