SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition
With SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service), organizations can create a single access point on SAP Business Technology Platform to applications, processes, information and data on any device, from desktop or mobile. Business users can easily connect to SAP and non-SAP applications to get their work done.
Announcement of SAP Build and Rebranding of SAP Launchpad Service
SAP Launchpad service is affected by the rebranding related to the SAP Build portfolio, which was announced at SAP TechEd 2022. SAP Launchpad service and SAP Work Zone come together into a unified solution with a coherent and intuitive user experience under the new SAP Build Work Zone brand. See also the SAP Build Work Zone Community.
There are 2 editions available: standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service) and advanced edition (formerly known as SAP Work Zone).
Relevant for SAP Launchpad service customers: We would like to inform you that the name of "SAP Launchpad service" also changed to "SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition" as of January 12, 2023 in the following areas: SAP BTP cockpit and in all the product UIs, as well as in related assets such as on the Help Portal and Discovery Center.
Overview SAP Build Work Zone (standard edition)
SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition is now available with a revamped UX, plus enhanced capabilities in the areas of navigation (with pages and workspace), visualization (UI Integration cards following the SAP Fiori design system guidelines), low-code page building capabilities and pre-packaged business content.
More information about the new site experience with spaces and pages can be found in this blog post.
Key capabilities:
- Provide a central access to multiple cloud & on-premise systems
- Flexible page builder Integrate custom apps and UI cards
- Access multiple pages via navigation menu
- Customizations and extensions (e.g. branding, translation, shell plug-ins, domains URL)
Learn about SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition
Getting Started:
- What is SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition?
- How to set-up your SAP Launchpad service in the trial environment ?
- Deliver Your First SAP Fiori Launchpad Site (Tutorial)
- SAP Build Work Zone FAQs
Dive deeper into our learning material:
Trainings and Tutorials
Get to know our learning and training offerings:
- Mission on the Discovery Center
- Tutorial "Access Your Launchpad Site with SAP Mobile Start"
- Tutorial and Mission "Enhance Your SAP Launchpad Site with Federated SAP S/4HANA Content"
- To find all tutorials search in the tutorial navigator for "Launchpad" and find the available missions for SAP Launchpad service
- Learn how to add a SAP S/4HANA on-premise system as a content provider (video)
- Video about integration capabilities (developer-focused)
Integration of Business Content (Content Federation Capability)
With content federation, SAP solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Business Suite can serve as remote content providers for SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition. An administrator of a content provider system selects and exposes business roles with their assigned catalogs, groups, and applications. This preconfigured content can be consumed by the standard edition.
The “content federation” capability is available for example for:
- SAP S/4HANA (on premise) and cloud
- SAP Enterprise Portal
- SAP Business Suite
- SAP Integrated Business Planning
More remote content providers are planned to be available in the future.
Watch this demo video and learn how to add a SAP S/4HANA on-premise system as a content provider.
What you can also do is the integration of content from SAP BTP content providers, which include the content providers for the HTML5 apps and the launchpad modules and also the manual integration of apps.
Free Tier Model for SAP Business Technology Platform
The free tier model for SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) was launched on July 1, 2021. The free tier model for SAP BTP automatically provides free services to all existing Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) and Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreement (CPEA) customers with a direct path to productive use. You can keep all your project work without having to begin a new project in the productive environment.
It is available globally (except mainland China) and the free services can be accessed through a customer’s SAP BTP Cockpit. All other new and existing customers can simply sign up for PAYG through the SAP Store to get started. Among the services that you can explore is also SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly SAP Launchpad service) as of July 1, 2021.
On the SAP Discovery Center you get an overview on the free tier services which are available.
SAP Enterprise Portal and SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition
As a system administrator, you can configure SAP Enterprise Portal as a content provider for SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly SAP Launchpad service) on SAP BTP. This enables you to expose your existing Portal content (such as BEx, SAP GUI Applications, Web Dynpro ABAP, and Java) side by side with new content (such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) in one single entry point.
For more information, see:
Blog on SAP Community (SAP Enterprise Portal as a Content Provider to SAP BTP)
SAP Mobile Start and SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition
SAP Mobile Start is a native mobile app which serves as an entry point for users to access various applications and content. It is a major step towards fulling the objective of placing the intelligent enterprise at the fingertips of every customer. SAP Mobile Start runs on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and on the server-side SAP Mobile Start integrates with SAP Mobile Services, SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly SAP Launchpad service) and SAP BTP notification service.
SAP Mobile Start is an empty shell and the content is made available through SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition – either via content federation or content is created manually in the standard edition. SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition is the place where you will configure the apps which you want to display in SAP Mobile Start. Administrators use the site manager functionality to federate content from different systems and could also create apps/tiles, which point to native mobile apps and determine which app can be displayed to the user depending on their device (Desktop, Phone, Tablet).
More information:
What is SAP Mobile Start ? (Blog post)
SAP Mobile Start – the new native entry point to access applications & content (Blog post)
SAP Cloud Portal Service and SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition
You already use the SAP Cloud Portal service on Cloud Foundry environment and you want to move to SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly SAP Launchpad service)? Then these three blog posts are a must-read for you. You will get some insights and recommendations on how to move from your existing SAP Cloud Portal service to SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition within the same subaccount or in different subaccounts. The aim is the reuse of existing configuration and content, to avoid the need to configure everything from scratch. Please note that the standard edition does not support freestyle sites, so your freestyle sites and content cannot be migrated.
Transitioning from the Portal Service to the Launchpad Service - some how-to guidelines
How to move from Portal service to Launchpad service in the same subaccount
How to move from Portal service to Launchpad service in a different subaccount
SAP Help Portal Documentation
