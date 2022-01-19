How-to Information for SAP Master Data Governance
Online library of how-to guides and videos about extensibility and integration topics related to the SAP Master Data Governance portfolio.
Introduction
The SAP Master Data Governance product portfolio provides various deployment options to flexibly support given business needs and system landscapes. This page provides links to how-to guides and process videos (marked with 📹). It is broken down into sections according to MDG key capabilities, master data domains, solution extensions, and other technical set-up topics. The linked guides inform about how to add fields or capabilities to your solution, reconfigure your solution, or integrate your solution within your software landscape. The documents are typically enriched with screenshots, instructions, and – where necessary – sample code. Generally, the information assets relate to SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA or on ERP. You can find how-to information related to SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition in a separate section on this page.
SAP Code or application samples and tutorials are NOT FOR PRODUCTIVE USE. You may not demonstrate, test, examine, evaluate or otherwise use them in a live operating environment or with data that has not been sufficiently backed up. You may not rent, lease, lend, or resell SAP code or application samples and tutorials.
Cloud-Ready Mode for Business Partner Processing
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General
Functional comparison of cloud-ready mode and classic mode for business partner processing in SAP Master Data Governance
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2023 or higher
Workflow
This guide shows how to integrate SAP Build Process Automation for workflow and process visualization in SAP Master Data Governance (cloud-ready mode).
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2023 or higher
Workflow
This guide shows how to integrate SAP Business Workflow as local workflow engine
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2023 FPS02 or higher
Central Governance (Classic Mode) of Customer, Supplier, and Business Partner Data
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring Improved handling for central deletion and for blocking messages and Enhanced change-request list with object data
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2020 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing the process of creating a new business partner and assigning it to an existing hierarchy in SAP MDG.
SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring:
1. Display the Number of Search Record Results
2. Time Dependency for Specific Business Partner Data
3. Data Model Aligned with SOAP Service
4. Perform Duplicate Check on Demand
5. Change Request Tracker Improved for Parallel Workflow Steps
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2022 or higher
General
A snapshot difference exists in the data if the active area (backend) differs from the snapshot of the active data that was taken during the creation of the change request.
This guide describes options on how to handle snapshot differences.
All
Data Model
SAP Note 2221398 contains separate spreadsheets for Business Partners, Customers, and Suppliers of data model BP.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Validation & Derivation
SAP Note 2308424 (MDG-BP/C/S: Implementing Custom Validations) gives an overview of how to implement custom validations.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Validation & Derivation
Derivation scenarios are used to deduce master data in MDG, central governance as well as consolidation and mass processing. This document guides through setting up central governance to use DQM derivation scenarios. In addition, it contains tips and tricks for implementing more complex derivation scenarios.
SAP S/4HANA 2022 or higher
Extensibility
This guide provides you with foundation knowledge about business partner, customer and supplier data and its related governance solutions business partner governance (MDG-BP), customer governance (MDG-C) and supplier governance (MDG-S).
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
SAP Note 2847807 (MDG-BP/C/S/CA: Usage of MDG Tools and Processes) explains functional scope differences between Business Partners, Customers, Suppliers, and Contract Accounts. It also provides additional information and useful links to other SAP Notes.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
SAP Note 2714704 provide new functionality: the BOL Entity Cloner. The tool allows you to clone almost arbitrary BOL entities visible on a UI.
All
Extensibility
This guide shows how to extend the MDG Business Partner / Customer / Supplier by creating and registering a custom handler class. This guide also includes an example that describes how to change the behavior of the existing MDG-S UI so that it always creates the ERP vendor record.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to extend the MDG Business Partner / Customer / Supplier solution by either creating or redefining a custom feeder class for the user interface. It explains how this feeder class is added to an existing User Interface Building Block (UIBB).
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend the MDG-S /MDG-C data model by a new entity type. The attributes of the new entity type only exist in the MDG context and not in the ERP data models (flex option).
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend the MDG-S data model or the MDG-C data model by adding attributes that already exist as database fields in the appropriate customer include of the SAP Business Partner, Vendor, or Customer (MDG reuse option).
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend the data model for supplier governance (MDG-S) or for customer governance (MDG-C) by creating a new node, using the reuse entity type.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend the customer governance and supplier governance so that MDG users who are only interested in the environment of their local business system only get to see entries for this local business system (such as company codes and payment terms).
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to create a new UI component in the MDG UI for charges and discounts in MDG for FI Contract Account.
SAP MDG 9.1 SP01 or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to create new fields for the MDG UI for FI Contract Account, and how to add existing fields to the MDG UI for FI Contract Account.
SAP MDG 9.1 SP01 or higher
Search
This guide shows how to extend the search result list for Business Partners with specific information of Customers and/or Suppliers.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Related Information
This guide describes how to deal with the topic of Customer/Vendor Integration (CVI), a key simplification in SAP S/4HANA that affects most SAP customers.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1511 or higher
Central Governance of Material Data
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring Enhanced material search and Improved messages in master data governance for materials
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2020 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring preferred language for Material description in Search Result List, Production Resource/Tool (PRT), editable Price Unit
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing the process of copying materials in SAP MDG for Material using a new function in multi-record processing.
SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
General
A snapshot difference exists in the data if the active area (backend) differs from the snapshot of the active data that was taken during the creation of the change request.
This guide describes options on how to handle snapshot differences.
All
Data Model
SAP Note 3134600 contains a spreadsheet for fields supported in data model MM.
All
Validation & Derivation
This how-to guide gives an overview of the checks (validation) and derivations used in MDG-M, as well as examples.
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Validation & Derivation
Derivation scenarios are used to deduce master data in MDG, central governance as well as consolidation and mass processing. This document guides through setting up central governance to use DQM derivation scenarios. In addition, it contains tips and tricks for implementing more complex derivation scenarios.
SAP S/4HANA 2022 or higher
Extensibility
This guide provides background information about the maintenance statuses for the material master and the use of the maintenance statuses in MDG for Material.
All
Extensibility
The guide provides some insights on the applicability of the features to create or change multiple materials, also with respect of boundary conditions and limitations.
All
Extensibility
Change Request in parallel for a single Business Object enables you to activate or reject a change request independently from the processing results of other change requests for the same business object. This guide gives some background information and explanation for setting up Parallel Change Requests for the Business Object Material.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Extensibility
Multiple-Record Processing offers a streamlined process, with a UI that enables you to create change requests for multiple records with greater efficiency. This guide shows how to create new configurations for material.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to extend the MDG-Material data model by a custom defined field for a reuse entity type which is already available at backend table MARA.
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend MDG-M by a new entity type. The attribute values of the new entity type are coupied to the corresponding standard ERP tables (reuse) after activation of the change request (YMARC example).
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend MDG-M by a new entity type. The attribute values of the new entity type are copied to the corresponding Z-backend tables after activation of the change request (YBUPA example).
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Extensibility
You can use this guide to extend MDG-M with a new entity type, where records stay in the generated tables (flex option). Here the active area and the staging area are identical and generated by MDG.
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to extend the UI of Master Data Governance for Material to display additional data.
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to extend the Homepage of Master Data Governance for Material to display additional links
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Extensibility
This guide shows you how to create a custom print form to support different layouts and custom fields.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Search
This guide provides background information about the SAP HANA-based search and describes how to configure it if you have extended the data model.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Search
This guide describes Enterprise Search in general and its use in Master Data Governance for Material (MDG-M). Links to the most important Enterprise Search documentation are provided here, based on SAP NetWeaver 7.5.
All
Search
With MDG for Material master data it is possible to extend the data model MM. If you want to search also with these new fields you have to extend the search too.
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Search
This guide describes how to adapt MDG-M so that another search provider can be used. The example focuses on integrating a Database base search (DB search), but other search providers can be supported in a similar way.
SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
Performance
Besides the official sizing guide for customer system landscapes, this guide focuses on the MDGM application and how it can be accelerated. The findings are based on the “Create Material” scenario but can also be applied to the “Change Material” scenario.
SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
Data Import/Data Replication
You can use the Import Master Data service to import files containing material and classification data to the MDG system. This guide provides background information about the Data Import Framework (DIF) and describes how to use the DIF to upload material data from a CSV file using a BAdI for the file conversion.
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Data Import/Data Replication
This guide provides background information about the Data Replication Framework (DRF).
The guide also describes how to set up the system to enable immediate distribution of changes in the material master during activation of the material (SAP Note 1764329).
EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
Integration
This presentation shows possible solutions for integration material and BOM maintenance in MDG, central governance.
see document
Integration
Some improvements of MDG in the area of material master maintenance may require changes in the backend system, such as moving or copying fields onto other views. This guide describes how to do this with focus on released industry extensions used together with MDG (here: DIMP and DFPS).
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Integration
This guide describes how to extend the standard MDG Material data model in order to bring some DFPS industry-specific fields under governance.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Integration
This guide describes how to extend the standard MDG data model to include Oil and Gas industry-specific fields.
SAP MDG 8.0 EHP 8 or higher
Central Governance of Financial Data
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing how to create an edition. An edition is an obligatory container for creating or changing master data in SAP MDG for Financials. Editions are used to specify validity periods and schedule changes for specific master data objects
SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing the process of creating a profit center in SAP MDG
SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing the process of creating a profit center hierarchy in SAP MDG
General (📹)
Video tutorial focusing on user interaction (and UIs) in processing cost centers and related hierarchies
SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing the process of creating a G/L account in SAP MDG
SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring:
1. File Upload and Download of Office Open XML File (.xlsx)
2. Replication of Cost Element Hierarchy Data Into Global Hierarchies
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2022 or higher
General
This guide provides you with foundation knowledge about financial data and its related governance solution financial governance (MDG-F).
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
General
This guide complements the available documentation about the conversion in S/4HANA for the integrated Cost Element maintenance for MDG. It describes the preparation and execution of the conversion and provides some hints on settings and tests.
This guide focusses on the MDG part only. The S/4HANA back-end conversion is not part of this guide but a prerequisite that needs to be executed.
SAP S/4HANA 1809 or higher
Data Model
SAP Note 2021246 contains spreadsheets for the Financials data model 0G.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide provides you with expert knowledge for enabling the one-step creation of Primary Cost Elements for Accounts. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) to SAP MDG 9.2
Extensibility
This guide provides you with expert knowledge for extending the MDG-F data model 0G by new fields. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Extensibility
This document explains how to implement a custom cross-entity derivation for Master Data Governance for Financials entity types. It covers the key concepts and implementation details in general and includes a real-life example of the Master Data Governance for Financials data model 0G.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide provides you with expert knowledge for reading approval information for MDG-F entities using the MDG APIs. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide demonstrates how to use the remote where-used-list in MDG. The standard delivery includes a generic user interface and an example Business Add-In (BAdI) implementation for the ACCOUNT entity type of the 0G data model. In this document, we use the default implementation as an example of all implementations.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 to SAP MDG 6.1
Checks and Derivations
SAP Note 2337685 contains a spreadsheet with an overview of SAP pre-defined validations that are executed by the system when validating data.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Search
This guide provides you with expert knowledge for enabling the HANA search for MDG-F. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) or higher
Data Import
This guide provides you with foundation knowledge for performing an initial load of master data into the financial governance (MDG-F) data model.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Central Governance - Workflow
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
Extensibility
This guide describes how you can define a “Mass Approval Inbox” for the SAP MDG standard domains.
SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
Presentation that shows how SAP MDG combines SAP Business Workflow with Business Rule Framework plus (BRFplus) into a powerful tool that puts flexibility into the hands of the business. Learn how rule-based workflows are constructed and build your own running governance process with this script.
Note: Information on system access for live exercises, provided in the original script, is not applicable.
