SAP Spend Control Tower
SAP Spend Control Tower is the next-generation of Ariba Spend Analysis, built on SAP’s Business Technology Platform. The product provides data integration with automated connectors to S/4HANA and a new dashboards built using SAP Analytics cloud dashboard (OEM version).
SAP Spend Control Tower: Available for all businesses
All businesses generate spend data. But capturing, rationalizing, and deriving insights from that data – especially when it is scattered across multiple systems, in different formats, and of questionable accuracy – is why we announced the development of SAP Spend Control Tower, our command center for enterprise-wide spend analysis, last year.
We are happy to announce that SAP Spend Control Tower is available for all businesses.
Solution Adoption
The “Adopt” covers the time from contract signage to go-live and initial value realization. Leverage the following resources to successfully onboard, manage change within your organization, and learn using the solution.
Derive Maximum Value
The “Derive” spans initial value realization through continued solution and value optimizations. Use the following resources to track business outcomes, optimize usage of the solution, continue learning, and share the impact within and beyond your organization.Institutionalize Leading Practices for Post Go Live Success
SAP Release Navigator - Your Portal to Release Readiness Resources