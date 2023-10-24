SAP Business Network for Suppliers
SAP Business Network helps trading partners and suppliers streamline and automate their eCommerce, build long-term customer relationships, and access new business opportunities. Get started now—explore resources, connect with SAP experts and peers, and stay updated with regular visits!
SAP Business Network, promote subscription is a new offering with advanced tools to help you get discovered by buyers and grow your business on the network. This offering will be available to all suppliers by the end of Q1 and can be found in the Storefront of your SAP Business Network account.
Explore how promote subscription can help accelerate your business growth:
What's everyone talking about?
Find blogs on a wide variety of topics
Ask questions and gain information from responses of product and topic experts and other suppliers
What our suppliers have to say
Tap into a wealth of untapped knowledge and insights waiting for you - check out blogs written directly by SAP Business Network suppliers like you.
Webinars
Register Now for our interactive sessions and Enhance your supplier Experience with best practices and valuable insights
Access On-Demand Content from our latest Virtual Supplier Success Day to learn from industry leaders about effective strategies and innovations to drive success.
Webcast series from SAP Business Network Support
Events
Supplier Stories
Discover these inspiring success stories of suppliers on SAP Business Network.
See the Supplier Spotlight page to learn how suppliers are achieving their goals using the network from quotes, videos, customer stories, and the trading partner awards.
Browse a collection of testimonials from suppliers in the 'Showtime' magazine
Share Your Experience
Share your success with the Supplier Spotlight program
Your product insights and experience matter! Complete an in-depth review on TrustRadius and receive a $25 Amazon egift card. Details on this program are available here.
Getting Started
Check out our supplier tailored guides and best practices.
This starter kit is here to provide all that you need as you begin or grow your SBN journey, just come onboard!
Getting Started as a New Supplier on SAP Business Network in 4 steps
Welcome Pack for standard accounts and enterprise accounts
Complete your human rights self-assessment to share with current and potential customers - watch the demo.
Do business on the go with the SAP Business Network Supplier mobile app - learn more.
Get Discovered on the Network
Learn how you can amplify your discoverability, boot sales and grow relationships on SAP Business Network.
Watch this webinar to learn how to optimize your profile to stand out on the network.
Check out the blog to read how you can set up your profile and network catalog for better lead matching.
Read the FAQ on SAP Business Network, promote subscription.
Watch the video to learn how you can forge new business relationships quickly and reliably as a buyer, supplier, or both.
Learn how you can find and connect with credible trading partners faster and easier.
Watch the RFI management demo to learn how buyers find alternate sources of supply faster and suppliers efficiently manage leads with SAP Business Network.
Learning Resources
Everything you need to know to transact and grow on Business Network.
Supplier Learning Portal (multiple languages): easy to follow interactive enablement guide on using supplier accounts, including videos, tutorials, etc.
Supplier Success
Learn how trading partners are achieving success with SAP Business Network.
Top tips to help you enhance the security of your supplier account
Best practices on account management for global suppliers
Dynamic Discounting through the combined power of Taulia and SAP Business Network
Reporting & Analytics
Data is key. Your supplier account provides you with a range of tools to gain insight and business intelligence into your operations and beyond.
Presentation of the supplier insight tools
Read more about Supplier Analytics and KPIs & Benchmarks
Integration
Unlock more savings and efficiency with automation.
Simplify your integration process and take the lead with this self-service feature: Guided Integration for Trading Partners
Integrate your System to the network with SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway
SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway (formerly CIG) Community Page
Learn about recent innovations for integration with this video
Catalogs
Ways to truly expand your footprint and efficiency on the network.
Tips and tricks for successful catalog projects (enterprise suppliers)
Mastering Static Catalog Projects: through the customers' lens
Mastering Punchout Catalog Projects: through the customers' lens
SAP Business Network Fees for Suppliers
Demystifying billing for suppliers with information on enterprise account fees and subscription levels, a fee calculator and more.
Advantages of upgrading to an enterprise account - video
A-Z short video tutorials library (multiple languages)
Supplier billing directory: guides, how-to's, reports, etc.
SAP Business Network Fee Quick Reference Sheet
SAP Business Network, enterprise account fees and fee calculator