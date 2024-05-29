SAP S/4HANA for Microsoft Teams

Make better business decisions by combining information from your SAP S/4HANA Cloud system of record, along with expertise from the right people in your organization who are connected using Microsoft Teams. With business processes becoming more complex, companies are applying AI and process automation to speed the flow of information and reduce errors. For items that require human intervention, collaboration is becoming more important as teams of experts must work together to address

SAP and Microsoft help organizations improve productivity through collaborative experiences

Microsoft and SAP have teamed up to deliver a new collaborative cloud ERP experience.
Reduce task switching with built-in collaboration

Shifting between tasks is called “context switching” and it can drain an employee’s cognitive resources. 

SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2402 introduces Share as Card

The latest version of SAP S/4HANA Cloud adds Share as Card to the options available for sharing content through Microsoft Teams.

See the latest collaboration features in SAP S/4HANA 2402

Share as Card, based on collaborative stage view, provides another sharing option in Microsoft Teams.

SAP Collaboration Manager gains new capabilities

New chat capabilities make it easier to collaborate with your colleagues in new ways.

Collaborative ERP in the SAP Community

Share as Card (2402)

Share as Tab (2308)

Share as Chat (2302)

Collaborative ERP vision (Nov 2022)

