Teaching resources to help educators introduce students to real-world business processes with SAP tools. Explore ERPsim, SAP4school IUS, and SAP Learning Hub to build practical skills for future careers.

student smiling

1. Learning Hub, student edition

With SAP Learning Hub, student edition, educators and students get practical experience with SAP technology, access to SAP Cloud practice systems and two free certification exam attempts each year.

Recommended courses for no/basic understanding of SAP or Business Processes:

School form: recommended for general education schools, age 16 and older.

two students with laptop

2. SAP4school IUS*

An educational initiative focused on teaching company processes with SAP software. This program is a collaboration between the cultural ministries of ZSL-Baden-Württemberg and ISB Bayern, the SAP Young Thinkers program, and the UCCs Magdeburg & Munich. 

At its core, SAP4school IUS aims to demonstrate how modern SAP ERP software maps and supports enterprise structures and operational business processes through specialized teaching. 

The curriculum is structured into three levels: foundation (A-Modules), subsequent (B-Modules), complemented by Industry 4.0 modules that can be taught with or without the connection of real learning factories to the SAP4school IUS client.

Resource: SAP4School IUS Website.

School form: recommended for vocational schools.

* Only available in German for vocational schools worldwide and requires a SAP Young Thinkers program full membership.

students smiling

3. ERPsim

A business simulation game for SAP S/4HANA in which participants use a real SAP S/4HANA system to manage their virtual company in a competitive market, thereby they can improve their knowledge of business processes and their understanding of how SAP S/4HANA is effective at managing those processes.

For beginners, it is recommended starting with the "Maple" game or the “Maple Card Game”.

Resources: 

School form: recommended for vocational schools.

