SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration

The SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration solution enables you to collaborate with multiple tiers of suppliers, including contract manufacturers, co-packers, and upstream suppliers on supply chain planning and execution, including demand, inventory, and quality processes.

A man and a woman lokking on a display

Solution Adoption

Adoption Webinars

SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration Learning

SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration Features and Function Training

Join our SAP Learning Group

Learning Journeys on SAP Learning

three woman looking on a notebook

Derive Maximum Value

Learn how to drive visibility, resiliency, and sustainability with network-based collaboration. Hear best practices employed by renowned global companies in revolutionizing their supply chain processes – from direct sourcing, and digital supplier collaboration, to streamlined logistics operations, and asset management.

SAP Business Network Lessons from Leaders Series

blue and red pixel

Expansion, Innovation, and Growth

SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration Multitiered Planning Video

SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration Multitiered Execution Video

Supply Chain Collaboration: That Was Then, This Is Now

Supply Chain Collaboration: How We Did It

Browse this Topic
SAP Business Network
Solution AdoptionDerive Maximum ValueExpansion, Innovation, and Growth
SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration Related BlogsWrite a Blog PostAsk a QuestionHelp Portal