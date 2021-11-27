SAP Cloud Portal Service
SAP Cloud Portal service on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) enables lines of business to quickly and easily create and publish secure, scalable, and attractive business sites (e.g. extranets for supplier or partner) by providing central access to business content such as applications, reports, web content, videos, and more. SAP Cloud Portal service supports Fiori launchpad as an entry point for SAP Fiori apps as well as freestyle site templates (only on the Neo environment).
Key Capabilities
- Site Creation: Cloud-based solution for easy site creation and consumption (business sites, self-service sites, and extensions to SuccessFactors and SAP Cloud for Customer)
- Extend & Enrich: extend your existing business processes to external-facing scenarios such as suppliers, distributers, and customers or enrich cloud solutions with self-service scenarios
- Standards Support: Supports modern web standards such as HTML5 (SAPUI5), OpenSocial, SAML2 and CMIS.
- Powered by SAP BTP: SAP Cloud Portal service is powered by SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
- Secure exposure: Securely exposes information from on-premise SAP systems via Cloud Connector to SAP BTP.
Getting Started
SAP Cloud Portal service lets you build digital experience portals for employees, customers, and partners. You can streamline access to business data so that your employees can execute their daily business tasks securely, from any device. The Portal service runs on SAP BTP. Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) environment.
Getting started on Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) Environment:
Note the following regarding the Neo environment: SAP announced that the legacy Neo environment of SAP Business Technology Platform will sunset on December 31, 2028. For more information, read this blog post and check out the FAQs.
SAP Cloud Portal service was also removed from the trial environment.
Learn about SAP Cloud Portal Service (SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry or Multi-Cloud Environment)
SAP Cloud Portal service lets you build digital experience portals for employees, customers, and partners. You can streamline access to business data so that your employees can execute their daily business tasks securely, from any device. Dive deeper into our learning material on SAP Cloud Portal service on SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry/Multi-Cloud Environment:
What is the Future of SAP Cloud Portal Service ?
Existing SAP Cloud Portal service customers can continue using the portal service on the Multi Cloud environment – there is no end of support date at the moment.
If a customer would like to transition to other services on SAP BTP, we recommend to evaluate a transition to SAP Build Work Zone:
- Customers who implemented launchpad sites can consider a transition to SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition.
- Customers who implemented freestyle sites can consider a transition to SAP Build Work Zone, advanced edition (note that there is no real feature parity between freestyle sites and SAP Build Work Zone).
Migration from Neo Environment to the Multi-Cloud Foundation
If you plan a migration from the Neo to the Cloud Foundry / Multi-Cloud environment of SAP BTP, you can migrate your SAP Fiori launchpad sites to the Cloud Portal service or also SAP Build Work Zone standard edition (formerly called "SAP Launchpad service") in the Cloud Foundry environment.
This can be done via an export and import functionality. Note that you can only migrate SAP Fiori Launchpad sites, not Freestyle sites. For more information, see the guide Migrating SAP Fiori Launchpad Sites to the Cloud Foundry Environment.
Read also the general guide about "Migrating from the Neo Environment to the Multi-Cloud Foundation". This guide describes the characteristics of the multi-cloud foundation, shows its differences and advantages compared to the Neo environment, and helps you decide on your migration path. It presents a strategic approach to handling your migration, helps you get started, and during the process, improves your expertise in working with the new environment.
SAP Help Portal
Access SAP Documentation:
- SAP Cloud Portal Documentation (Neo and Cloud Foundry Environment)
- What is new? - Get an overview of the new and changed features