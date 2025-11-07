Computing Education

Teaching and learning resources to help educators support students as they begin coding with Snap! and MicroBlocks. These block-based languages foster creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills for learners of all ages.

girl with laptop

1. Snap!

Snap! is a powerful programming language suitable for a playful but rigorous introduction to Computer and Data Science. Snap! is designed to appeal to a diverse audience and is developed by University of California, Berkeley and SAP. Its low floor welcomes beginners and its multi-media capabilities invite creative thinkers of all ages. At the same time, Snap! offers sophisticated abstractions that are otherwise only found in the most advanced programming languages for artificial intelligence.

Teachers interested in integrating Snap! into their classroom can refer to this resource (coming soon) to get an overview of all the modules available.

School form: recommended for general education schools.

2. MicroBlocks

MicroBlocks is a live, parallel, visual programming language for physical computing. It works on a variety of microcontrollers, including the micro:bit, Calliope mini, Adafruit Circuit Playground Express, NodeMCU, M5Stack, and many others.

Resources:

One-pager MicroBlocks

MicroBlocks Homepage

MicroBlocks Learn (activities and resources to learn and teach MicroBlocks).

School form: recommended for general education schools.

