SAP Master Data Governance, Cloud Edition FAQ

What will the interaction look like between the federated workflow in SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition, the master data distribution process, and the local master data applications? What is the exact sequence of these tasks?

The guiding idea for this federated process is that it is modular, that all systems in a landscape can contribute to the creation of new master data or changes to existing master data, and that companies can chose which scope of a master data they want to put under governance, and where. The main driver of this configuration is the central definition of master data ownership (MDO) within SAP Master Data Integration. This ownership will define which system is responsible for the quality of each part of a master data domain. The trigger for a master data change or creation can come at any time from any system. As soon as this system informs SAP Master Data Integration about the change, SAP Master Data Integration informs the “owners” of all effected parts. These owners can then approve or overrule the proposed change. For example, if SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition is configured as the owner of the core data for business partners, it will process the data accordingly. That is, if it is a new record, it will check if it is a duplicate and will either carry out a best record calculation, update the existing record and inform SAP Master Data Integration about an additional key mapping entry. Or, if it is not a duplicate, it will validate the record, correct and enrich the record as needed, and provide the result back to SAP Master Data Integration for further distribution. Based on the ownership configuration in SAP Master Data Integration, other systems might be triggered for other parts of the master data. This could for example also include SAP MDG on S/4HANA systems. These would then also carry out the data quality assurance for those application-specific attributes that they “own”, meaning that replication to other applications will only start once all owners have verified their data. Please note that in such a setup of course only SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition is entitled to decide whether a record is a duplicate. The other MDG systems only enrich and validate (for new records) or carry