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide addresses the requirement to have a more flexible user determination dependent on own coding in BAdI USMD_SSW_DYNAMIC_AGENT_SELECT.
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide describes a solution to automatically create a new change request after the activation of a material create change request (follow-up change request). BAdI USMD_SSW_SYSTEM_METHOD_CALLER is used in combination with a rule-based workflow.
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide describes the solution using BAdI USMD_SSW_RULE_CONTEXT_PREPARE to add additional fields from the data model to the user agent decision table in Business Rule Framework plus (BRFplus).
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide describes how to utilize BAdI USMD_SSW_PARA_RESULT_HANDLER to implement the result of a parallel workflow merge in the rule-based workflow.
EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide describes how to create parallel approval workflow steps using a rule-based workflow when the parallel number is determined dynamically.
SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide describes how to notify a person via email when the workflow is in a certain step or completed. Two solutions are described, one via configuration only whereas the second one incorporates coding but provides more flexibility for the email generation. Both solutions are based on the rule-based workflow.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Rule-Based Workflow
This guide describes how to integrate follow-up work items for material related objects into the change request process.
SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
Central Governance - Application Framework, Custom Objects, and Process Analytics
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring Enterprise Search in MDG, auto-resize of duplicate pop-up, change-request tracker, additional steps after activation, follow-up Change Request
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring search of change requests by business data, improved error message handling in central governance of Business Partner/Customer/Supplier data, change request tracker
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General
A snapshot difference exists in the data if the active area (backend) differs from the snapshot of the active data that was taken during the creation of the change request.
This guide describes options on how to handle snapshot differences.
All
General
This guide describes the available upload modes for hierarchy maintenance, their differences and boundary conditions.
SAP MDG 9.2 or S/4HANA 1809 or higher
Search
You can use this document to implement the access class interface for your reuse model so that the HANA-based search of master data can retrieve both active data and inactive data.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Search
The SAP HANA-based search of master data is one of several ways of searching master data that reside in SAP HANA. You can create a HANA view and configure it to explore the master data or to perform a drilldown search. If the HANA view contains attributes with technical keys (such as Country Keys or Region Codes), the drilldown search results display technical keys instead of text descriptions. To ensure that text descriptions display in the browser panes and result sets of the drilldown search, you must manually modify your generated SAP HANA views in SAP HANA Studio by adding text joins to the corresponding text tables.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
User Interface
This guide describes how to integrate the BCV side panel with your Web Dynpro application (also known as a “hosting application”, as it hosts the side panel). There are different ways to integrate the BCV side panel, depending on whether the application uses Floor Plan Manager (FPM) or not.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
User Interface
During Single Object Processing, you want to define different User Interfaces for individual Change Request steps. For example, in a Supplier Scenario you might want one step to make the general data visible, and, in another step you might want only the purchasing organization data to be visible.
SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
User Interface
This article describes how you can do this with the new UI technologies that are used by the domain specific Web Dynpro applications for material and supplier with enhancement package 6.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
User Interface
In this example, you require an extra parameter to control the process and the workflow for change requests - Requesting Business Area. You do not model this parameter as part of the MDG data model because it is not part of the business context. Instead, you store the parameter together with the change request number in a Z-table. In addition, you place the parameter on the change request UIBB on the tab for the general data. The user can select from business areas defined in Customizing. (The relevant data element is GSBER and the relevant table is TGSB). When a user opens the change request for display, the Requesting Business Area parameter is displayed and cannot be changed.
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
User Interface
This document describes how to initialize fields of the Single Object Maintenance UI with default values. Different techniques for custom UIs and SAP-owned UIs are discussed.
SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
API
Depending on the software release, MDG offers different APIs for consumption with different functional scopes. This guide describes the Application Programming Interfaces for each release.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
API
This document applies for all MDG master data. It is especially useful for the G/L Account because of the SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley Act) compliance. In the G/L Account area, MDG-F is also known for its SOX compliance. SOX requires thorough tracking of changes with approval processes. This document shows you how to get relevant approval information for the G/L Account by calling all MDG APIs.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Validation & Derivation
With SAP Master Data Governance you can use BRFplus to define rules for checking attribute values or to derive them. This step-by-step guide shows you how to create such a rule. This procedure can be applied to any MDG application or data model. The MDG for Custom Objects Example Scenario is used as an easy to understand basis for this how to document.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Extensibility
This guide describes how to create an enrichment spot implementation with user interaction in Master Data Governance. The implementation is called when executing a consistency check in the Single Processing UI (WebDynpro Application usmd_entity_value2).
EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Custom Object
Many companies want to manage custom object in a central Master data system to be able to harmonize this information across the landscape. Custom objects can be individual defined object such as assets or locations. Custom objects are typically less complex master data object with a small and simple data model.
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Custom Object
Recording:
Introduction on how to build your own data model and user interfaces with SAP MDG and how to create a running governance process for your model.
(Duration: 13:47 mins)
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Custom Object
This How To Guide describes to build a custom data model for work breakdown structures.
All
Custom Objects
Reference data in Master Data Governance.
All
Custom Objects
SAP Community blog covering the governance of Reference Data in SAP System Landscapes.
All
Custom Objects
This document explains the configuration of data replication for a customer specific data model (using flex entity types).
SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Process Analytics
Enables master data specialists to get real time insight of master data changes in change request by master data attributes and organizations.
This document covers change analytics on master attributes in change requests.
SAP S/4HANA 2021 or higher
Process Analytics
This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes.
SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
Process Analytics
This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes and workflow information (overview and further drill-down).
SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
Process Analytics
This guide explains how the change analysis of critical attributes of master data objects can be used for analytical scenarios in the master data governance process.
SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
Process Analytics
This guide shows how you can analyze change request data as well as additional data that is directly linked to the change request data.
SAP MDG 7.0 SP05 or higher (Only available in ECC)
Process Analytics
This document explains how to build HANA-based calculation views that can be used to analyze whether data replication occurs in accordance with agreed KPIs.
SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
Value Mapping
You want to maintain mass value mapping (customizing mapping) via file export/import.
EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
Consolidation and Mass Processing
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing how to increase the quality of your master data and guarantee data consistency across your enterprise in this brief insight into the consolidation and data quality management capabilities of SAP MDG.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing the best record calculation process in SAP MDG, Consolidation
SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing how to set a payment block for a selected number of suppliers (no sound, screen recording only).
SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
General (📹)
Using storage locations as an example, this video tutorial shows how to add additional data in the MDG Mass Processing and MDG Mass Maintenance Fiori apps (no sound, screen recording only).
SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
General (📹)
This video tutorial shows a consolidation process after M&A
Extensibility
This guide explains how to extend the data model for Business Partner data model by creating a new node (table).
SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
Extensibility
This guide explains how to extend the data model for Material data model by creating a new node (table).
SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 – S/4HANA 1909
Extensibility
This guide explains how to extend the data model for Material data model by creating a new node (table).
S/4HANA 2020 or higher
Extensibility
This guide explains how to extend the data model for Material data model by creating a new field.
SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
Extensibility
This guide explains how to extend the data model for Business Partner data model by creating a new field.
SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
Extensibility
SAP Note containing additional information about using custom namespaces for CMP enhancements.
SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
Data Quality Management
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial: SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA includes Data Quality Management. Users can define data quality rules, detect master data that doesn't comply with the rules, and correct the master data using mass processing. This is Part 1 of a set of 2 videos. This video shows the rules, the evaluation process, and the data quality scorecard.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
General (📹)
This is part 2 of a set of 2 videos (see above). This video shows the data quality scorecard, drilldown into specific errors, and correction of master data records with mass processing.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to improve master data quality for streamlined business processes.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to create and use data validation rules
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to increase the quality of your master data and guarantee data consistency across your enterprise in this brief insight into the consolidation and data quality management capabilities of SAP MDG.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
Derivation Scenarios (📹)
Video tutorial: With the SAP MDG Define Derivation Scenarios apps, you can create and edit derivation scenarios for your product and business partner data. This video provides an overview of derivation scenarios and shows how you can use derivation rules as part of a business process.
