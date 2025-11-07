An educational initiative focused on teaching company processes with SAP software. This program is a collaboration between the cultural ministries of ZSL-Baden-Württemberg and ISB Bayern, the SAP Young Thinkers program, and the UCCs Magdeburg & Munich.

At its core, SAP4school IUS aims to demonstrate how modern SAP ERP software maps and supports enterprise structures and operational business processes through specialized teaching.

The curriculum is structured into three levels: foundation (A-Modules), subsequent (B-Modules), complemented by Industry 4.0 modules that can be taught with or without the connection of real learning factories to the SAP4school IUS client.

Resource: SAP4School IUS Website.

School form: recommended for vocational schools.

* Only available in German for vocational schools worldwide and requires a SAP Young Thinkers program full membership.