SAP Spend Control Tower: Available for all businesses

All businesses generate spend data. But capturing, rationalizing, and deriving insights from that data – especially when it is scattered across multiple systems, in different formats, and of questionable accuracy – is why we announced the development of SAP Spend Control Tower , our command center for enterprise-wide spend analysis, last year.

We are happy to announce that SAP Spend Control Tower is available for all businesses.