SAP S/4HANA 2021 FPS01 or higher
Derivation Scenarios
Derivation scenarios are used to deduce master data in MDG, central governance as well as consolidation and mass processing. This document guides through setting up central governance to use DQM derivation scenarios. In addition, it contains tips and tricks for implementing more complex derivation scenarios.
SAP S/4HANA 2022 or higher
Derivation Scenarios (📹)
This video shows how to use a derivation scenario to derive values in a change request when creating a new material.
SAP S/4HANA 2022 or higher
Extensibility
In the SAP S/4HANA environment, key users can use the Custom Field and Logic app to add custom fields to their master data. This document explains how to enable Data Quality Management for these custom fields.
SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
Validation rules
This document explains how to create a data quality rule to check for characteristics from product classification.
SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
Validation rules
This document explains how to create a data quality rule and evaluate data quality based on the previously defined data quality rule. The document also explains how to analyze data quality evaluation results and correct the data flaws detected as part of the data quality evaluation.
SAP S/4HANA 1909 or higher
Rule mining
This document explains how to enable the rule mining for your master data including classification data (based on Product data as an example).
SAP S/4HANA 1909 or higher
Automation (📹)
Expert session introducing key features in data quality management for increased automation in MDG (incl. management of validation rules, set-up of derivation scenarios, and data provider integration)
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2022, except data provider Integration, which applies to SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition 2302
Federated Governance
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
Application data owner (ADO)
This how-to guide outlines all the required configurations and enhancements for systems to be used as application data owners in federated governance.
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2023 FPS01
Integration Scenarios (cross-capability)
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
System integration (📹)
Video tutorial incl. 10 videos showing integration scenarios for the integration of MDG-S with Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
SAP Help Portal documentation about integration with SAP Ariba SLP:
- Ariba Integration with MDG on ERP
- Ariba Integration with MDG on S/4HANA
- See also SAP Community blog post
System integration
When using SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance and Master Data Governance for Supplier (MDG-S), supplier master data needs to be exchanged between both solutions. In this documentation, best-practice integration scenarios are described ensuring that supplier master data is synchronized between SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance and MDG-S
SAP MDG 9.2 or SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
System integration
This document describes the steps required to setup the Business Partner integration from SAP MDG on S/4HANA to SAP Ariba Supplier Livecycle Performance (SLP) without using the Default Logical Port in the outbound services. The required configuration steps are solely done in SOAMANAGER.
SAP S/4HANA 1809 SP05 or higher
System integration (📹)
Video tutorial incl. 7 videos showing recommended best-practice scenarios for the integration of MDG, C4C, and connected client systems
SAP MDG 9.1 or higher
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
SAP Help Portal documentation about integration with SAP Sales Cloud:
- SAP Sales Cloud Integration with MDG on ERP
- SAP Sales Cloud Integration with MDG on S/4HANA
System integration
SAP Master Data Governance for Customer (MDG-C) integration with SAP Sales Cloud enables the bi-directional replication of new or changed business partner records.
SAP MDG 9.1 and SAP MDG 9.2 (prerequisite is EHP 8 SP10) and SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1709 FPS2 and SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
System integration
This guide describes how to use enhanced integration of CRM with MDG for Customers in a CRM/ERP Data Exchange Scenario. It includes a configuration guide for the integration of MDG with provider transactions, describing the configuration steps required in CRM to prevent the distribution of the objects provider contract, master agreement, and business agreement when the business partner has not yet been replicated by MDG.
