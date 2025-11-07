Computing Education

Snap! is a powerful programming language suitable for a playful but rigorous introduction to Computer and Data Science. Snap! is designed to appeal to a diverse audience and is developed by University of California, Berkeley and SAP. Its low floor welcomes beginners and its multi-media capabilities invite creative thinkers of all ages. At the same time, Snap! offers sophisticated abstractions that are otherwise only found in the most advanced programming languages for artificial intelligence.

Teachers interested in integrating Snap! into their classroom can refer to this resource (coming soon) to get an overview of all the modules available.

School form: recommended for general education schools.