SAP Master Data Governance Documentation for Versions on SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) is a master data management solution to centrally create, change, and distribute, or to consolidate master data across your complete enterprise system landscape. There are two versions: SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA, and SAP MDG which runs on SAP ERP 6.0. The table below provides links to product documentation for the product versions outlined above.