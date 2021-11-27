Latest News

SAP Sales and Service Cloud 2502 Release Briefing

We are happy to share the release briefing content of our SAP Sales and Service Cloud (aka Cloud for Customer) for the 2502 (February 2025) release. Click Here

New Launch: SAP Customer Influence!

We are pleased to announce the launch of a new continuous influence session on the SAP Customer Influence Platform. This session allows you to submit and vote on product improvement ideas. Join below using your existing SAP S-User credentials:

SAP Sales and SAP Service Cloud Version 2 & SAP Enterprise Service Management

Get Early Access to Joule in SAP Sales Cloud Version 2

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 customers can apply for early access to Joule, our new AI assistant that helps streamline customer interactions and deal management. The Early Adopter Care program is open through March 31 for qualified customers in the US and Germany who want to be among the first to implement this technology.

New Launch: SAP Customer Influence!

We are pleased to announce the launch of a new continuous influence session for the SAP CX AI Toolkit on the SAP Customer Influence Platform. Here you may submit product improvement requests and ideas to shape our software delivery for the SAP CX AI Toolkit. You can also vote up existing ideas posted by others and get status notifications. Join the session using your existing SAP S-User credentials.