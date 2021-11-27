SAP Sales and Service Cloud

With the SAP Sales Cloud Solution, you can streamline and automate critical selling processes and empower sellers with AI-based recommendations. The SAP Service Cloud solution revolutionizes customer service management by creating meaningful connections throughout the customer journey.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Latest News

SAP Sales and Service Cloud 2502 Release Briefing

We are happy to share the release briefing content of our SAP Sales and Service Cloud (aka Cloud for Customer) for the 2502 (February 2025) release. Click Here

++++++++

New Launch: SAP Customer Influence!

We are pleased to announce the launch of a new continuous influence session on the SAP Customer Influence Platform. This session allows you to submit and vote on product improvement ideas. Join below using your existing SAP S-User credentials:

SAP Sales and SAP Service Cloud Version 2 & SAP Enterprise Service Management

++++++++

Get Early Access to Joule in SAP Sales Cloud Version 2

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 customers can apply for early access to Joule, our new AI assistant that helps streamline customer interactions and deal management. The Early Adopter Care program is open through March 31 for qualified customers in the US and Germany who want to be among the first to implement this technology.

++++++++

New Launch: SAP Customer Influence!

We are pleased to announce the launch of a new continuous influence session for the SAP CX AI Toolkit on the SAP Customer Influence Platform. Here you may submit product improvement requests and ideas to shape our software delivery for the SAP CX AI Toolkit. You can also vote up existing ideas posted by others and get status notifications. Join the session using your existing SAP S-User credentials.

Roadmap and Releases

Roadmap

Release Navigator

Webcasts: Upcoming and On-Demand

Release Notes

Release Dates & Upgrade Information

Release Ready Kit for Sales Cloud | Service Cloud

Enablement Resources

Engagement Program

Expert Webcasts

SAP Learning Sales | Service

Learning Videos Sales | Service

Subscribe to Newsletter

Customer Community Events

Learning Journeys

Explore these role-based specific Learning Journeys:

for SAP Sales Cloud Administrator

for SAP Service Cloud Administrator/Consultant

...See also SAP Learning link list (right toolbar) for more Learning Journey-based, product e-learning opportunities

Customer Stories

Discover how customers around the globe are using SAP Sales and Service Clouds to transform their businesses:

Click for Customer Stories

Solution Breakdown

SAP Sales Cloud Intro

Have a look at this short Introduction video to SAP Sales Cloud which provides a short and concise overview of the product.

SAP Service Cloud Intro

Have a look at this short Introduction video to SAP Service Cloud which provides a short and concise overview of the product.

About

About SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud

Solution Guides for SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud (Cloud for Customer)

Core and Add-Ons

SAP Sales and Service Core, add-ons

Intelligent Sales Add-On for SAP Sales Cloud Help Portal Documentation | Video

Dynamic Visit Planning Add-On for SAP Sales Cloud Help Portal Documentation | Video

Agent Console Add-On for SAP Service Cloud Help Portal Documentation | Video

    Other Products

    Other Products

    SAP Analytics Cloud Solution Info | Help Portal Documentation

      SAP Self-Service Accelerator for Utilities by SEW  Solution Brief | Help Portal Documentation

      SAP AI + Intelligent CX

      SAP Business AI + CX for Sales and Service Clouds

      Explore Customer Experience (CX) solutions from SAP that are industry-tailored, connected, insightful, and adaptive. Learn how SAP Business AI can help connect customer data, improve loyalty, and grow your business.

      Downloadable Assets:

      Webcast Replays:

      Learning: Starting with AI in SAP CX Solutions

      SAP Product Inspiration Videos Series for Industries and Intelligent CX

      Be an SAP CX AI Toolkit Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.

      Be an Joule in SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 Early Adopter - program registration open thru March 31, 2025.

      Browse this Topic
      SAP Sales and Service Cloud
      Enterprise Support AcademySAP Help PortalOnboarding Resource CenterSupport PortalSAP for Me
      SAP Sales Cloud Learning PortfolioSAP Service Cloud Learning PortfolioCloud Onboarding for SAP Sales Cloud and Service CloudCloud Onboarding for SAP Sales Cloud and Service Cloud Version 2Configuring SAP Sales and Service Cloud as an AdministratorExtending SAP Sales and Service Cloud with SAP Applications StudioDiscovering SAP Sales CloudExploring and Configuring SAP Sales Cloud Version 2Using SAP Service CloudImplementing SAP Service CloudImplementing and Using SAP Service Cloud Version 2Starting with AI in SAP Customer Experience SolutionsExplore SAP Analytics CloudIntegrating SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud with SAP S/4HANA
      Share your ideas on SAP Sales CloudShare your ideas on SAP Service Cloud
      Cloud Availability CenterCloud System Notification Subscriptions (CSNS)Former CX Wiki Content
      OverviewExtension Guide
      Rules of EngagementSAP Business AISAP Commerce CloudSAP Customer ExperienceSAP Customer Data SolutionsSAP Emarsys Customer EngagementSAP Marketing CloudSAP Integration Strategy Community