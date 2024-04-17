SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Three-System Landscape

Previous installations of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition were based on a 2-system landscape that consists of a Quality and a Production system. Note, some of these SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition customers are using solution builder framework via “Manage Your Solution” app to configure their business processes.

3-system landscape is an architecture where SAP provisions 3 systems to any customer, namely a Development, Test and Production system. This separation makes it possible to have advanced development projects, enabling developer extensibility options. This landscape leverages SAP Central Business Configuration to configure business processes within SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition but aims at seamless implementation of end-to-end business processes across intelligent enterprise from one central place.