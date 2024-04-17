SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Three-System Landscape
SAP warmly welcomes all SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition customers currently on 2-system landscape to the 3-system landscape conversion program! The program’s objective is to convert all installed base customers currently on 2-system landscape to the latest 3-system landscape on SAP Central Business Configuration.
Previous installations of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition were based on a 2-system landscape that consists of a Quality and a Production system. Note, some of these SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition customers are using solution builder framework via “Manage Your Solution” app to configure their business processes.
3-system landscape is an architecture where SAP provisions 3 systems to any customer, namely a Development, Test and Production system. This separation makes it possible to have advanced development projects, enabling developer extensibility options. This landscape leverages SAP Central Business Configuration to configure business processes within SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition but aims at seamless implementation of end-to-end business processes across intelligent enterprise from one central place.
Get started and prepared for Conversion
|Start with 3-system landscape conversion
|Prepare for 3-system landscape conversion
To start with an SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, 3-system landscape conversion, get familiar with the following assets introducing the 3-system landscape/SAP Central Business Configuration Conversion Program.
Conversion Program - Customer Introduction Video
Conversion Program - Introduction Presentation
Conversion Program - Delta Features Presentation
The SAP Activate roadmap is intended to guide the project team through the conversion from SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2-system landscape to 3-system landscape. It is comprised of five phases with deliverables, and tasks guiding customer through the activities.
Roadmap Viewer - SAP Activate for Conversion
SAP Activate for Conversion Video
Conversion Program - Post Conversion Activities Video
Getting Started with your conversion project
SAP for Me - FAQ
Extended FAQ Document
We have released an extended edition of the FAQ document.
With this update we strive to share as much information as possible with our customers.
This release is extended with a section that is based on customer inquiries and their subsequent answers from our SAP experts.
Expert Talk
Join us as we explore the journey of Making Science, a digital marketing and technology consulting firm, in converting their SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2-system landscape into a 3-system landscape. In this expert talk you'll understand the benefits of this conversion, preparation steps, challenges faced, and the post-conversion activities. Check out the Expert Talk video to learn more.
Key Enablement Assets
Below, you will find a list of key enablement assets related to the 3-system landscape / SAP Central Business Configuration Conversion Program. For information specific to 2-system landscape / SAP Central Business Configuration customers, please check out this Blog.
Self Enablement One-Pager by Persona [Presentation]
Architecture
The assets below provides more insight into the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, three-system landscape architecture.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, 3-system landscape presentation
FAQ document - SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, 3-system landscape