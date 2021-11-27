SAP Young Thinkers
SAP Young Thinkers provides students with knowledge, skills, methodology, and technology to inspire a lifetime love of learning and the ability to impact the world. Discover how we put our mission of "create, collaborate and celebrate" into action!
Use Snap! as an ideal environment for teaching and learning data & computer science. The visual and live programming language is great for experimenting, having fun, being creative and seeing quick results.
Hear from our community members about the experiences with the SAP Young Thinkers program.
Code, Create, Celebrate: Go Digital Night at SAP Headquarters
Digital Electronic Art with she.codes and MicroBlocks
Gamescom 2023: Connect Gaming, Analytics, Passion, and Career
SAP 50th Anniversary IT-CAMP Special
My journey to SAP by Theresa Geber
You are ready to inspire young thinkers? Join our community as a school member or individual ambassador!
Explore the World of Artificial Intelligence
Use our learning modules to identify AI in the living world and understand the role that automated processes run by computer science systems play in everyday life.Module 1: Find the AIModule 3: Beat the Robot
Module 6: My Personal AssistantGerman Materials
Get to Know MicroBlocks
See how your ideas come to life when entering them as code! MicroBlocks is a live, parallel, visual programming language for microcontrollers.
Snap! Beginners: Get Excited
Experience how exciting it is to discover something new. Participate in one of our learning parties, explore our online tutorials and courses, or try the Snapcloud at your own pace.
SAP Learning Course: Get Coding with Snap!
Snap! Intermediate Learners: Explore More
Find your topic of interest, start to explore your own way, and practice as much as you can. Uncover your own talent in creative spaces real or virtual and give room to your creative ideas.
Snap! Advanced Learners: Experiment and Build Expertise
Expand your knowledge and skills, experiment as much as you can to become an expert and create or invent something completely new.
Learn about Business Management
If you are looking for resources to start teaching and learning about business processes and management, find some inspiration below.
Design Thinking: Gamechanger for Education