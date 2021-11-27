SAP Identity Management Overview
Get an overview of how SAP Identity Management helps you to centrally manage your user accounts (identities) in a complex system landscape, including both SAP and non-SAP systems.
Features and Functions
- SAP IDM Connectivity in Hybrid Scenarios (Cloud and On-Premise)
- The SuccessFactors Connector - More Secure Than Ever
- How to Handle Your Own Authorizations
- SAP Identity Management Notification Enhancement
- SAP Identity Management Standard Reports are Here!
- SAP IDM Attestation (user access review) custom IDM processes, UI5 and reporting