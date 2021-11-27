SAP Cloud Portal service lets you build digital experience portals for employees, customers, and partners. You can streamline access to business data so that your employees can execute their daily business tasks securely, from any device. The Portal service runs on SAP BTP. Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) environment.

Getting started on Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) Environment:

Note the following regarding the Neo environment: SAP announced that the legacy Neo environment of SAP Business Technology Platform will sunset on December 31, 2028. For more information, read this blog post and check out the FAQs.

SAP Cloud Portal service was also removed from the trial environment.