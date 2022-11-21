SAP Business Network
SAP Business Network modernizes how procurement and supply chain processes are connected across companies to build stronger supply chains and deliver on the customer promise.
Discover how Molex, a global electronics leader, redefined transparency across its entire supply chain, turning complexity and disruption into a seamless operation. Dive into their journey of transforming purchase order management, inventory tracking, and invoicing. See how SAP Business Network and SAP Ariba solutions became the backbone of this transformation, unlocking new horizons through innovative ways to connect, transact, and form collaborative partnerships and co-innovation with suppliers. Curious about their modern approach? The full story awaits your exploration!
The Release Navigator for Spend Management and Business Network consolidates essential release content from many areas across the SAP ecosystem and is organized by specific solution. Now you can achieve maximum business value from your cloud solution and keep innovation moving with the latest intelligent capabilities by sustainably adopting new release innovations and functionalities with our expert guidance.
How can your business succeed in today´s demanding and volatile environment? Read these blogs to learn directly from SAP experts how SAP Business Network can help you develop a transparent, resilient, and sustainability supply chain.Efficient and Agile: The Power of Networked Supply ChainsSAP Business Network Lessons from Leaders webinar seriesSAP Business Network as a strength and true differentiator for SAP in the latest IDC 2024 MarketScape series for Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software providers. - Download here
Oct 10, 2024: Lessons from Leaders: How Organon Transformed External Manufacturing Through Automation. Register Now
Oct 24, 2024: Network Nuggets: Transforming Asset Management through collaborative solutions. Register Now
Oct 29, 2024: Why Logistics visibility is essential to modern Supply Chain. Register Now
