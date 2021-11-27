SAPUI5 Architecture and Use Cases

The SAPUI5 SDK comprises the components of the core framework, control libraries, specific development tools, and the SAPUI5 flexibility services. Most of these components are identically with the OpenUI5 SDK and means that SAPUI5 is an enhanced version of OpenUI5.



The UI5 core framework serves as foundation that simplifies Web application development by managing many aspects of modern development behind the scenes like globalization, data binding, messaging, or routing.



In addition, SAPUI5 supplies a wide variety of ready-to-use UI controls, ranging from basic elements to complex UI patterns, supporting developers compiling appealing apps easily and quickly. All UI controls benefit from a consistent design language and coherent UX patterns known as SAP Fiori and come with build in product standards for globalization and accessibility.





Various tools complement the framework. They assist in building and testing your apps as well as diagnosing and resolving issues during development and maintenance.



This is accompanied by the SAPUI5 flexibility services. They provide capabilities to easily extend and adapt the UI of an app in an upgrade-safe and partially code-free manner. This enables developers to set-up app for multiple use cases but also allows personalization capabilities out of the box.



Besides the tools integrated into the SAPUI5 SDK there are other UI5 open source projects to support the efficient development of apps developed with SAPUI5 or OpenUI5, like the UI5 Tooling – a toolchain environment for UI5 development – wdi5– an E2E test framework for UI5 apps – or UI5 Inspector, a Chrome extension for debugging and analyzing UI5 apps.



