SAP Identity Management
Embed identity management into your business processes. Centrally manage user access across your enterprise with SAP Identity Management.
This new blog post series aims to provide technical guidance on how to plan and implement IAM with SAP Cloud Identity Services and Microsoft Entra. In the first part, explore the implementation of a workflow-based access management solution to SAP BTP with Microsoft Entra ID Governance. In the second part, learn about a hybrid identity setup that requires managing the user lifecycle across Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra, SAP BTP, SAP Cloud Identity Services, and an SAP system on-premise.
Part I: Managing Access to SAP BTP
Missed SAP TechEd 2024? Watch the recordings of our virtual sessions to find out more about the security services available with SAP Business Technology Platform and get a concise summary of the most important security features and strategies.
As SAP Identity Management is approaching retirement (end of mainstream maintenance will be in 2027), it's important to start planning for your future identity lifecycle management solution. SAP is partnering with Microsoft to help you navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities of managing users in hybrid landscapes. Get the latest update on the SAP IDM migration to Microsoft Entra.
The SuccessFactors connector, used for communication between SAP Identity Management and SAP SuccessFactors systems, is now enhanced to support mutual Transport Layer Security (mTLS) authentication. This change is determined by the announced retirement plan for HTTP Basic Authentication method for accessing APIs in SAP SuccessFactors.
Explore how identity and access management (IAM) software from SAP supports building successful system integrations in cloud and hybrid environments. With SAP Cloud Identity Services and well-established IAM related industry standards, SAP improves system integration and helps provide a seamless user experience while also improving security and compliance.
We officially completed our SAP Identity Management Customer Connection 2021/2022 program and delivered all of the selected improvement requests. Learn about the delivered improvements and how your company can benefit from them.
SAP Consulting released a number of new capabilities and improvements for the IDM Business Extensions Service, including a SCIM connector package, a re-implementation of the rule engine, and improvements for mass administration.
The e-mail notifications and all attached files sent by SAP Identity Management are now more secure than ever! We have introduced new secure options to connect to the SMTP server, among other notification enhancements.
Product Overview
Get an overview about how SAP Identity Management helps you to centrally manage your user accounts (identities) in a complex system landscape, including both SAP and non-SAP systems.
Enhance Your Knowledge
See what instructor-led classroom courses are available. Or stay up to date with our webinar replay.
Available classroom training: ADM920 - SAP Identity Management
Troubleshooting
Browse the SAP Identity Management Solution Operation Guide and find solutions to known issues.