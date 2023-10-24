SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option (formerly known as Digital Supplier Network) is the supplier portal for SAP ERP customers—enabling them to seamlessly connect to the world's largest business network. Once connected, customers can send purchase orders, order confirmations, shipping notices, goods receipts, invoices, payment status, and more. This page provides best practices to our partners and customers on deploying this solution quickly and efficiently.