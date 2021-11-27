SAP Master Data Governance Documentation for Versions on SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP
SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) is a master data management solution to centrally create, change, and distribute, or to consolidate master data across your complete enterprise system landscape. There are two versions: SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA, and SAP MDG which runs on SAP ERP 6.0. The table below provides links to product documentation for the product versions outlined above.
|Documentation Category
|SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA
|SAP MDG
Product page
Documentation landing page
MDG is included in overall
SAP S/4HANA documentation, see SAP S/4HANA product page
Feature scope and delta information
"Feature Scope Description":
→ SAP S/4HANA LoB Products → Database and Data Management →
Enterprise Information Management → Master Data Management
"What's New":
→ Cross Components
Product Assistance
Release-specific information about the design time and run time
Technical Guides
Guidance on how to install, upgrade, implement, and operate the software
• Simplification List
• Installation Guide
• Conversion Guide
• Operations Guide
→ Cross Components
• System Landscape Recommendation
• Installation Guide
• Operations Guide
→ Cross Components
• System Landscape Recommendation