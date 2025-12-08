SAP Business Network Deployed through SAP NS2

All data that resides within a customer’s cloud landscape is integral to the daily operations of an organization. The SAP NS2 offering of SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network ensure that the data in the system is protected to the highest level of security within our customer’s region. SAP NS2 has built SAP Ariba Procurement solutions and SAP Business Network according to the NIST 800-53 Security framework and is assessed annually by a certified third-party assessment organization (3PAO) to adhere to FedRAMP moderate controls.

Below are examples of the compliance standards met through SAP NS2:

•International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)

•DFARS 252.204-7012 Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and

Cyber Incident Reporting

•DFARS 252.239-7010 Cloud Computing Services

•DFARS 239.7602-2 Required storage of data within the United States or outlying areas

•NIST 800-171 Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations

•NIST 800-53 Security and Privacy Controls for Information Systems andOrganizations

•NIST 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines

•FIPS 140 Compliant Cryptographic Modules