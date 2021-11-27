Security - Secure Development Services
SAP offers secure development services that enable developers to design secure business applications for the cloud. By reusing security services, you can develop secure and compliant applications without re-inventing the wheel. Developers need a platform which is ready for enterprise-grade business applications, and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) can help you with this challenge.
SAP Business Technology Platform Security
Visit our SAP Business Technology Platform Security community for learning, sharing, and getting help with the security services and features in SAP BTP and their functional capabilities. Share your stories, connect with experts, and stay up to date on the latest developments.