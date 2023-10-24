Release Readiness for SAP Procurement Solutions
Welcome to the SAP Ariba Procurement Release Readiness community page, your central location to find information and resources to help you prepare for upcoming releases. This page includes release information for SAP Ariba solutions including SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management.
Want to know what changes are happening between the quarterly releases? Check below for content links to keep you up to date on the great offerings for procurement.
SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management-
The Early Release Series webcasts cover features planned for the upcoming quarterly releases for both SAP Ariba and SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management customers. Did you miss it? That's okay. Check the links below for recordings of previous presentations and Q&A material.
SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management- see P2P presentations materials
Release Highlights
SAP Ariba Procurement 2502 Release Highlights
See Bert Freedman's blog for key highlighted innovations for the 2502 Release
Learn about key innovations for SAP Ariba Procure to Order - by Paul Maxwell
Learn about key innovations for SAP Ariba Source to Contract - by Timm Hemmert
Release Resources
Release Resources for SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management
To learn and plan for the upcoming release for SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management, access the information and feature assets by clicking the following links.
Two weeks prior to GA, new features will become available for you to explore in your test tenants!
Check back monthly for possible new and exciting features.
Release Resources for SAP Ariba Solutions
For quarterly release information focused on the SAP Ariba procurement products, you can access the information and feature assets by clicking the links below. Additional information also available on SAP Ariba Connect from the Release Readiness tile.
Release Readiness Portal on SAP Ariba Connect
Release Feature List- for 2502
Release Highlights- Bert's blog