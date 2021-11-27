SAP Young Thinkers

SAP Young Thinkers provides students with knowledge, skills, methodology, and technology to inspire a lifetime love of learning and the ability to impact the world. Discover how we put our mission of "create, collaborate and celebrate" into action!

All our Snap! Learning Modules

Use Snap! as an ideal environment for teaching and learning data & computer science. The visual and live programming language is great for experimenting, having fun, being creative and seeing quick results.

Our overview of learning modules

SAP Young Thinkers Voices

Hear from our community members about the experiences with the SAP Young Thinkers program.

Code, Create, Celebrate: Go Digital Night at SAP Headquarters

Girls' Day 2024

Digital Electronic Art with she.codes and MicroBlocks

Gamescom 2023: Connect Gaming, Analytics, Passion, and Career

SAP 50th Anniversary IT-CAMP Special

My journey to SAP by Theresa Geber

Secondary School Students Visit SAP Walldorf by Britta Lehn

SAP Young Thinkers Membership

You are ready to inspire young thinkers? Join our community as a school member or individual ambassador!

Joining SAP Young Thinkers

Learning Experiences
Pictogram

Explore the World of Artificial Intelligence

Use our learning modules to identify AI in the living world and understand the role that automated processes run by computer science systems play in everyday life.

Module 1: Find the AI

Module 2: In Dialogue with AI

Module 3: Beat the Robot

Module 4: Data and Trees

Module 5: The Banana Hunt

Module 6: My Personal Assistant

Module 7: Grand Gestures

German Materials

Pictogram

Get to Know MicroBlocks

See how your ideas come to life when entering them as code! MicroBlocks is a live, parallel, visual programming language for microcontrollers.

Quick Start to MicroBlocks

Pictogram

Snap! Beginners: Get Excited

Experience how exciting it is to discover something new. Participate in one of our learning parties, explore our online tutorials and courses, or try the Snapcloud at your own pace.

Snap! for Beginners - Part 1

Snap! for Beginners - Part 2

SAP Learning Course: Get Coding with Snap!

Snap! Time Lens

Pictogram

Snap! Intermediate Learners: Explore More

Find your topic of interest, start to explore your own way, and practice as much as you can. Uncover your own talent in creative spaces real or virtual and give room to your creative ideas.

Clean the Ocean with Snap!

Snap! Ice Game

Our #StayHome Project

Pictogram

Snap! Advanced Learners: Experiment and Build Expertise

Expand your knowledge and skills, experiment as much as you can to become an expert and create or invent something completely new.

Hungry Snake Game

Climate Change Slider

3D Print with Snap!

Tinker with Snap!

Stitch with Snap!

Pictogram

Learn about Business Management

If you are looking for resources to start teaching and learning about business processes and management, find some inspiration below.

Business Builders

ERP Simulation Game

Design Thinking in a Nutshell

Design Thinking: Gamechanger for Education

Be Visual! Sketching Basics for IT Businesses

