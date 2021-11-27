SAP Launchpad service is affected by the rebranding related to the SAP Build portfolio, which was announced at SAP TechEd 2022. SAP Launchpad service and SAP Work Zone come together into a unified solution with a coherent and intuitive user experience under the new SAP Build Work Zone brand. See also the SAP Build Work Zone Community.

There are 2 editions available: standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service) and advanced edition (formerly known as SAP Work Zone).

Relevant for SAP Launchpad service customers: We would like to inform you that the name of "SAP Launchpad service" also changed to "SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition" as of January 12, 2023 in the following areas: SAP BTP cockpit and in all the product UIs, as well as in related assets such as on the Help Portal and Discovery Center.

SAP Build: What’s Under the Hood?

Unleashing Business Expertise with SAP Build

SAP Build on sap.com

SAP TechEd News Guide

