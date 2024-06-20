SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration
The SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration solution enables you to collaborate with multiple tiers of suppliers, including contract manufacturers, co-packers, and upstream suppliers on supply chain planning and execution, including demand, inventory, and quality processes.
Derive Maximum Value
Learn how to drive visibility, resiliency, and sustainability with network-based collaboration. Hear best practices employed by renowned global companies in revolutionizing their supply chain processes – from direct sourcing, and digital supplier collaboration, to streamlined logistics operations, and asset management.