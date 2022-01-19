How-to Information for SAP Master Data Governance

SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA 1909: Enhancements in central functions part 1 General (📹) Video tutorial featuring Enterprise Search in MDG, auto-resize of duplicate pop-up, change-request tracker, additional steps after activation, follow-up Change Request SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher

SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA 1909: Enhancements in central functions part 2 General (📹) Video tutorial featuring search of change requests by business data, improved error message handling in central governance of Business Partner/Customer/Supplier data, change request tracker SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher

How to Handle Snapshot Differences General A snapshot difference exists in the data if the active area (backend) differs from the snapshot of the active data that was taken during the creation of the change request.

How to Use the Upload Modes for Hierarchy Maintenance General This guide describes the available upload modes for hierarchy maintenance, their differences and boundary conditions. SAP MDG 9.2 or S/4HANA 1809 or higher

Implement SAP HANA-based Search of an Access Class Interface for a Reuse Model Search You can use this document to implement the access class interface for your reuse model so that the HANA-based search of master data can retrieve both active data and inactive data. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Joining Text Tables to Replace Technical Names with Descriptions in the HANA View for Drilldown Search Search The SAP HANA-based search of master data is one of several ways of searching master data that reside in SAP HANA. You can create a HANA view and configure it to explore the master data or to perform a drilldown search. If the HANA view contains attributes with technical keys (such as Country Keys or Region Codes), the drilldown search results display technical keys instead of text descriptions. To ensure that text descriptions display in the browser panes and result sets of the drilldown search, you must manually modify your generated SAP HANA views in SAP HANA Studio by adding text joins to the corresponding text tables. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

How To Integrate the BCV Side Panel into a Web Dynpro Application User Interface This guide describes how to integrate the BCV side panel with your Web Dynpro application (also known as a “hosting application”, as it hosts the side panel). There are different ways to integrate the BCV side panel, depending on whether the application uses Floor Plan Manager (FPM) or not. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Customizing Navigation for Change Request Steps in the User Interface for Single-Object Processing User Interface During Single Object Processing, you want to define different User Interfaces for individual Change Request steps. For example, in a Supplier Scenario you might want one step to make the general data visible, and, in another step you might want only the purchasing organization data to be visible. SAP MDG 6.1 or higher

How to Add Fields to the Change Request UI (MDG EhP6) User Interface This article describes how you can do this with the new UI technologies that are used by the domain specific Web Dynpro applications for material and supplier with enhancement package 6. EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Enhancement of the User Interface Building Block for Change Requests User Interface In this example, you require an extra parameter to control the process and the workflow for change requests - Requesting Business Area. You do not model this parameter as part of the MDG data model because it is not part of the business context. Instead, you store the parameter together with the change request number in a Z-table. In addition, you place the parameter on the change request UIBB on the tab for the general data. The user can select from business areas defined in Customizing. (The relevant data element is GSBER and the relevant table is TGSB). When a user opens the change request for display, the Requesting Business Area parameter is displayed and cannot be changed. EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Default Values in MDG Single Object Maintenance UIs based on FPM BOL Feeder Classes User Interface This document describes how to initialize fields of the Single Object Maintenance UI with default values. Different techniques for custom UIs and SAP-owned UIs are discussed. SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher

Application Programming Interface Guide API Depending on the software release, MDG offers different APIs for consumption with different functional scopes. This guide describes the Application Programming Interfaces for each release. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How to Read Approval Info for Master Data by Calling MDG API API This document applies for all MDG master data. It is especially useful for the G/L Account because of the SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley Act) compliance. In the G/L Account area, MDG-F is also known for its SOX compliance. SOX requires thorough tracking of changes with approval processes. This document shows you how to get relevant approval information for the G/L Account by calling all MDG APIs. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How to Check or Derive an Attribute Value in MDG Using BRFplus Validation & Derivation With SAP Master Data Governance you can use BRFplus to define rules for checking attribute values or to derive them. This step-by-step guide shows you how to create such a rule. This procedure can be applied to any MDG application or data model. The MDG for Custom Objects Example Scenario is used as an easy to understand basis for this how to document. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Create an Enrichment Spot with User Interaction in Master Data Governance Extensibility This guide describes how to create an enrichment spot implementation with user interaction in Master Data Governance. The implementation is called when executing a consistency check in the Single Processing UI (WebDynpro Application usmd_entity_value2). EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Develop a Custom Master Data Object Custom Object Many companies want to manage custom object in a central Master data system to be able to harmonize this information across the landscape. Custom objects can be individual defined object such as assets or locations. Custom objects are typically less complex master data object with a small and simple data model. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Building Processes for Your Own Master Data with SAP Master Data Governance Custom Object Recording:

Introduction on how to build your own data model and user interfaces with SAP MDG and how to create a running governance process for your model.

(Duration: 13:47 mins) SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Create a Custom Data Model for a WBS Custom Object This How To Guide describes to build a custom data model for work breakdown structures. All

Reference Data for MDG Custom Objects Custom Objects Reference data in Master Data Governance. All

Governing Reference Data in SAP System Landscapes Custom Objects SAP Community blog covering the governance of Reference Data in SAP System Landscapes. All

Configure Data Replication for Master Data Governance for Custom Objects (Flex Option) Custom Objects This document explains the configuration of data replication for a customer specific data model (using flex entity types). SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Configure Change Analytics for Master Data in Change Requests Process Analytics Enables master data specialists to get real time insight of master data changes in change request by master data attributes and organizations.

This document covers change analytics on master attributes in change requests. SAP S/4HANA 2021 or higher

Configure MDG Change Request Analytics Using Master Data Attributes Process Analytics This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes. SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher

MDG Change Request Overview and Drill-Down to Step Details by Master Data Attribute and Workflow Information Process Analytics This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes and workflow information (overview and further drill-down). SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher

SAP HANA-based Analytics for SAP Master Data Governance 9.0 Process Analytics This guide explains how the change analysis of critical attributes of master data objects can be used for analytical scenarios in the master data governance process. SAP MDG 9.0 or higher

Extending SAP HANA-based Analytics for SAP Master Data Governance - Integrating Object Counters Process Analytics This guide shows how you can analyze change request data as well as additional data that is directly linked to the change request data. SAP MDG 7.0 SP05 or higher (Only available in ECC)

Create HANA-based Analytics for Data Replication Process Analytics This document explains how to build HANA-based calculation views that can be used to analyze whether data replication occurs in accordance with agreed KPIs. SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher