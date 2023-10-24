SAP Business Network for Suppliers

SAP Business Network helps trading partners and suppliers streamline and automate their eCommerce, build long-term customer relationships, and access new business opportunities. Get started now—explore resources, connect with SAP experts and peers, and stay updated with regular visits!

Featured Content
Introducing: SAP Business Network, promote subscription

SAP Business Network, promote subscription is a new offering with advanced tools to help you get discovered by buyers and grow your business on the network. This offering will be available to all suppliers by the end of Q1 and can be found in the Storefront of your SAP Business Network account.

Explore how promote subscription can help accelerate your business growth:

Overview Video

Product Overview & Features

Whiteboard Animation Video

Interested in learning more? Get in touch with a member of our team today.

Engage with the Supplier Community

What's everyone talking about?

Find blogs on a wide variety of topics

Ask questions and gain information from responses of product and topic experts and other suppliers

What our suppliers have to say

Tap into a wealth of untapped knowledge and insights waiting for you - check out blogs written directly by SAP Business Network suppliers like you.

Change is Inevitable

Selling Projects to Leaders

We want to hear from you!

Webinars and Events for Suppliers
Boost your expertise and stay ahead with our upcoming and on-demand webinars dedicated to suppliers in various regions and languages, at your convenience.

Webinars

Register Now for our interactive sessions and Enhance your supplier Experience with best practices and valuable insights

Access On-Demand Content from our latest Virtual Supplier Success Day to learn from industry leaders about effective strategies and innovations to drive success.

Webcast series from SAP Business Network Support

Events

Check out SAP's many events for 2025

The Voice of Suppliers

Supplier Stories

Discover these inspiring success stories of suppliers on SAP Business Network.

See the Supplier Spotlight page to learn how suppliers are achieving their goals using the network from quotes, videos, customer stories, and the trading partner awards.

Browse a collection of testimonials from suppliers in the 'Showtime' magazine

Share Your Experience

Share your success with the Supplier Spotlight program

Your product insights and experience matter! Complete an in-depth review on TrustRadius and receive a $25 Amazon egift card. Details on this program are available here.

space shuttle launching

Getting Started

Check out our supplier tailored guides and best practices.

This starter kit is here to provide all that you need as you begin or grow your SBN journey, just come onboard!

Getting Started as a New Supplier on SAP Business Network in 4 steps

Welcome Pack for standard accounts and enterprise accounts

Complete your human rights self-assessment to share with current and potential customers - watch the demo.

Do business on the go with the SAP Business Network Supplier mobile app - learn more.

Get Discovered on the Network

Learn how you can amplify your discoverability, boot sales and grow relationships on SAP Business Network.

Watch this webinar to learn how to optimize your profile to stand out on the network.

Check out the blog to read how you can set up your profile and network catalog for better lead matching.

Read the FAQ on SAP Business Network, promote subscription.

Watch the video to learn how you can forge new business relationships quickly and reliably as a buyer, supplier, or both.

Learn how you can find and connect with credible trading partners faster and easier.

Watch the RFI management demo to learn how buyers find alternate sources of supply faster and suppliers efficiently manage leads with SAP Business Network.

hands putting puzzle pieces together with sunlight in the background

Learning Resources

Everything you need to know to transact and grow on Business Network.

Supplier Learning Portal (multiple languages): easy to follow interactive enablement guide on using supplier accounts, including videos, tutorials, etc.

Group of hikers climbing a mountain in the sunset

Supplier Success

Learn how trading partners are achieving success with SAP Business Network.

Top tips to help you enhance the security of your supplier account

Best practices on account management for global suppliers

Dynamic Discounting through the combined power of Taulia and SAP Business Network

Learn how to avoid rejected invoices

View of a large see-through computer screen showing graphs being touched by a woman

Reporting & Analytics

Data is key. Your supplier account provides you with a range of tools to gain insight and business intelligence into your operations and beyond.

Presentation of the supplier insight tools

Read more about Supplier Analytics and KPIs & Benchmarks

Community Demand Trends

Watch the demo on KPIs and Benchmarks for suppliers

bright blue interlinked synapses

Integration

Unlock more savings and efficiency with automation.

Simplify your integration process and take the lead with this self-service feature: Guided Integration for Trading Partners

Integrate your System to the network with SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway

SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway (formerly CIG) Community Page

Learn about recent innovations for integration with this video

person holding a mobile phone above what seems a shop floor in the background

Catalogs

Ways to truly expand your footprint and efficiency on the network.

Tips and tricks for successful catalog projects (enterprise suppliers)

Mastering Static Catalog Projects: through the customers' lens

Mastering Punchout Catalog Projects: through the customers' lens

SAP Business Network Fees for Suppliers

Demystifying billing for suppliers with information on enterprise account fees and subscription levels, a fee calculator and more.

Advantages of upgrading to an enterprise account - video

A-Z short video tutorials library (multiple languages)

Supplier billing directory: guides, how-to's, reports, etc.

SAP Business Network Fee Quick Reference Sheet

SAP Business Network, enterprise account fees and fee calculator

