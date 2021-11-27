FAQ on SAPUI5

What is OpenUI5 and how does OpenUI5 differ from SAPUI5?

OpenUI5 is the open source subset of SAPUI5, released by SAP in November 2013 under the Apache 2.0 license. It's freely available and open for contribution and feedback.

Both, OpenUI5 and SAPUI5, follow the same technical principles, share the same core libraries and many of the control libraries. Each code change or contribution to OpenUI5 automatically becomes part of SAPUI5 as well, so you could even say, that SAPUI5 is built on top of OpenUI5.



Apart from the form of availability, the main difference between the two is the number of libraries, as some libraries are only published as part of SAPUI5. There are different reasons for this: Fore one thing, libraries are not only build and maintained centrally by the UI development but also by other departments at SAP, that have opted out of open source. Other libraries strongly depend on the SAP ecosystem, contain intellectual property or third-party licenses, which makes it impossible to open source them.

