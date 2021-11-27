SAP Sales and Service Cloud
With the SAP Sales Cloud Solution, you can streamline and automate critical selling processes and empower sellers with AI-based recommendations. The SAP Service Cloud solution revolutionizes customer service management by creating meaningful connections throughout the customer journey.
SAP Sales and Service Cloud 2502 Release Briefing
We are happy to share the release briefing content of our SAP Sales and Service Cloud (aka Cloud for Customer) for the 2502 (February 2025) release. Click Here
New Launch: SAP Customer Influence!
We are pleased to announce the launch of a new continuous influence session on the SAP Customer Influence Platform. This session allows you to submit and vote on product improvement ideas. Join below using your existing SAP S-User credentials:
SAP Sales and SAP Service Cloud Version 2 & SAP Enterprise Service Management
Get Early Access to Joule in SAP Sales Cloud Version 2
SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 customers can apply for early access to Joule, our new AI assistant that helps streamline customer interactions and deal management. The Early Adopter Care program is open through March 31 for qualified customers in the US and Germany who want to be among the first to implement this technology.
Learning Videos Sales | Service
Explore these role-based specific Learning Journeys:
for SAP Sales Cloud Administrator
for SAP Service Cloud Administrator/Consultant
...See also SAP Learning link list (right toolbar) for more Learning Journey-based, product e-learning opportunities
Discover how customers around the globe are using SAP Sales and Service Clouds to transform their businesses:
SAP Sales Cloud Intro
Have a look at this short Introduction video to SAP Sales Cloud which provides a short and concise overview of the product.
SAP Service Cloud Intro
Have a look at this short Introduction video to SAP Service Cloud which provides a short and concise overview of the product.
About SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud
Solution Guides for SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud (Cloud for Customer)
SAP Sales and Service Core, add-ons
Intelligent Sales Add-On for SAP Sales Cloud Help Portal Documentation | Video
Dynamic Visit Planning Add-On for SAP Sales Cloud Help Portal Documentation | Video
Agent Console Add-On for SAP Service Cloud Help Portal Documentation | Video
Other Products
SAP Analytics Cloud Solution Info | Help Portal Documentation
SAP Self-Service Accelerator for Utilities by SEW Solution Brief | Help Portal Documentation
SAP Business AI + CX for Sales and Service Clouds
Explore Customer Experience (CX) solutions from SAP that are industry-tailored, connected, insightful, and adaptive. Learn how SAP Business AI can help connect customer data, improve loyalty, and grow your business.
- See it in Action! (video)
- Sapphire replay
- Product highlights
- SAP Business AI in Sales and Service
- SAP CX AI Toolkit
- Explore SAP Business AI Use Cases Across CX
Downloadable Assets:
- Presentation
- Whitepaper
- Benefits of SAP Business AI in SAP CX Solutions Natively Connected to ERP (Infographic)
- SAP CX AI Toolkit (presentation)
- SAP CX AI Toolkit Videos (Sales) | (Service)
Webcast Replays:
SAP AI + CX Webcast (April 2024)
- Preview: AI Agents (December 2024)
Learning: Starting with AI in SAP CX Solutions
SAP Product Inspiration Videos Series for Industries and Intelligent CX
Be an SAP CX AI Toolkit Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.
Be an Joule in SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.