1. Learning Hub, student edition
With SAP Learning Hub, student edition, educators and students get practical experience with SAP technology, access to SAP Cloud practice systems and two free certification exam attempts each year.
Sign up for lecturers / Sign up for students
Recommended courses for no/basic understanding of SAP or Business Processes:
- Discovering SAP (2hrs)
- Discovering Fundamental Cloud Concepts (42 min)
- Discovering SAP SuccessFactors HCM Solutions (59 min)
- Exploring SAP Cloud ERP (5 hrs)
- Exploring the World of AI (4 hrs)
- Discovering SAP Business AI (1hr)
- Develop and automate with SAP Build (4 hrs).
School form: recommended for general education schools, age 16 and older.