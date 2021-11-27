Maintenance Strategy

To provide the most up-to-date SAP NetWeaver release in conjunction with best interoperability to SAP Business Suite 7 SAP fully aligns the maintenance strategy for SAP NetWeaver 7.5 with SAP Business Suite 7. SAP NetWeaver 7.5 is based on the AS ABAP and the AS Java based on the SAP JVM 8 which conforms to the Java 8 standard. More information, see SAP NetWeaver 7.5 Maintenance Strategy.

In alignment with the announced maintenance extensions we also extend the maintenance of SAP Enterprise Portal: mainstream maintenance for SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5 will continue to the end of 2027, with extended maintenance to 2030. Note that no functional enhancements are planned anymore for SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.5, only bug fixes will be available. This is also the case for Knowledge Management as part of SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5. The end of mainstream maintenance dates for SAP EP versions 7.4 and older remain unchanged, and maintenance for these products ended in December 2020. See also this SAP Note.

Going forward we recommend SAP Enterprise Portal customers considering a transition to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) multi-cloud environment, in particular to SAP Build Work Zone (standard or advanced edition, depending on the scenario and use case).

SAP recommends adopting SAP Build Work Zone (standard or advanced edition) for new projects, and a gradual transition of existing SAP EP based scenarios to SAP BTP. The transition of portal scenarios to SAP BTP is also supported by providing the scenario “Enterprise Portal as a Content Provider”. For more information, see this section in the SAP Help Portal.

A transition to SAP Build Work Zone is a very customer-specific project and requires professional project management with a comprehensive analysis and planning (depending on the customers’ use cases, business requirements, capabilities, and deployment strategy).

Additional Links:

SAP Build Work Zone on SAP Community

SAP Build Work Zone on sap.com

Support Strategy for NW Enterprise Portal 7.4 and 7.5 (SAP Note)

Maintenance for SAP Business Suite 7 Software including SAP NetWeaver (SAP Note)

SAPUI5 Support

SAPUI5 1.71 will be the last supported long-term release for SAP NetWeaver Java platform. It is planned that no further SAPUI5 versions above 1.71 will be delivered and supported with NetWeaver Java and respectively with SAP Enterprise Portal. More information in the following SAP notes: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2261419 and 2673298 – Mapping support package of SAPUI5 CLIENT RT AS JAVA 7.50 to UI5 versions – SAP ONE Support Launchpad.

