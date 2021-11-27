SAP Fiori elements

Improve the efficiency of your development teams and ensure consistency across your SAP apps by using standard page types to build applications. Using SAP Fiori elements to build apps that rely on SAP data can save you time and money on both development and maintenance costs. SAP Fiori elements is a library of several common floorplans that gives you a head start on developing applications that connect to data in SAP back-end systems.

Featured Content
Read how to build SAP Fiori apps at scale

Read our expert paper about using SAP Fiori elements and SAP Fiori tools to improve developer productivity while delivering a consistent user experience in enterprise-scale apps.

Attend a free course on SAP Fiori elements

Learn how to build SAP Fiori apps using the same technologies and tools that SAP uses for SAP Fiori app development for SAP S/4HANA: SAP Fiori elements and SAP Fiori tools.

Watch the Using SAP Fiori elements video series

This video series features developers explaining how they use SAP Fiori elements to build their apps and how it saves them time and delivers a consistent user experience every time.

Learn about the different floorplans that SAP Fiori elements supports

SAP Fiori elements has different floorplans to suit most business scenarios: • Overview page • List report • Object page • Analytical list report • Worklist

Read how SAP Fiori elements streamlines SAPUI5 development

SAP Fiori elements generates SAP Fiori apps at runtime from existing OData services. It uses annotations to define attributes and relationships among your data. It is built on top of SAPUI5, SAP’s HTML5 development toolkit.

Leverage the flexible programming model using OData V4

The flexible programming model makes it easy to extend apps based on SAP Fiori elements for OData V4. Using building blocks lets you adapt your apps with a minimal amount of custom SAPUI5 coding.

Expert Content
SAP Fiori elements on the SAP Community

Visit the SAP Community blogs for SAP Fiori elements to keep up to date with new features and more.

Get Help

Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Fiori Help Portal for compatibility, functionality, and application development assistance.
Note: Please use component CA-UI5-ST (OData V2) or CA-UI5-FE (OData V4) to file an incident with the SAP Fiori elements team. We will be in touch as soon as possible.

Read the latest issue of the SAP Fiori development newsletter (January 2025)

Getting Started

Events

Browse this Topic
