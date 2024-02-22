Introducing the Transition Toolkit: From traditional SAP Ariba Sourcing to SAP Ariba Guided Sourcing

Embark on a seamless transition and achieve successful adoption with this ultimate companion. Discover how to enable Guided Sourcing and:

Explore persona-based lenses (from CPO, to Suppliers via Sourcing Users and more)

Navigate through changes

Create templates

Deep-dive in the Guided Sourcing integration and road map

And more

This comprehensive document is designed to be your guiding light for the next steps in your Guided Sourcing journey. Enriched with a FAQ section, it will provide you with the information and confidence you need to transition smoothly and take charge of your self-service mode.

Migration Tool Kit