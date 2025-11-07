Analytics, Data Management, and AI

For educators teaching analytics, data science, or AI, SAP Young Thinkers provides classroom resources such as Business Builders, Snap!GPT, and IT2School modules. These tools help students explore data, machine learning, and real-world applications of AI.

Video on Business Builders

1. Business Builders

A gaming platform developed by HEC Montréal in close collaboration with SAP. It cultivates essential data storytelling and decision-making skills through real-world business scenarios within SAP Analytics Cloud. 

Used by educators in over 70 countries, Business Builders is a community driven platform, free of charge and designed to be accessible to any classroom.

Recommended games for school students: "The Maple Heir"/ "The Agent"

Resources: 

School form: recommended for vocational schools.

Pictogram

2. Exploring the World of AI with Snap!

This three-week online course tries to explain what AI is, how a computer can learn to play a game (in Snap!), and what the differences between machine learning and symbolic AI are.

Participants explore different types of machine learning and take a look at the bigger picture to find out whether machines can actually think, and discuss the social implications that AI has for society.

Resource: Exploring the World of AI.

School form: recommended for general education schools.

Pictogram

3. Snap!GPT

Snap!GPT is a teaching resource explaining generative Artificial Intelligence by programming a text generator based on fairy tales. Using a simple next-token prediction, it is not only possible to write texts but also create songs in the style of nursery rhymes or generate scribbles based on self-made drawings.

Resource: Teachers interested in learning more about Snap!GPT can refer to this blog post (coming soon).

School form: recommended for general education schools, age 16 and older.

Pictogram

4. Teaching Artificial Intelligence with IT2School

The AI modules of IT2School have a simple structure that  lets teachers implement the curriculum in classrooms with little prior training. The learning modules help identify AI in the real world and understand the impact of automated processes in daily life.

The development is a public-private collaboration in partnership between the University of Oldenburg, the Free University Berlin, and the Wissensfabrik network of which SAP is a member. 

The modules were developed as extension to the existing Wissensfabrik IT2School modules & complement the AI course.

Resources:

  1. Download Complete PDF containing all modules.
  2. Click on the links below to download each module as a PDF file.

 

School form: recommended for general education schools.

Browse this Topic
SAP Young Thinkers