SAP ECC 6.0 EHP6, MDG 6.1 or higher, and SAP MDG on S/4HANA
Enterprise Asset Management & Asset Information Workbench extensions by Prometheus Group
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General (📹)
Video tutorial featuring integration of material and bill of material in governance process
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
General
Information on data protection and privacy related to SAP MDG-EAM and AIW by Prometheus Group
EAM 2020 or higher
General
Information about how to create a material BOM follow-up change request from MDG for Material
EAM 1909 or higher
General
How-To Guide for Reprocessing Failed Idocs
EAM 7.30 or higher
General
How to enable key mapping for EAM objects
EAM 7.30 or higher
General
How to enable key mapping for Service Master
EAM 7.30 or higher
General
How to use Analytics to get an overview of different processes in Master Data Governance (MDG) and Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing (MDG)
EAM 2020 or higher
General
SAP Note 3136122 contains information on Master Data Governance-Enterprise Asset Management Customizing Objects and Tables
EAM 7.30 or higher
General
Configuration and best practice to set up parallel and hybrid workflow process for the multi-object change request (MOCR) in AIW
AIW 1.0 or higher
General
Configuration and best practice to set up serial workflow process for the multi-object change request (MOCR) in AIW
AIW 1.0 or higher
General
Set up and configure mail notifications
AIW 1.0 or higher
General
How-To Guide: Data Replication Framework (DRF) via IDoc for IS-U Industry Solution
EAM 1909 or higher
General
Set up and configure the Document Management System (DMS), and for Document Info Record (DIR) number range configuration and replication of DIR
EAM 7.30 or higher
General
Set up and configure the Business Configuration Viewer (BCV) and add your own content
EAM 7.30 or higher and AIW 1.0 or higher
General
Set up, configure and process Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for Equipment
EAM 1909 or higher
General
Set up, configure and process Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for Functional Locations
EAM 1909 or higher
General
Set up, configure and process Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for Bill of Materials
EAM 1909 or higher
General
How-To Guide for EAM Equipment Material Serialization
EAM 1909 or higher
General
Information on integration of MDG EAM & AIW Material BOM and SAP MDGM
EAM 2020 or higher
General
How-to guide for the necessary configuration steps for enabling the database search (DB Search) for all EAM objects
EAM 2021 or higher
General
This guide describes the procedure to configure the IDoc Inbound function module for MDG-EAM
EAM 2021 or higher
General
How-to-guide that helps to adopt classic classification of EAM object.
EAM 2021 or higher
General
How-to-guide that helps to adopt classic classification for AIW.
AIW 2021 or higher
General
How-to-Guide that provides configuration table details and functionality of Impact Analyzer.
AIW 2021 or higher
General
How-to-Guide for new functionality of "Move to MOCR".
AIW 2021 or higher
General
How-to-Guide provides configuration and integration steps od SAP AIN and MDG AIW.
AIW 1909 SP01 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Equipment Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Functional Location Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG Task List
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG BOM Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Maintenance plan and item Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Measuring Point Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG Object Links Data Model with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG IS-Utilities Data Model (Device, Device Location, Connection Object) with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 1909 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend MDG Service Master Data Model U2 with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
EAM 7.30 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend Data Model U1 of MDG-EAM and AIW with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
AIW 1.0 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing (MDC) Data Model with new Attributes
EAM 1909 or higher
Extensibility
How-To Guide: Extend the MDG-U1 Data Model by a new entity type
EAM 2020 or higher
Data Model
SAP Note 3136122 contains spreadsheet with information of the EAM U1 and U2 data models on field level for all relevant entity types incl. Equipment, Functional Location, BOM, Task List, Work Center, Measuring Point, Maintenance Plan, Object Link and Network, Utility industry specific objects and Service Master
EAM 7.30 or higher and AIW 1.0 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Equipment master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Functional Location master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import BOM master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Work Center master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Maintenance Plan & Item master data to MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Task List master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Measuring Point master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Object Links master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 9.10 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import IS-Utilities master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 1909 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Service master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 7.30 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Service master data into an MDG-EAM system
EAM 2020 or higher
Data Import
How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Maintenance Plan & Item master data to MDG-EAM system
EAM 2020 or higher
Retail and Fashion Management Extension by Prometheus Group
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
General
This document provides the information you require to set up SAP MDG, Consolidation and Mass Processing and use it for mass creation of Article.
