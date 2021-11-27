SAP Fiori elements
Improve the efficiency of your development teams and ensure consistency across your SAP apps by using standard page types to build applications. Using SAP Fiori elements to build apps that rely on SAP data can save you time and money on both development and maintenance costs. SAP Fiori elements is a library of several common floorplans that gives you a head start on developing applications that connect to data in SAP back-end systems.
Learn how to build SAP Fiori apps using the same technologies and tools that SAP uses for SAP Fiori app development for SAP S/4HANA: SAP Fiori elements and SAP Fiori tools.
SAP Fiori elements has different floorplans to suit most business scenarios: • Overview page • List report • Object page • Analytical list report • WorklistLearn about floorplans
SAP Fiori elements generates SAP Fiori apps at runtime from existing OData services. It uses annotations to define attributes and relationships among your data. It is built on top of SAPUI5, SAP’s HTML5 development toolkit.Read the documentation
The flexible programming model makes it easy to extend apps based on SAP Fiori elements for OData V4. Using building blocks lets you adapt your apps with a minimal amount of custom SAPUI5 coding.
SAP Fiori elements on the SAP Community
Get Help
Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Fiori Help Portal for compatibility, functionality, and application development assistance.
Note: Please use component CA-UI5-ST (OData V2) or CA-UI5-FE (OData V4) to file an incident with the SAP Fiori elements team. We will be in touch as soon as possible.
Getting Started
Events
