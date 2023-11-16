SAP Ariba Category Management

SAP Ariba Category Management simplifies external spend and supplier management for businesses. Built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, this extensible and integrated solution provides valuable market intelligence and category insights to category managers and procurement professionals. By seamlessly integrating with source-to-pay processes, SAP Ariba Category Management facilitates the development, execution, and monitoring of category strategies, ensuring long-term performance.

Unveiling the Triple Crown of Procurement: Insights – The First Jewel in the Trilogy

Imagine gaining a crystal-clear view of your entire enterprise spend landscape, powered by AI. Picture uncovering hidden risks in your supply chain—from over-reliance on a single supplier to geopolitical instabilities—and discovering how optimizing suppliers could yield better pricing and terms. Envision a unified hub where your spend data is seamlessly gathered, enriched, and harmonized. 

Dive into this blog to explore the transformative benefits of SAP Spend Control Tower. Learn how it focuses on actionable insights, empowering CPOs and CFOs to revolutionize decision-making with unparalleled visibility and analytics.

From there, explore how SAP Ariba Category Management revolutionizes procurement planning through AI-powered strategies and seamless collaboration, driving sustainable value creation.

SAP Ariba Category Management Release Highlights

The launch of SAP Ariba Category Management represents a significant step forward for CPOs and category managers around the globe to have a centralized workbench to digitalize and streamline the development, execution, and monitoring of procurement category strategies.

With its advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, and integrated frameworks and tools, SAP Ariba Category Management enables data-driven decision making, identification of strategic sourcing opportunities, and mitigation of risks.

Category Management Is About to Take Center Stage

Category management is back in the spotlight, and business leaders have made it clear: it’s time to move on from manual processes and go digital. The benefits go far beyond automation. Digitalization will transform category management from a disconnected, inconsistent state into a more strategic, agile, and fluid business function.

Drive strategic impact and flexibility with SAP Ariba Category Management

SAP Ariba Category Management streamlines the category strategy creation and management process. Process guidance, category information and analytics, frameworks as well as system recommendations allow teams to move towards intelligence driven category management. With SAP Ariba Category Management customers can spend more time on executing initiatives to deliver cost savings, reduce risks and achieve better business outcomes.

Expert Content

Let SAP Ariba Category Management make your life easier. The solution assists you in creating a category strategy, step by step. Each step can be tailored to your company's business needs. Review the auto-generated spend profile for your category and easily access the embedded version of SAP Analytics Cloud for an in-depth analysis.

Features of Category Management Software

Getting Started

