Learn about SAP NS2's Business Network
Learn more about how SAP NS2 brings security and compliance to your supply chain and procurement processes.SAP Business Network Deployed through SAP NS2
Our customers purchase and manufacture items related to national security. Supply chain dependent organizations need to protect their procurement assets because this is the centerpiece of their success. SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network through SAP NS2 deployment allows customers to strengthen their organizational operations and engage supplier partners. Highly regulated customers store sensitive information that requires additional security compliance to mitigate internal and external risk. The innovation, functionality, and services of the SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network deployed through SAP NS2 remain the same, but SAP NS2 brings extended value regarding how the solutions are protected and managed. SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network deployed through SAP NS2 deployment combines procurement planning and collaboration with extensive practices dedicated to data access, residency, and sovereignty.
The SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network offerings deployed through SAP NS2 protect the customer’s procurement and supply chain data with enterprise security to mitigate against potential threats. Customers can leverage the capabilities of the commercial SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network offerings while securely managing their procurement processes and supplier networks effectively and efficiently.
All data that resides within a customer’s cloud landscape is integral to the daily operations of an organization. The SAP NS2 offering of SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network ensure that the data in the system is protected to the highest level of security within our customer’s region. SAP NS2 has built SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network according to the NIST 800-53 Security framework and is assessed annually by a certified third-party assessment organization (3PAO) to adhere to FedRAMP moderate controls.
Below are examples of the compliance standards met through SAP NS2:
•International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)
•DFARS 252.204-7012 Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and
Cyber Incident Reporting
•DFARS 252.239-7010 Cloud Computing Services
•DFARS 239.7602-2 Required storage of data within the United States or outlying areas
•NIST 800-171 Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations
•NIST 800-53 Security and Privacy Controls for Information Systems andOrganizations
•NIST 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines
•FIPS 140 Compliant Cryptographic Modules
•SAP Business Network for Procurement
•SAP Business Network for Supply Chain Collaboration
•SAP Ariba Sourcing
•SAP Ariba Contracts
•SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance
•SAP Ariba Buying
•SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing
•SAP Ariba Catalog
•SAP Ariba Supplier Risk, base edition
•SAP Source-to-Contract Suite
•SAP Ariba Contract Invoicing
•SAP Ariba Invoice Management
•SAP Guided Buying for SAP S/4HANA
•SAP Preferred Success for Ariba solutions
Following are the target industries for SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network deployed through SAP NS2:
•Aerospace & Defense
•Manufacturing
•Utilities
•Higher Education
•Financial Services
•Information Technology