SAP Ariba Sourcing
The SAP Ariba Sourcing solution integrates AI-powered RFx technology, process workflows, commodity intelligence, and access to a global network of suppliers to help organizations drive fast, sustainable results across the sourcing lifecycle. A modern and intuitive user experience, the guided sourcing capability, delivers advanced sourcing and negotiation tools that simplify and streamline every task, enabling users to accelerate sourcing cycles, enhance productivity, capture and report on sustainable savings, and drive event competitiveness and compliance.
Imagine gaining a crystal-clear view of your entire enterprise spend landscape, powered by AI. Picture uncovering hidden risks in your supply chain—from over-reliance on a single supplier to geopolitical instabilities—and discovering how optimizing suppliers could yield better pricing and terms. Envision a unified hub where your spend data is seamlessly gathered, enriched, and harmonized.
Dive into this blog to explore the transformative benefits of SAP Spend Control Tower. Learn how it focuses on actionable insights, empowering CPOs and CFOs to revolutionize decision-making with unparalleled visibility and analytics:
Discover how to maximize your sourcing strategy with Auctions in Guided Sourcing! If you're transitioning from Ariba Classic Sourcing, this blog dives into the powerful auction features that enhance competition, streamline processes, and drive cost savings. Learn best practices for making the most of Ariba's next-gen sourcing solutions.
Join me, Muhamed Sabic from the Solution Value Advisory Team for EMEA/MEE, as I share my journey in mastering Guided Sourcing. From exploring the Transition Toolkit to hands-on testing with the Spend Management and Business Network Value Map, I've gained valuable insights and practical tips to help you get started. Ready to dive in?
Gain a comprehensive understanding of the significant advantages that Guided Sourcing brings, enabling your business to thrive amidst supply chain obstacles and various disruptions. SAP provides herewith an enhanced user experience, strategic integration, and embedded analytics, presenting a cost-free tool for your company to experiment and delve into. In this recent blog, our Chief Product Officer offers a concise overview of this transformational journey, allowing you to witness the benefits firsthand and persuade others to embark on this exciting path right away.
If you have only one minute, watch this video of Salvatore Lombardo, SVP, CPO SAP Ariba, explaining in a nutshell the advantage of the new capabilities.
Change is the only constant, and it's great that you embrace this new Guided Sourcing capability. If you need further assistance in this transition, you’re covered. Our experts are offering 2-hour interactive sessions to support you further. We gather all the feedback, lessons learned, and discussions and use this format to continue the dialogue with you. Check the opportunities for the next session according to your geography. Thank you for contributing to the conversation.
Embark on a seamless transition and achieve successful adoption with this ultimate companion. Discover how to enable Guided Sourcing and:
- Explore persona-based lenses (from CPO, to Suppliers via Sourcing Users and more)
- Navigate through changes
- Create templates
- Deep-dive in the Guided Sourcing integration and road map
- And more
This comprehensive document is designed to be your guiding light for the next steps in your Guided Sourcing journey. Enriched with a FAQ section, it will provide you with the information and confidence you need to transition smoothly and take charge of your self-service mode.
Discover practical steps to simplify and streamline your user interface for seamless adoption. Our expert-authored blog provides insights on how to optimize your experience, from a clean and intuitive layout to intelligent recommendations and contextual guidance with Enable Now. Dive deeper into the specifics and access additional resources to enhance your understanding and reap the benefits of these features.
Guided Sourcing Capability in SAP Ariba Sourcing – Adoption Best Practices
In our latest blog post, we strive to provide valuable insights into the effective use of this powerful tool. Whether you're looking to understand its functionality or navigate change management processes, we have put together a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts to ensure a smooth adaptation. Few reasons why to move now? There is no separate license required for guided sourcing and for those interested in exploring the world of ML/AI, uncover and leverage ML/AI-based features integrated into our practice. Embrace the multitude of advantages and discover new dimensions of guided sourcing with a well-thought-out plan.