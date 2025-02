SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA FAQ

What are classic mode and cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance? As of SAP S/4HANA 2023, SAP Master Data Governance (SAP MDG) on SAP S/4HANA offers two different modes of using MDG processes: The standard delivery option of SAP MDG known as “SAP Master Data Governance” is referred to as “classic mode in SAP Master Data Governance”. The second mode is “cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance”, which is an alternative to classic mode in SAP MDG. See the description of cloud-ready mode and classic mode in the SAP Help Portal, and see the detailed comparison of cloud-ready mode and classic mode.

Does the cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance support the clean core approach? Cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance strictly follows clean core principles. Extensions can only be done through well defined, upgrade-stable interfaces in a cloud-compliant way.

Which master data domain(s) supports cloud-ready mode in MDG? As of today, cloud-ready mode is applicable for business partner (incl. customer and supplier) data. Product data is planned according to information on SAP Roadmap Explorer.

How does the data model for Business Partner differentiate between cloud-ready mode and classic mode? Both classic mode and cloud-ready mode are based on the SAP S/4HANA data model for business partner (incl. customer and supplier).

Can classic mode and cloud-ready mode be operated in parallel? Cloud-ready mode in MDG is one consistent common framework for all MDG scenarios. It enables new apps in newest SAP Fiori design system for: Central governance (single processing and mass processing

Consolidation Data quality management apps can be used seamlessly in cloud-ready mode and classic mode. The coexistence of classic mode and cloud-ready mode is possible for central governance (typically for a transition phase). This means that when cloud-ready mode in MDG is switched on, central governance in classic mode can still be applied in parallel. However, this means that during that time, different UIs and workflow-inboxes are applied. Consolidation requires the use of the new app. And mass processing is also based on the new app for central governance. Data quality management processes do not require new apps.

When cloud-ready mode is switched on: can the user select the domain(s) for cloud-ready mode: for example, select cloud-ready mode for business partner, customer, supplier and keep classic mode for material? Yes. Cloud-ready mode is available for the business partner domain as of today. This means, that you must decide whether to use cloud-ready mode or classic mode for this domain, while other master data domains run on classic mode.

Are there any restrictions regarding the following customizations: A: Create custom attributes? B: Use custom check and derivation rules in processes? C: Implement custom logic in data quality management (DQM)? A: Yes, this can be done, but for now only in BUT000, for other tables it is planned. B: Only DQM rules (no BadI or old BRF+ rules) can be used. C: This still supported. There is no difference in DQM between classic mode and cloud-ready mode.

Can classic-mode BADIs still be used? No.

Can we manage classes and characteristics for business partner data in the data model and processes? Not yet, but, this feature is on the roadmap.

In processes, can we modify the UI as we want? For example, limit values that are displayed in dropdown lists, define attributes visibility, or set mandatory state per workflow step? There are only limited capabilities for now (mandatory state can be set in general). Dependent on the workflow steps, such settings are not possible for now, but on the roadmap.

In case we use cloud-ready mode and decide to go back to classic mode, is there any side-effects on existing processes or data? Processes created in cloud-ready mode cannot be finalized in classic mode apps. They must be re-created.

Apart from the new workflow engine, do we need SAP BTP to do following customizations: custom attributes, UI modifications, custom checks & derivations in UI, custom logic in data quality management? No, SAP BTP is only required for workflow, attachments and for address validation (if SAP Data Quality Management, microservices for location data is used).

How can the data model be extended in cloud-ready mode? The data model can be extended in cloud-ready mode using SAP S/4HANA key user extensibility for fields. Node extensibility is a roadmap topic.

Does the usage of optional services with the cloud-ready mode require separate licenses? The cloud-ready mode of SAP Master Data Governance allows the optional usage of SAP Build Process Automation, SAP Document Management Service, and SAP Data Quality Management, microservices for location data. The usage of these services is not included in the license for SAP Master Data Governance. As such, these services need to be licensed separately, for example by using a Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreement (CPEA).

Cloud-ready mode provides process monitoring for business partner, customer, and supplier data: How does this relate to the process analytics capabilities in classic mode? The process monitoring, using the Process Path Overview app, is only provided for visualizing cloud-ready processes, which is not available for classic mode. This is independent of the process analytics app Master Data Process Overview for Business Partner. Both can be used in parallel.

When activating the cloud-ready mode: will the previously used process analytics apps for material and financial data stay active? The process analytics apps for MDG domains are not planned to be deprecated. These apps can still be used after switching on cloud-ready mode.

Is the matching configurable in cloud-ready mode? Yes. You can use the Configure Matching app (already available for classic mode). Most of the fields are configurable and weighting and fuzziness are supported.

Must users stick to the pre-delivered workflows or can users create custom workflows? Users can adjust the process templates (created in MDG Customizing) and optionally assign workflows per process step. These workflow definitions are managed in BTP Business Application Studio (BAS).

How is the data replication at the end of the workflow triggered? The data replication is based on the replication set-up of SAP S/4HANA. It is not triggered by the workflow.

In data import and consolidation there are process templates specific to data sources. What does this mean exactly? The process templates are preselected based on the types of data sources: either for business partner or for business partner plus relationships.

Can users adjust the pre-defined rules for best record calculation or create new rules? Yes. This can be done like in classic mode.

Are there two separate processes required to load business partner and business partner relationships to the source tables? Up to now, you must use two different import apps for BP and for BP relationships. Planned to be harmonized in one unified app.