It contains information about Customizing as well as information about additional activities that you need to execute.
MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
General
This document provides an overview of the new SAP Fiori-based Process Analytics for Central Governance, Consolidation and Mass Processing.
MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
General
Information on Data Protection and Privacy related to SAP MDG-RFM by Prometheus Group
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
General
SAP Note 3146041 contains information on MDG-RFM Objects Customizing
MDG-RFM 2021 or higher
General
Configure conditional workflow and use BAdI for flexible user determination
MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
General
Create new change request (parallel change request) type and set up a parallel approval workflow
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
General
Configuration Guide of the Key and Value Mapping in Retail and Fashion Management
MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
General
Create new change request (parallel change request) type and set it up as a parallel change request
MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
General
Setup and configure Document Management System (DMS), Document Info Record (DIR), and replication
MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
General
Best practices on how to configure data replication framework (DRF)
MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
General
Change request API for article creation or article change process
MDG-RFM 2020 or higher
Extensibility
Extend MDG Retail Article Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Extensibility
Extend MDG Retail Article Data Model on Distribution Center (DC) level
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Extensibility
How to extend and incorporate new fields into the processes
MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
Extensibility
Adjust MDG-RFM Web-Dynpro based User Interface using context-based adaption (CBA)
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Data Model
SAP Note 3146041 contains spreadsheet with information of the AR data model on field level for all relevant entity types including Article, Info Record, Stores and Listing, etc.
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Article master data to MDG-RFM application
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Article Purchase Info Record master data to MDG-RFM application.
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Article Substitution data to MDG-RFM application.
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Article Additional Data to MDG-RFM application.
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Article Vendor characteristics data to MDG-RFM application.
MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Article Replenishment data to MDG-RFM application.
MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
Data Import
Using Data Import Framework to import Source List data to MDG-RFM application.
MDG-RFM 2020 or higher
Conversion, Upgrade, Deployment Recommendations, Customizing Synchronization
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Decription
|Validity
Upgrade
This How-To guide contains information about installation, setup, upgrade, conversion, and many other useful information for MDG.
see document
Deployment (on premise)
Presentation providing deployment recommendations for SAP Master Data Governance (related to SAP MDG on ERP and SAP MDG on S/4HANA
see document
Conversion
This paper concentrates on MDG-specific aspects and implications of converting an SAP ERP-based MDG hub system to SAP S/4HANA. As such, it complements the S/4HANA conversion guide
see document
Customizing Synchronization
This guide shows general guidelines, templates and links to documentation that can be a basis for the customizing synchronization process
see document
Customizing Synchronization
Presentation summarizing aspects of synchronized Customizing
see document
Customizing Synchronization
Spreadsheet containing Customizing information which could be relevant for Customizing Synchronization (between SAP MDG and SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA)
All
Guidance for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
Extensibility
How-to guide informing about extensibility features in SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition.
SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to create a business partner in SAP MDG, cloud edition 2102
SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to add new data records to your SAP MDG, cloud edition system by importing the records and consolidating them with your existing master data.
SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to manage the quality of your master data based on data quality rules using the Data Quality Management capabilities of SAP MDG, cloud edition 2102.
SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial showing how to create a new business partner with additional relationships.
SAP MDG, ce 2211 or higher
General (📹)
Video tutorial on how to import business partners (BPs) and their BP relationships and consolidate the records in one process in SAP MDG, cloud edition.
SAP MDG, ce 2211 or higher
Federation concept (📹)
Video tutorial: With federated Master Data Governance, application-agnostic core master data of business partners is managed in SAP MDG, cloud edition, while application-specific data can be managed in the respective application where it is best understood. A master data management process can run across different applications for the governance of core data as well as various types of application data. Taking the creation of a new customer record in SAP Sales Cloud as an example, this video shows what such a federated process can look like.
n/a
General (📹)
This video shows how to create and change a business partner hierarchy in SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition.
SAP MDG, ce 2405 or higher