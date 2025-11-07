Analytics, Data Management, and AI

A gaming platform developed by HEC Montréal in close collaboration with SAP. It cultivates essential data storytelling and decision-making skills through real-world business scenarios within SAP Analytics Cloud.

Used by educators in over 70 countries, Business Builders is a community driven platform, free of charge and designed to be accessible to any classroom.

Recommended games for school students: "The Maple Heir"/ "The Agent"

Resources:

School form: recommended for vocational schools.