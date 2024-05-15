SAP Business AI for HR
Welcome to the SAP Business AI for HR page, a place to stay informed and up to date on the power of AI to cultivate a dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready workforce that is connected, data-driven, and employee-centric. This page contains documentation for SAP Business AI for SAP SuccessFactors.
Questions & Answers
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A' in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search the SAP Business AI HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of SAP Business AI questions and answers
- Access the Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
Blogs
- 2024 HR Trends: Investigating the "Year of AI" with AI
- SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace & SAP Business AI-powered Recommendation
- The future of work is now" An update on generative AI at SAP SuccessFactors
- How much can your company save by using AI based learning recommendations in SAP SuccessFactors?
- Be Brilliant" Skills and Competencies Help AI Find Best Fit Candidates for Your Vacancies
- Say Hello to Joule - Your Digital Assistant for SuccessFactors and Other SAP Cloud Products
Thought Leadership Content
- A Peek Under the Covers of the SAP SuccessFactors AI Strategy (Josh Bersin article)
- Demystifying Joule - SAP's New Generative AI Assistant (blog)
- SuccessFactors Delivers on HXM and the Promise of AI (Josh Bersin article)
- Igniting Workforce Potential with the New SAP SuccessFactors AI Innovations
- How AI is Revolutionizing the User Experience for HR
- Pioneering the Business AI Revolution
- AI Intervention: How to Help Get Employees Comfortable with Emerging Technologies
- 4 Ways HR is Already Solving Business Problems with AI
- SAP Business AI - Reinventing How Businesses Run
- Is AI right for your HR organization?
Business AI Set up and Configuration
SAP Help Portal Links
- Data Center Mapping between SAP SuccessFactors and Joule | SAP Help Portal
- SuccessFactors Generative AI Availability
- Joule Initial Set-Up
- Joule Pre-requisites
- Enabling Joule in SuccessFactors
- Data Protection and Privacy | SAP Help Portal
Start Setting up Business AI in your instance
- Get Started - Joule with SAP SuccessFactors
- SAP Discovery Center Mission for Joule - A one stop shop to get end to end Joule set-up!
- Follow the Joule set-up guide and Joule configuration video series
- Joule test scripts - sample - A guide on navigating the use cases
- Set up Guide for Business AI
- Join our Hands On Lab to activate Joule in your instance
Essential blogs to consult
Learning Enablement / Content
Enablement Content
IVJ & Demo Videos
- Joule Interactive Value Journey
- Change Location (Demo Video)
- Interacting with Joule (Demo Video)
- AI Writing Assistant & Text Analyzer
- Resume Analysis with AI
- SAP SuccessFactors - Talent Intelligence hub powered by AI
- Value calculator for SAP SuccessFactors AI powered learning recommendation
- Build Process Automation - AI Helps Recruitment
- SAP SuccessFactors recruiting GenAI offerings
- SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting
Resources
|Overview
|Help Content
|Commercialization and FAQ