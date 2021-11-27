SAP Activate
SAP Activate provides a clear guided methodology to deploy, adopt and extend new capabilities across your organization. Start fast, build smart, and run simple, while continuously innovating with SAP Activate.
Guiding Your Cloud Journey: The New SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - Adoption Plan Roadmap
The Adoption Plan roadmap for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is now available in both the SAP Activate Road map viewer and SAP Cloud ALM. Designed to support customers and partners, this new roadmap helps align business priorities and outcomes at the start of their cloud journey with SAP.
Last 10 SAP Activate 1 Minute Videos
Providing Feedback in SAP Activate road map viewer via SAP for Me
Feedback is the backbone of how we improve our content. It's not just about fixing issues reported only, it's about understanding what works for you, identifying opportunities, and creating content to help you with your transformation journey.
SAP Activate for RISE with SAP: Roadmap Updates & New Content!
In the following blog I want to highlight the following updates, that we have made since the publication of that last blog.
SAP Activate Minute
SAP Activate minute is a new fun initiative for exciting updates, learn about accelerators, or help you find solutions to a problem in your project. We will release a video every week on a SAP Activate related topic.
Welcome to the SAP Activate Community on SAP.com SAP Community Platform.
Welcome to the SAP Activate Community now on SAP.com Community Platform. Meet Sven Denecken, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer SAP Industries & CX and Jan Musil, Chief Product Owner of SAP Activate Methodology.
Discover Phase
- Review the “Discover” phase in SAP Activate
- Sign up for a guided trial of SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Find informational assets, including features, on SAP Help Portal
- Evaluate our SAP Learning Hub learning options and subscription models
- Register for the “Discover” phase in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud value map
Prepare Phase
- Review the “Prepare” phase in SAP Activate
- Utilize the SAP Best Practices Explorer
- Discover the SAP ONE Support Launchpad and understand how to report an incident
- Access SAP Support Portal to learn about S-user ID assignments (S-User ID required)
- Download project management assets available in SAP Activate
- Evaluate our learning offerings and compare the SAP Learning Hub editions
- Register for the “Prepare” phase in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud value map
Explore Phase
- Conduct a Fit-to-Standard analysis to review the functionality of SAP S/4HANA and identify configuration
- Take advantage of process diagrams and test scripts for your Fit-to-Standard
- Confirm phase completion with the quality-gate checklist and requesting your quality system
- Select appropriate data migration objects and prepare for data loads
- Plan for the execution of change management
Realize Phase
- Review the “Realize” phase in SAP Activate
- Get the latest tutorials to learn how to implement, configure, test, and load your data
- Check the SAP API Business Hub and software development kit
- Find embedded learning capabilities with SAP Conversational AI and user assistance
- Access more learning offerings with an additional subscription, including Learning Journey
- Use the SAP Extensibility Explorer
- Register for the “Realize” phase in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud value map
Deploy Phase
- Review the “Deploy” phase in SAP Activate
- Visit the SAP Support Portal
- Engage with our SAP S/4HANA Cloud Customer Community
- Register for the “Deploy” phase in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud value map
Run and Adoption Phase
- Review the “Run” phase in SAP Activate
- Visit the SAP Cloud Trust Center
- Learn about the SAP Customer Influence site and use it to crowdsource product enhancements
- Use the SAP ONE Support Launchpad to report an incident
- Leverage our maintenance planner to help ensure your systems run smoothly
- Become familiar with our service-level agreements for SAP Cloud Services
- Re-evaluate our learning offerings and compare the SAP Learning Hub editions
- Register for the “Run” phase in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud value map