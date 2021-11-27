SAP Activate

SAP Activate provides a clear guided methodology to deploy, adopt and extend new capabilities across your organization. Start fast, build smart, and run simple, while continuously innovating with SAP Activate.

Featured Content
Guiding Your Cloud Journey: The New SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - Adoption Plan Roadmap
The Adoption Plan roadmap for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is now available in both the SAP Activate Road map viewer and SAP Cloud ALM. Designed to support customers and partners, this new roadmap helps align business priorities and outcomes at the start of their cloud journey with SAP. Read the full blog post here.
Last 10 SAP Activate 1 Minute Videos
The link below is the last 10 SAP Activate 1 Minute Videos. For the full blog post click here.
Providing Feedback in SAP Activate road map viewer via SAP for Me
Feedback is the backbone of how we improve our content. It’s not just about fixing issues reported only, it’s about understanding what works for you, identifying opportunities, and creating content to help you with your transformation journey. For the full blog post click here.
SAP Activate for RISE with SAP: Roadmap Updates & New Content!
In the following blog I want to highlight the following updates, that we have made since the publication of that last blog. Read the full blog post here.
Get Started

SAP Activate Minute

SAP Activate minute is a new fun initiative for exciting updates, learn about accelerators, or help you find solutions to a problem in your project. We will release a video every week on a SAP Activate related topic.

Check out the playlist for more SAP Activate Minute content.

Welcome to the SAP Activate Community on SAP.com SAP Community Platform.

Welcome to the SAP Activate Community now on SAP.com Community Platform. Meet Sven Denecken, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer SAP Industries & CX and Jan Musil, Chief Product Owner of SAP Activate Methodology.
