All SAP SuccessFactors HCM Solutions
In the products landing area, we promote the key product and related pages for easy access.
SAP SuccessFactors Product Pages
See SAP SuccessFactors product pages for direct links to each Q&A (forum), blogs and key product resources.
Authentication/SSO (Q&A Archive forum only) >>
Data Protection & Privacy (Q&A Archive forum only) >>
Employee Central Global Benefits >>
SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite >>
Time and Attendance Management >>
Product Release & Road Map Information
Access key release and road map resources (i.e. Q&A sessions, schedule, videos, highlights and more)
Innovation Alerts
Enablement resources on product related changes that have impact or require action.
Patches
See upcoming patch windows, review recent enhancements to fix bugs and improve system stability.
Product Documentation
Find administration and configuration guides for SAP SuccessFactors products
SuccessFactors Support by Product
Find KBAs, guided answers, and support content related to each SuccessFactors solution