SAP Identity Management

Identity and Access Management with Microsoft Entra

This new blog post series aims to provide technical guidance on how to plan and implement IAM with SAP Cloud Identity Services and Microsoft Entra. In the first part, explore the implementation of a workflow-based access management solution to SAP BTP with Microsoft Entra ID Governance. In the second part, learn about a hybrid identity setup that requires managing the user lifecycle across Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra, SAP BTP, SAP Cloud Identity Services, and an SAP system on-premise.

Part I: Managing Access to SAP BTP

Part II: Provisioning to SAP BTP and SAP S/4HANA