SAP Enterprise Portal
SAP Enterprise Portal is the Web front-end component for SAP NetWeaver - the comprehensive integration and application platform that facilitates the alignment of people, information, and business processes across organizational and technical boundaries. The on-premise portal solution offers a single point of access to SAP and non-SAP information sources, enterprise applications, information repositories, databases and services, in and outside your organization. You can access the portal from desktops and from mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets. SAP Enterprise Portal allows you to create attractive corporate portals that leverage the responsive SAP Fiori launchpad experience. The technology and architecture of the portal ensures it is built for the enterprise, providing a secure and scalable environment.
Main Features
- Role-based access: SAP Enterprise Portal provides central, role-based and easy access to business processes and information across various consumption channels (desktop/mobile).
- Personalization: Key users and end users can easily personalize the appearance of their portal experience (e.g. page layout, theme, favorites).
- Pre-defined content The UI client provides access pre-defined content (Business Packages) and work item lists coming from Universal Work List, Power List (POWL) delivered by SAP Business Suite.
- Application launching: Using client services such as navigation, favorites, or search, users can easily launch integrated web applications (SAP or non-SAP UI technologies) such as Web Dynpro for ABAP, Web Dynpro for Java, Web UI Framework, HTML5 (SAPUI5) and SAP GUI.
SAP NetWeaver 7.5 and SAP Enterprise Portal News
Maintenance Strategy
To provide the most up-to-date SAP NetWeaver release in conjunction with best interoperability to SAP Business Suite 7 SAP fully aligns the maintenance strategy for SAP NetWeaver 7.5 with SAP Business Suite 7. SAP NetWeaver 7.5 is based on the AS ABAP and the AS Java based on the SAP JVM 8 which conforms to the Java 8 standard. More information, see SAP NetWeaver 7.5 Maintenance Strategy.
In alignment with the announced maintenance extensions we also extend the maintenance of SAP Enterprise Portal: mainstream maintenance for SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5 will continue to the end of 2027, with extended maintenance to 2030. Note that no functional enhancements are planned anymore for SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.5, only bug fixes will be available. This is also the case for Knowledge Management as part of SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5. The end of mainstream maintenance dates for SAP EP versions 7.4 and older remain unchanged, and maintenance for these products ended in December 2020. See also this SAP Note.
Going forward we recommend SAP Enterprise Portal customers considering a transition to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) multi-cloud environment, in particular to SAP Build Work Zone (standard or advanced edition, depending on the scenario and use case).
SAP recommends adopting SAP Build Work Zone (standard or advanced edition) for new projects, and a gradual transition of existing SAP EP based scenarios to SAP BTP. The transition of portal scenarios to SAP BTP is also supported by providing the scenario “Enterprise Portal as a Content Provider”. For more information, see this section in the SAP Help Portal.
A transition to SAP Build Work Zone is a very customer-specific project and requires professional project management with a comprehensive analysis and planning (depending on the customers’ use cases, business requirements, capabilities, and deployment strategy).
SAPUI5 Support
SAPUI5 1.71 will be the last supported long-term release for SAP NetWeaver Java platform. It is planned that no further SAPUI5 versions above 1.71 will be delivered and supported with NetWeaver Java and respectively with SAP Enterprise Portal. More information in the following SAP notes: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2261419 and 2673298 – Mapping support package of SAPUI5 CLIENT RT AS JAVA 7.50 to UI5 versions – SAP ONE Support Launchpad.
SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.5 and Transition to Cloud
Enterprise Portal 7.5 is the go-to release for on-premise customers with mainstream maintenance to continue to the end of 2027:
- What you should know on SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5
- SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.5 Highlights
- Product Availability Matrix (PAM) SAP NetWeaver 7.5 (S-User required)
- Release Notes
If you would like to get some recommendations on how to move your Enterprise Portal scenarios to the cloud, then check out the page on Portal transition to the cloud.
SAP Enterprise Portal as a Content Provider for Services on SAP BTP
As a System Administrator, you can configure the SAP Enterprise Portal as a remote content provider for some digital services on SAP Business Technology Platform: SAP Build Work Zone (standard and advanced edition).
This enables you to expose your existing Enterprise Portal content (such as BEx, SAP GUI Applications, Web Dynpro ABAP, and Java) side by side with new content (such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) in one single entry point. More information, see this section in the SAP Help Portal and read this blog on SAP Community.
SAP Fiori Integration
SAP Fiori launchpad running on SAP Enterprise Portal is a key milestone in aligning the SAP UI Clients (Fiori launchpad, Portal, SAP NetWeaver Business Client) with the Fiori UX design. It is delivered as a new multichannel portal framework page following the Fiori design guidelines while leverages the portal underlying technology and administration processes.
